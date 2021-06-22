Watch Now: Eden Bigham fires perfect game as Rustburg advances to Class 3 state championship

Bigham then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, Jiovenetta tagged for third, and Botetourt third baseman Carsen Brake misplayed the throw, which skipped out of play. Jiovenetta was awarded an extra base, giving RHS a 3-0 lead.

"I was very nervous when I went up to the plate," Abbott said of her two-run single. "I knew I had to get those runs in. So I said a prayer before I got in the box."

Abbott struck again in the fifth inning, blasting an RBI double to the fence in center, scoring Hudnall, who singled two batters earlier. Hudnall and Abbott each went 2 for 3, combining for four of Rustburg's seven hits against LB pitcher Rhyann Jones.

"She's seeing the ball really well right now," RHS coach Katie Bigham said of Abbott. "First few batters need to get on base and then our job is to move them around and hopefully score, and that's what she's doing. And Tinsley's the sweetest, most humble child you could ever meet, so it's awesome to see her doing so well."

LB claimed the Region 3D championship after emerging from a tough Blue Ridge slate.