Watch Now: Eden Bigham throws no-hitter as Rustburg defeats Jefferson Forest

Rustburg shortstop Aysia Jiovenetta followed that with a liner to left-center that snuck under the glove of JF center fielder Alex McCray and trickled to the fence, scoring Hudnall from first for a 1-0 lead and putting Jiovenetta at second.

"I knew she was fast, and 10th grade year I hit one out off her," Jiovenetta said. "So I knew I had to come up and have the same mentality, not be scared even though she's fast, just know that I can hit and not be scared."

Jiovenetta then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball. It was a bang-bang play at the plate — the ball popped up to JF catcher Ciara Nauful, who rushed back to the plate, diving to try to get Jiovenetta. But the Rustburg senior didn't slide; she hesitated and then stepped over the glove at the plate.

"I kind of just waited for her to dive," Jiovenetta said. "That's usually what catchers do, they dive as we slide. So I paused, I just took a step. ... I kind of just hoped for the best, tried to play with her mind a little bit, and I did the right thing."

Tinsley Abbott also singled for Rustburg in the fourth. It was an unfortunate frame for Lemley, who began the night by retiring the first 10 batters she faced and then set down seven in a row to end the game.