Watch Now: Eden Bigham throws no-hitter as Rustburg defeats Jefferson Forest

RUSTBURG — Eden Bigham said she wasn't at the top of her game in Tuesday evening's showdown against Jefferson Forest.
She threw a no-hitter anyway.
The Rustburg junior phenom was dominant in the circle, recording 13 strikeouts and placing her pitches in strategic spots to keep the Cavaliers off balance, and the Red Devils improved to 8-0 with a 2-0 victory.
"Honestly, I was struggling a little bit, having some shoulder pain. So I think just placing the the ball, my movement wasn't on and neither was my speed, so placing the ball was something I had to focus on tonight."
Bigham won the battle against Forest's Emma Lemley in a pitchers' duel that lived up to its billing. Lemley was perfect through three innings before running into a difficult bottom of the fourth. Bigham hit two batters and walked one, but was otherwise perfect herself.
The two future Division I hurlers fired off pitch after pitch, keeping batters guessing, swinging at air or frozen in their tracks. Like Bigham, Lemley recorded 13 strikeouts.
But Rustburg (8-0) finally got to the Virginia Tech signee in the fourth when Carly Hudnall singled over the head of JF shortstop Addison Compton.
"Carly's a really good hitter," Lemley said of the Rustburg catcher. "She had been making good contact all night, and it's just one of those little slaps or pokes right to the gap."
Rustburg shortstop Aysia Jiovenetta followed that with a liner to left-center that snuck under the glove of JF center fielder Alex McCray and trickled to the fence, scoring Hudnall from first for a 1-0 lead and putting Jiovenetta at second.
"I knew she was fast, and 10th grade year I hit one out off her," Jiovenetta said. "So I knew I had to come up and have the same mentality, not be scared even though she's fast, just know that I can hit and not be scared."
Jiovenetta then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball. It was a bang-bang play at the plate — the ball popped up to JF catcher Ciara Nauful, who rushed back to the plate, diving to try to get Jiovenetta. But the Rustburg senior didn't slide; she hesitated and then stepped over the glove at the plate.
"I kind of just waited for her to dive," Jiovenetta said. "That's usually what catchers do, they dive as we slide. So I paused, I just took a step. ... I kind of just hoped for the best, tried to play with her mind a little bit, and I did the right thing."
Tinsley Abbott also singled for Rustburg in the fourth. It was an unfortunate frame for Lemley, who began the night by retiring the first 10 batters she faced and then set down seven in a row to end the game.
"We were pretty confident coming in, and we had prepared," Lemley said. "We were pretty excited for this game. It seemed like when we got there, we kind of froze in some aspects. It just seemed like we weren't fully into it once we got there, but it happens. It seemed like were were able to get people on and in scoring position, but we just weren't able to follow through and get the runs in."
The no-hitter was Bigham's third of the season (one was combined with backup pitcher Reghan Archer), to go along with two perfect games and two one-hitters. She's 8-0 and still has not allowed a run through 51 innings.
Sixty-six of Lemley's 90 pitches went for strikes and 68 of Bigham's 86 pitches did the same. Rustburg finished with three hits.
"It's exciting," Bigham, a UVa commit, said of the regular-season bout, "but we've still got however many games left to win a state championship, so there's gonna be more like it, I'm sure."
JF coach Gary Harris said the Cavaliers (6-2) didn't execute the game plan.
"We've got to put our game plan in action and we've got to put forth the effort in games that we do in practice," he said. "So, we have work to do. We have a lot of work to do if we wanna go to the state championship and win the state championship. Right now, we're not there. We're not ready. So that's what we need to do. ... My challenge to them is what they've got to do to get themselves mentally ready and physically ready to get better."
With one out in the sixth, Bigham came too far inside on a 3-2 count and plunked Lemley, her friend whom she plays travel softball with on a Starz Gold team. It was the second batter Bigham hit Tuesday. Sarah Cannon's sacrifice bunt moved Lemley into scoring position, but Addison Compton lined out to left to end that threat.
"I felt awful because I hit her," Bigham said. "It's terrible. But I knew she's gonna come out and play her best, and I thought if we did, too, we'd be fine. She's a great player and she did amazing tonight."
JF placed one other runner into scoring position in the second inning, when Bigham hit Nauful, who advanced to second on a groundout by Madison Simmons. But Bigham got a strikeout to end that threat, too.
"We came out with a lot of intensity," Jiovenetta added, "and a lot of hope."