E.C. Glass' convincing win over Liberty Christian on Friday night wasn't a surprise to Mike Thomas, but it did solidify one thing in the junior running back's mind.

"If we execute and play our 'A' game, can't no team in the state mess with us," Thomas said. "That's what I think."

LCA entered Friday's regular-season finale at Lynchburg's City Stadium with a perfect record. The Bulldogs hadn't lost a Seminole District contest in the last three seasons, rattling off 17 straight. They were on their way to their second straight outright district title, which, in short, means domination over local opponents. They hadn't allowed more than 14 points in a single game this season and had held four of nine opponents scoreless.

E.C. Glass was not impressed.

The Hilltoppers punched their way to a two-score lead in the first half, then roared back again in the fourth quarter, breaking a tie and scoring two unanswered touchdowns on their way to a 26-14 victory.

The win forced a three-way tie for the Seminole District title, divided between Glass, LCA and Heritage, each 9-1 overall and 7-1 in district play.

It's the first Seminole District football title in E.C. Glass history. The school joined the Seminole in 2009 after previously playing in the now-defunct Western Valley.

"That's why you play high school football," quarterback George White said of the outcome. "That was awesome. With such a storied program, to win the Seminole District for the first time ever, or co-share or whatever you want to say, it's super meaningful to us but also to the community. It's just a huge deal."

Glass rumbled to 330 yards of total offense. The Hilltoppers sliced through the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, used White's throwing abilities to set up strong field position and then bullied their way into the end zone time and time again.

The win means Glass will keep its No. 1 ranking in Region 4D and will have home-field advantage throughout the region playoffs. It also put to rest a scenario in which the Hilltoppers could have lost and watched either Louisa County or Salem take the No. 1 seed.

The loss did not cut into LCA's playoff position, as it was already locked into the Region 3C's No. 1 spot, for home-field advantage throughout the region playoffs. But the loss did expose rifts in schemes that will have to be cleaned up, especially if the Bulldogs are forced to go without their star player for a lengthy period of time.

Four-star sophomore running back Gideon Davidson exited the game late in the first quarter after colliding with Glass receiver Sam Treacy on a pass attempt from White. Treacy and Davidson crashed into each other hard, and Davidson bore the brunt of the contact.

The area's leading rusher, who owns offers from some of the top collegiate programs in the country, limped to the sideline, favoring his right ankle. After the loss, he stood in the huddle on crutches. Bulldogs coach Frank Rocco said Friday night he thought the prognosis could be a sprained ankle. There was no immediate time table for Davidson's return.

Glass took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter after LCA mishandled the snap on a punt attempt at the end of the game's opening drive. The Hilltoppers only had to go 35 yards for the score. Thomas punched in the first of his two touchdowns, a 2-yarder.

Glass' next scoring drive, in the second quarter, was highlighted by White's 37-yard pass to Treacy, who was brought down 5 yards short of the goal line. Vari Gilbert ran it from 3 yards out for a 14-0 lead. LCA looked shell-shocked.

The Bulldogs then put together an 80-yard drive right before halftime, getting life from backup running back Eli Castaneda. But they struggled once they got deep into the red zone. Quarterback Joe Borchers threw what initially played out as a 2-yard touchdown, but a flag was thrown for an ineligible receiver downfield. LCA then ran back to the 3-yard line, but the drive stalled there as the first-half clock ran out.

"I think it's pretty self explanatory," Rocco said about the game after its conclusion. "We had some penalties in the first half that just made us sputter. And then in the first quarter we lose one of our best players."

LCA fought back in the third. Defensive end Easton Ware wrestled the ball from a Glass receiver on a backwards pass and then went 13 yards for the score and the Bulldogs trailed 14-7, with just 54 seconds having eclipsed off the clock.

A 45-yard touchdown run by Castaneda near the end of the frame tied the game after Ryan Pettit's PAT.

But Glass wouldn't be denied. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Taeon Mosby split the LCA defense and sprinted 51 yards for a 20-14 lead. After gliding through the end zone, he was still sprinting when he reached the Glass sideline.

"Taeon's play was huge," White said. "That was a game-changing play."

Thomas broke away for a 12-yard touchdown for the game's final score midway through the fourth quarter. The junior rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns, his third straight impressive outing.

"Man, that dude's Barry Sanders," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "I mean, he's got invisible juice. He's tough as nails."

White threw for 115 yards, completing 8 of 12 passes. He set up another score, Thomas' 12-yard sprint, with a 36-yard pass to Gilbert.

Most impressive, perhaps, was how Glass kept its cool once LCA tied the game.

"The mindset was, 'What just happened?'" White said of LCA's 14-point third quarter. "But I think we have a really resilient group who fights through adversity really well. And we just put our nose down and continued to work."

For LCA, Castaneda rumbled for a game-high 137 rushing yards on 18 carries. He gashed the Glass defense at times, but the explosive play Davidson provides still was missing from the offense. Borchers completed 7 of 17 passes for 83 yards and tossed two interceptions.

"We don't have a whole lot of guys," Rocco said of his team's 35-man roster. "We've had a lot of guys out and we lose one of our best players and playing everybody both ways against a really great team. I mean, that's what happens. You fight, you fight, you fight and then they get a crease because they've got 57 skill guys. That's just the way it is."

Glass put up 215 yards on the ground.

"We found some holes and we started picking the wound, if you will," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "And I think we won the game up front, mainly. I'm proud of those offensive linemen."

Thomas smiled and shouted with his teammates after the game. His teammates, he said, were confident heading into a game Glass wasn't supposed to win. The Hilltoppers lost by 20 points to LCA one year ago and watched this season as the Bulldogs carved up opponents.

"Nobody else really believed in us," Thomas said, "but inside we knew."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 26, Liberty Christian 14

LCA;0;0;14;0;—;14

E.C. Glass;7;7;0;12;—;26

ECG — Mike Thomas 2 run (Will Pacot kick)

ECG — Vari Gilbert 3 run (Pacot kick)

LCA — Easton Ware 14 fumble return (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Eli Castaneda 45 run (Pettit kick)

ECG — Taeon Mosby 51 run (kick blocked)

ECG — Thomas 12 run (kick failed)

;LCA;ECG

First downs;13;20

Rushes-yards;35-198;39-215

Passing yards;83;115

Passing;7-17-2;8-12-0

Total Offense;281;330

Penalties-yards;5-38;5-45

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — LCA: Castaneda 18-137, Jeb Moon 5-29, Joe Borchers 5-7, Caleb Davidson 2-8, Gideon Davidson 5-17. E.C. Glass: Thomas 20-84, Gilbert 5-23, George White 2-9, Mosby 1-51, Taveon Carter 9-32, Jerry Cashwell 1-3, Jamar Smith 1-13.

Passing — LCA: Borchers 7-17-2 (83). E.C. Glass: White: 8-12-0 (115).

Receiving — LCA: C. Davidson 1-4, Austin Rose 1-10, Sam O'Regan 1-38, Jaden Skates 1-(minus 4), Esom Nnajiofor 1-10, Camden Clinton 1-19, Logan Burnett 1-6. E.C. Glass: Sam Treacy 2-44, Gilbert 4-57, Mosby 2-14.

Records: LCA 9-1. E.C. Glass 9-1.