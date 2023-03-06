After students and fans clad in blue and white stormed the court in celebration Monday, E.C. Glass coach DJ Best hugged his senior guard, O'Maundre Harris.

"I just told him we did it," Best said after the Hilltoppers defeated Tuscarora 73-49 at Heritage High to advance to Thursday's Class 4 state championship game. "The kids will tell you, I just keep asking for one more. That's it."

One more. That became the Hilltoppers' mantra back on Jan. 7, when they lost by seven points to Northside in an invitational game on the road. Just get one more. The Hilltoppers haven't lost since. They've reeled off 16 straight victories since then.

"We said our playoffs start right now," Best said, referencing that January loss. "We need to go 1 and 0. I need one more. One more great day of practice. I need one more great rebound. I need one more great boxout. That's it. Everything's been one more.

So "one more." That's what Best said to Harris after the senior guard scored 34 points and hauled down 11 rebounds to spark the Hilltoppers over the Huskies.

"He said, 'Coach, heck of a job,'. I said, 'Hell of a job. But we've got one more. We're not done,'" Best said.

Glass (25-2) and Tuscarora (24-5) got entangled in a physical contest for the first half. In the first quarter alone, referees doled out 17 personal fouls. Other than a tie at 10, Glass trailed the entire opening frame and grabbed its first lead, a short-lived one, when Harris caught a pass from Aidan Treacy and downed a 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

The Hilltoppers led by three at halftime. Harris had scored 20 of his team's 30 points at that point.

"I think this game was a good battle test for us," Harris said. "We had a pep talk [at halftime]. We started to change our game around. We stepped it up a little more on the defensive end."

The rest of the Hilltoppers came alive offensively in the second half. Jason Knox finished with 15 points, scoring 13 of those in the final 16 minutes. Treacy scored all of his seven points in the second half.

"Now let's dominate," Best said of his team's physical approach to games this season. "Because now everybody's looking for their second wind and we're like oh, the game's just getting started. ... Everybody will tell you the third quarter is Glass' quarter, because we'll go in, make adjustments, and we thrive on speeding the game up. Let's go get it now that everybody's really tired."

The Hilltoppers started the third quarter on a 7-0 run, then strung together a 10-2 run that began when senior Jamarius Hamlette drained a baseline jumper. From that point on, more of Harris' teammates began getting involved in the scoring. Knox rattled home a 15-footer. Harris found Camp Conner for a corner 3. Conner threw a cross-court pass to Treacy, who increased the lead to 47-33 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

"When we get hot, it's kind of hard to stop," Knox said. "So when we got going in the third and fourth quarter, everybody just erupted. We got the fans with us, the roof is coming off the place, and, man, we were just living in the moment. Enjoying it."

The Hilltoppers will play Varina in the Class 4 state title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Glass broke a 46-year hiatus when it advanced to the state semifinals in 2013. It did the same thing two seasons later, both times under former coach Roy Roberson. This was Glass' first time in the state final four under Best.

Now the Hilltoppers will head to their first state championship game since 1967, when they defeated Hampton 40-38.

"Did they have a 3-point line?" Best quipped of that time period. The answer, of course, is no. But his comment is a reminder of how much the game has changed in five-plus decades.

"This is what hard work does," Best said.

Knox said Glass was just waiting on its second-half run Monday. The Hilltoppers survived despite a strong performance from 6-foot-5 Tuscarora forward Gavin O'Malley, who finished with 22 points.

"I was kind of expecting it," Knox said of the run. "Because second half, a lot of people get tired, but we're just getting started."

Tuscarora didn't score in the fourth quarter until the 3:59 mark, and Glass expanded its lead to 64-39.

After the game, Harris, who charged into the paint and battled against taller, physical players for the fourth straight game, smiled at the history.

"It's a good feeling," he said, "to make history. But we're not done yet. One more game. We've got to survive and play together as a team, and we can win it."

Class 4 State Semifinals

E.C. Glass 73, Tuscarora 49

TUSCARORA (24-5)

Gavin O'Malley 22, TJ Duggan 6, Williams 2, Johnson 8, Tr. Duggin 5, Lesho 4, Davis 2. Totals 19 10-19 49.

E.C. GLASS (25-2)

Jason Knox 15, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 34, Treacy 7, Gilbert 5, Hamlette 2, Brestel 4, Wood 2, Farmer 1. Totals 25 18-24 73.

Tuscarora;14;13;12;10;—;49

E.C. Glass;14;16;18;25;—;73

3-point goals: Tuscarora 1 (TJ Duggin). E.C. Glass 5 (Conner, O. Harris, Treacy, Gilbert).

Highlights: E.C. Glass — O. Harris 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Treacy 3 assists4 rebounds; Gilbert 4 steals; Knox 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist.

Next: E.C. Glass will play Varina in the Class 4 state championship game on Thursday, 8 p.m., at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

PHOTOS: E.C. Glass beats Tuscarora to advance to state championship