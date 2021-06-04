Watch Now: Hinton's PK lifts Jefferson Forest to victory over E.C. Glass

"It just seemed like it kept going back and forth across the field the whole time," Miller said. "Real evenly matched."

In interviews Thursday, both Zaring and Glass coach Randy Turille talked about the possibility that the game could come down to one play — a lapse in judgement, a heroic shot, a lucky (or unlucky) development.

It all came down to Hinton's PK, in part because the JF defense made the shot stand and goalie Christian Hecker finished with four saves.

Turille knows being a referee is difficult, and he didn't blame Friday's ref for the loss. "It's a split-second decision," he said.

Still, this one hurt for Glass, especially because if the call had gone the other way, Glass would have gone one man up.

"These kids are out here battling their guts out and then you lose on that," Turille said. "Always my gripe when I reffed as well was never make the difference in the outcome of the game. Nobody should even know you're out there. That's your goal as a referee."