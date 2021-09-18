Watch now: Heritage edges Glass in Jug Bowl with pair of big, late-game plays

White took the snap and got the ball to Gilbert, who lateraled to Mosby. Then Mosby was off to the races.

He found room down the right sideline and shook would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone for Glass’ longest run of the day, by far.

“It felt like a movie, I ain’t gonna lie,” Mosby said. “Down the sideline, especially when I almost got tackled and I stayed up, it just felt good.”

The play came on second-and-10 from the Glass 2-yard line and was set up by Christopher Walker-Wells, who picked off Burns’ pass as Heritage faced fourth-and-9 from the Glass 17. It was the only Heritage turnover of the day.

“We had to do something,” Woody said of the call that followed Walker-Wells’ interception, when his team was down 42-35. “… Not very smart to run the hook-and-lateral when you’re at the 2-yard line, but that joker worked.”

White even admitted he was unsure about the likelihood of success —“To be honest, I didn’t think it would work,” he said — but Woody was confident in his players’ ability to rise to the challenge and especially in playmakers like White.