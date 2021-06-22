Watch Now: Eden Bigham fires perfect game as Rustburg advances to Class 3 state championship

RUSTBURG — Eden Bigham took to the circle for the 16th time this season Tuesday evening, and once again, she was perfect.
The Rustburg junior threw her fourth perfect game of 2021, complete with 18 strikeouts, and Tinsley Abbott provided plenty of power at the plate as Rustburg improved to 16-0 by casting aside Lord Botetourt, 4-0, in the Class 3 state semifinals.
Asked about Bigham's performance, Abbott, the Red Devils first baseman, offered a short, on-point description.
"She's amazing," Abbott said.
Amazing also describes all Bigham has accomplished during this pandemic-shortened season. Perfect outings in a quarter of Rustburg's games. An ERA that dipped to a baffling 0.07 after slamming the door on the Cavaliers. Five no-hitters and five additional complete-game shutouts. An otherworldly strikeout ratio of 2.4 per inning.
Her rise ball was working particularly well against LB (10-5), accounting for 90% of her pitches. Bigham only needed 77 total pitches, 62 of which went for strikes. Botetourt only put the ball in play three times: a harmless fly to center fielder Maggie Mayhew in the third, a foul-territory pop-up to catcher Carly Hudnall in the fourth and a pop-out to third baseman Destiny Jones in the seventh.
There was Bigham, striking out the side in the first and second innings, then doing it again in the fifth and sixth.
There was Rustburg, creeping toward its first state championship game appearance since 1999.
There was the crowd, each out like watching the seconds tick by on an old clock, hoping for greatness from the circle once again.
And in the circle there was Bigham, squinting into the setting sun by the time she wrapped this one, fire in her eyes, her trademark red and black eye-black painted across her face to complement an already intimidating demeanor, all her momentum bursting toward Botetourt batters who couldn't catch her rise ball and were fooled by the occasional changeup.
The final pitch, one of those rise balls meant to keep hitters guessing, started out around the knees, then zoomed in letter-high to LB's Hailey Deter, a lefty, who swung through the pitch, which popped into Hudnall's glove, sending Rustburg into celebration.
"Coming out today I felt really comfortable and calm," Bigham said. " … Coming out I think we were all really confident in how we were gonna play, so that helped."
Heading into the top of the seventh, she thought briefly about the perfect game she had going.
"I was like, 'Don't mess this up,'" Bigham told herself. "Perfect games are good, but this win is what matters."
She received plenty of help in that regard. Abbott broke a scoreless tie in the third when she laced a bases-loaded two-run single to center, scoring Destiny Ochs and Hudnall. It was Ochs who jumpstarted the Red Devils offense when she reached on a throwing error. With one out, Hudnall beat out an infield grounder and Jiovenetta loaded the bases by reaching on another error to load the bases for Abbott.
Bigham then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, Jiovenetta tagged for third, and Botetourt third baseman Carsen Brake misplayed the throw, which skipped out of play. Jiovenetta was awarded an extra base, giving RHS a 3-0 lead.
"I was very nervous when I went up to the plate," Abbott said of her two-run single. "I knew I had to get those runs in. So I said a prayer before I got in the box."
Abbott struck again in the fifth inning, blasting an RBI double to the fence in center, scoring Hudnall, who singled two batters earlier. Hudnall and Abbott each went 2 for 3, combining for four of Rustburg's seven hits against LB pitcher Rhyann Jones.
"She's seeing the ball really well right now," RHS coach Katie Bigham said of Abbott. "First few batters need to get on base and then our job is to move them around and hopefully score, and that's what she's doing. And Tinsley's the sweetest, most humble child you could ever meet, so it's awesome to see her doing so well."
LB claimed the Region 3D championship after emerging from a tough Blue Ridge slate.
"We were only 5-4 in the district, but that gave us opportunities to learn about resilience, understand failure, and when we have our backs against the wall, produce," Cavaliers coach Cheryl Shockley said. "And I think that's what really got us through last week and got us the region championship against Cave Spring. … And the girls in that dugout tonight, they ever stopped. They had fight. We knew [Bigham] was gonna bring the heat, bring movement. We prepped as much as anybody else could and got the same result as anybody else."