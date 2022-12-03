Brad Bradley woke up one night this week and couldn't get back to sleep. So the Heritage coach started watching film of his team's state semifinal opponent, Christiansburg. He noticed a receiver route he could exploit in the Blue Demons one-high safety coverage and set out installing a new wrinkle into the Pioneers offense the next day.

It worked, as the coach said, "like a charm." With Heritage leading 7-0 on its second possession of the game, receiver Markus White ran a post route and quarterback Hov Bateman hit him square. White ran for an 84-yard touchdown that stunned Christiansburg.

That play pretty much summed up the afternoon for the Pioneers, who burned the Blue Demons secondary all day. Bateman threw for a career-high 334 yards, his receivers ran wild all game and the Pioneers advanced to next week's Class 3 state championship game with a resounding 43-0 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.

"During football season I can't sleep anyway," Bradley said of the play. "I thought Hov did a great job keeping them off balance today, even when the play broke down he found guys open. Just a great team win."

It was the fifth shutout Heritage has posted this season, which ties a single-season school record set in 1982 and matched again in 1990. This one vaulted the Pioneers into their sixth state championship game in school history and fourth since Bradley took over as head coach in 2012. Heritage will play reigning state champion Phoebus on Dec. 10 at Liberty University. Game time is set for noon. Phoebus defeated Brentsville District 58-14 on Saturday.

"It's a great feeling because when you step on the field the goal is to not let them score," Heritage defensive coordinator Jay Phares said. "It's hard to do and when you do it, you gotta celebrate it. The kids have really worked to get to this point to be able to do that to opponents we're seeing. It's not like we're doing it just to run-based teams or to pro-based teams. We're doing it to different types of teams. I think it's a testament to them."

The team formed a circle around a smiling Phares in the moments after the game, then closed in on the defensive coordinator in celebration before counting off 43 points.

"We goin' to the 'ship!" they chanted. "We goin' to the 'ship!"

Bateman, a senior who earned the starting quarterback role in his final high school season, was sensational. He appeared calm and cool, firing off pass after pass that Heritage receivers took downfield for extra yardage. Bateman completed 18 of his 22 passes, threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and also ran in a 1-yarder that gave HHS a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

"I've been preparing this week a lot," Bateman said. "They have kind of a different defense. Their safety does some different things, so I found out his tendencies and Coach Bradley called some good plays on pass plays and I feel like I took advantage of them."

When he wasn't on the field, he was watching the defense wrap up Christiansburg players. The Blue Demons managed just 140 yards of total offense, with a good chunk of that output coming on one drive that eventually stalled in the third quarter, once Heritage had already amassed a 30-0 lead.

"When the defense is on the field, I'm the hype man, really," Bateman said. "They look at me, I'm going crazy on the sideline for them. So I appreciate the defense [holding Christiansburg] to zero points."

Running back Rajan Booker finished with 67 rushing yards, scored two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 5 yards and will play in a state championship game for the first time in his career.

"Up front, we noticed they were kind of sloppy a little bit," Booker said. "They were big up front but they were kind of sloppy. They play both sides, so they got tired easily. And Coach Bradley, he was just gonna take advantage of that. He wanted to see if they were gonna run with us."

Booker said Heritage practices were intense in the days leading up to Saturday's game.

"It feels amazing, man" Booker said of the run to the championship game. "Just to know not only have we put in work on Monday through Friday to play on Saturday, it's the work we put in in the offseason. It's definitely paying off."

Sophomore receiver Tavion Clark led the way with 130 receiving yards and hauled in a 47-yard bomb from Bateman on Heritage's first drive. The Pioneers had gone three-and-out on that initial possession before recovering their punt. Bateman hit Clark up the middle on the very next play.

"I've been watching a whole lot of film, just reading their defense and I was seeing it open every time," Clark said.

White amassed 118 receiving yards off three catches and Emeere Kelso had 59 receiving yards and scored off an 11-yard pass.

Bradley thought back to Bateman's development. After a 45-20 victory over Amherst on Nov. 4, the coach began noticing a big difference in the QB's style of play. Bateman threw for 252 yards in that game and accounted for four touchdowns.

"He's grown up so much," Bradley said. "He's really started to develop into an unbelievable quarterback. He's got the system. Not only has he got it down, he's got the insides and outs. ... And I'll tell you what, he's probably got one of the best receiving corps we've ever had."

Class 3 State Semifinals

Heritage 43, Christiansburg 0

Christiansburg;0;0;0;0;—;0

Heritage;14;16;0;13;—;43

HHS — Tavion Clark 47 pass from Hov Bateman (Marcus Gafford kick)

HHS — Markus White 84 pass from Bateman (Gafford kick)

HHS — Bateman 1 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — Emeere Kelso 11 pass from Bateman (kick failed)

HHS — Gafford 22 field goal

HHS — Rajan Booker 5 run (kick failed)

HHS — Booker 1 run (Eric Stickle kick)

;CHS;HHS

First downs;8;22

Rushes-yards;30-102;34-130

Passing yards;38;334

Passing;4-9-0;18-22-0

Total Offense;140;464

Penalties-yards;6-35;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Christiansburg: Tanner Evans 13-66, Curtis Altizer 6-18, Kendric Long 9-29, Jeremiah Thompson 1-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 9). Heritage: Bateman 16-37, Booker 9-67, Clark 1-4, Jacari Alexander 3-12, Jeffrey Mosley 1-(minus 1), Jaylen Armistead 4-11.

Passing — Christiansburg: Evans 4-9-0 (38). Heritage: Bateman 18-22-0 (334).

Receiving — Christiansburg: Jay-Ron Thompson 3-22, Brody Blount 1-16. Heritage Clark 6-130, Markus White 3-118, Marquis White 2-18, Kelso 5-59, Terrell Washington 2-9.

Records: Christiansburg 10-4. Heritage 12-2.