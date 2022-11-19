Midway through the regular season, Brad Bradley took his Heritage players on a walk down memory lane. The journey wasn’t especially pleasant.

Bradley told the athletes, gathered in a classroom at HHS for a film session, to remember back to Nov. 19, 2021, the day that marked the end of the Pioneers’ last football campaign. On that night, he said, the Pioneers’ loss to Brookville was defined by a lack of effort more than any particular plays.

That sobering message came before this year’s Oct. 7 rematch. Bradley’s team responded with a three-point win over the Bees in that regular-season meeting, its defense showing off. Then Friday, when the Timberlake Road rivals met in the postseason, Bradley saw his team put together another rousing effort — with an offensive unit whose quarterback showcased his dual-threat ability, thanks to a line and backs who blocked well; a defense that imposed its will; and special teams players who helped Heritage take the lead and never look back.

After falling to Brookville one year ago in the Region 3C semifinals by four touchdowns, the Pioneers returned the favor on a frigid evening at City Stadium, the 49-21 final score almost exactly the flip of last season’s result (50-21 BHS).

“Having a new scheme, a new team and capitalizing off of that, being able to make it to the region championship, it feels good,” said Heritage running back Rajan Booker, a senior who will be back in the title tilt for the first time since his freshman year.

Booker scored twice on the night as part of a five-carry, 112-yard performance. His second touchdown run came from 1 yard out with 2:33 left in the second quarter, and was sandwiched by two Marquis White touchdowns that turned a tie game into a three-touchdown halftime lead for the Pioneers (10-2).

The teams went back and forth in the contest’s first 20 minutes before White instantly pried momentum away from third-seeded Brookville and back to his team’s sideline.

Following Jaylan Pannell’s 3-yard TD run — which capped an eight-minute, 77-yard BHS drive — White took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards down the right sideline to the end zone. Suddenly, a 14-14 game became a 21-14 Heritage advantage.

“I seen all my teammates, and they were all trying their best,” White said of the blockers in front of him on his massive return. “That’s all I could ask for.”

Three-and-a-half minutes later, he hauled in a 19-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Hov Bateman. The catch and score atoned for his drop on a pass to the same spot on the preceding play.

Second-seeded Heritage scored every time it got the ball in the second quarter, tallying 28 points between White’s two TDs and two touchdowns by Booker, who also found the end zone by breaking through the middle and away for a 43-yard run.

“Shout out to the O-line. I can’t do it alone. I appreciate my quarterback watching the backers, watching everything break down, and allowing me to adjust to it as well,” Booker said of the long scamper. It was the first of two chunk plays he recorded on the night; the second went for 64 yards and nearly for another score in the fourth quarter, but Steve Preston sprinted in from the other side of the field, covering at least 75 yards, to pull Booker down at the 3-yard line to save the touchdown.

“Steve Preston’s a hell of a football player, so I can’t really complain,” Booker said.

Heritage scored four plays later, though, when Bateman punched it in from the 1 on fourth down to account for his fourth TD of the night. Bateman also scored on runs of 6 and 35 yards, and went 11 of 18 for 130 passing yards to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark on the season. His 110 rushing yards Friday also puts him 118 shy of 1,000 for the season.

Bateman’s 35- and 1-yard runs were the game’s final scores, and answered Michael Viar’s 1-yard TD run, which capped a drive of more than six minutes to start the third quarter and cut the HHS lead to two touchdowns.

“I thought we did a great job coming out of halftime, marching down the field and punching it in to cut it to 35-21,” Brookville coach Jon Meeks said, adding Heritage’s ability to convert on third and fourth down in each of its next two drives kept his team from climbing out of the hole.

The Pioneers converted 4 of 6 third downs. It converted on fourth down on one of the two misses, and the only other failed attempt came in the first quarter, on the game’s first drive.

Brookville, rather than Heritage, was in control at that point. Its defense flexed its muscles by forcing an incomplete pass and then recording sacks on back-to-back plays. Then BHS blocked a punt to earn first-and-goal from the Heritage 8-yard line.

The Bees capitalized on Viar’s 4-yard TD run to take a 7-0 lead. Pannell’s second-quarter score kept the game tight, but then Brookville’s offense began to falter.

Two lost fumbles set Heritage up at the Brookville 22- and 36-yard lines, and HHS scored both times as part of the game-defining run that also included White’s kickoff return.

“That’s 21 points. So you’re looking at 21-28 right now, and we had two drives stall [near] the 20 [in the fourth quarter,” Meeks said, “but you know, woulda, coulda, shoulda. We still gave ourselves a chance.”

Instead, Brookville ends its season with an 8-4 record, and with three 1,000-yard rushers in Viar and Drake McDaniel, both seniors, and junior Jor’Dyn Whitelaw.

McDaniel threw for 92 yards on 7-of-16 passing with an interception and had 64 yards rushing on 14 carries. Viar tallied 67 yards, Pannell had 37, and Whitelaw chipped in 42.

But it wasn’t enough to take down Heritage, which is focused now on playing two of the next three weeks at Liberty University, according to Bradley. The coach was predicting a matchup with LCA at Williams Stadium for the title game next week — though the top-seeded Bulldogs will have to beat No. 5 Turner Ashby on Saturday to make that happen — and then envisioning a win in that region title tilt and one more victory after that to send Heritage back to LU for the Class 3 state championship.

Region 3C Semifinals

Heritage 49, Brookville 21

Brookville;7;7;7;0;—;21

Heritage;7;28;7;7;—;49

BHS — Michael Viar 4 run (Devan Stickle kick)

HHS — Hov Bateman 6 run (Marcus Gafford kick)

HHS — Rajan Booker 43 run (Gafford kick)

BHS — Jaylan Pannell 3 run (Stickle kick)

HHS — Marquis White 75 kickoff return (Gafford kick)

HHS — Booker 1 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — White 19 pass from Bateman (Gafford kick)

BHS — Viar 1 run (Stickle kick)

HHS — Bateman 35 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — Bateman 1 run (Gafford kick)

;BHS;HHS

First downs;19;15

Rushes-yards;47-210;25-245

Passing yards;92;130

Passing;7-16-1;11-18-0

Total Offense;302;375

Penalties-yards;7-45;9-80

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Brookville: Drake McDaniel 14-64, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 13-42, Viar 14-67, Pannell 6-37. Heritage: Bateman 17-110, Booker 5-112, Jeffrey Mosley 3-23.

Passing — Brookville: McDaniel 7-16-1 (92). Heritage: Bateman 11-18-0 (130).

Receiving — Brookville: Steve Preston 3-56, Whitelaw 3-20, David Schmitt 1-16. Heritage: Markus White 5-66, Marquis White 3-41, Emeere Kelso 2-19, Terrell Washington 1-4.

Records: Brookville 8-4. Heritage 10-2.