Watch now: Heritage edges Glass in Jug Bowl with pair of big, late-game plays

“This,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said, “is what the Jug Bowl’s all about.”
The words from the Pioneers’ leader were a neat little package wrapping up all that had transpired in the 48 minutes just before. There were plenty of big plays for both teams to dissect, plenty of players to praise for their contributions, but for a moment, Bradley’s words were the perfect way to sum up the pandemonium of the second half.
E.C. Glass mounted a furious comeback. The Hilltoppers tied the game on a massive trick play with less than two minutes left. Then Heritage responded. And one huge passing play and one defensive stop later, the Pioneers erupted on the sideline at City Stadium — that unassuming brown jug would remain in their possession for another year.
The Pioneers came out on top of the Saturday battle at City Stadium between the Lynchburg schools, 49-42.
“We just outlasted them,” Bradley said of his squad, which, 19 seconds after Glass tied the game at 42, answered with Kameron Burns lofting a 79-yard pass to a wide-open Darius Brown for the game-winning touchdown.
The play went down as Brown’s only offense of the game. But those yards couldn’t have been any more important.
“Once I seen that [the defender] made the move and I was wide open, we had perfect blocking up front, Kam threw a perfect ball, and it was just running,” Brown said.
A play needed to be made to put Heritage (3-1) back on top and quell the rapidly rising sense of confidence on the Glass sideline, Burns said, “and I made that play.”
When the Hilltoppers got the ball back, junior QB George White — who previously finished three second-half drives with passing touchdowns — found Taeon Mosby for a long gain up the middle. Given the scoring ability of Mosby, on display on Glass’ previous drive, Heritage fans were right to be worried; but Donovan Jones made the play of his career next, causing and jumping on a fumble to secure the win.
“I just reached for it. Saw the ball on the [ground] and I jumped on it,” Jones said.
On the Hilltoppers’ sideline, coach Jeff Woody dropped to a knee and let his head sink for a moment. Their hopes of snapping a three-game skid in the Jug Bowl series with Heritage ended so suddenly, only 30 seconds after Glass (3-1) reached the pinnacle of excitement Saturday.
Mosby was the reason the players and fans clad in royal blue had been so amped up just before. The junior running back — with help from White, Lyvarius Gilbert and blockers — provided the game-tying score a 98-yard run off a hook-and-lateral.
Woody reached into his bag of tricks for the play call, and his offense executed it to perfection.
White took the snap and got the ball to Gilbert, who lateraled to Mosby. Then Mosby was off to the races.
He found room down the right sideline and shook would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone for Glass’ longest run of the day, by far.
“It felt like a movie, I ain’t gonna lie,” Mosby said. “Down the sideline, especially when I almost got tackled and I stayed up, it just felt good.”
The play came on second-and-10 from the Glass 2-yard line and was set up by Christopher Walker-Wells, who picked off Burns’ pass as Heritage faced fourth-and-9 from the Glass 17. It was the only Heritage turnover of the day.
“We had to do something,” Woody said of the call that followed Walker-Wells’ interception, when his team was down 42-35. “… Not very smart to run the hook-and-lateral when you’re at the 2-yard line, but that joker worked.”
White even admitted he was unsure about the likelihood of success —“To be honest, I didn’t think it would work,” he said — but Woody was confident in his players’ ability to rise to the challenge and especially in playmakers like White.
White pulled Glass back into the game with his arm. The Hilltoppers were down 35-14 at the half, but two straight passing touchdowns in the third quarter cut the Heritage lead to one score.
“George is a wizard,” Woody said. “He’s very intelligent. He’s got good chemistry with all of his receivers.”
He found Jamarion Kittrell for 7 yards first, then Eli Wood for 30 yards. The throw to Wood provided a wave of momentum, because Glass was in a dire situation facing fourth-and-9.
“We just made that play up,” White, who finished with 360 yards on 25-of-40 passing and one interception, said. “I told him to just run down there and I’ll throw it to you.”
White made a similar play in the fourth quarter, when he recorded his fourth TD pass of the day and second to Kittrell. The 37-yard pass came on third-and-8.
“I was just running around trying to make plays, give them a chance, and they made the most of it,” White said.
Gilbert also had a receiving touchdown (35 yards) and was White’s favorite target on the day, pulling down five catches for 89 yards. Wood finished with 81 yards on six receptions, and Kittrell and Mosby had 65 and 60 yards receiving, respectively. Mike Thomas scored Glass’ first TD on a 2-yard run.
For Heritage, Burns had the winning TD toss to Brown and a long rushing touchdown. Zach Steele, who was averaging 9 yards per tote entering Saturday, carried the ball a whopping 30 times and had a game-high 152 yards rushing (5.1 per carry).
Steele recorded touchdown runs of 2, 6 and 2 yards, one of which came just two plays after a Glass turnover in the second quarter. Rajan Booker had one rushing touchdown and picked up fumble in the second period, returning it 16 yards to the end zone to account for Heritage’s other scoring.
Players on both sides described the end of Saturday’s game as “crazy.” Woody called it an instant classic. “Both [teams giving it everything they had; both coaching staffs giving it everything they had,” he said.
“We put on a show.”