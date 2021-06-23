WATCH NOW: Layne, Mann push Appomattox softball past Lebanon into Class 2 state title game

APPOMATTOX — Three Lebanon runners reached scoring position against Appomattox ace Courtney Layne on Wednesday. But Layne didn’t panic.
The junior lefty worked out of a jam in the fifth and stranded a runner at second in the final frame of the Class 2 state semifinal game. Against both of those Lebanon threats, she showed off her cut-above skill set, recording a strikeout each time to make sure the Pioneers didn’t have any scoring to show for their work at the plate.
Layne, a University of Virginia commit, fanned 13 total batters, allowed just two hits and walked one to post a complete-game shutout. And Layne, Abigail Wilkerson and Abbey Mann took care of the offense for the Raiders, who broke through for the game’s only runs in a four-hit sixth inning to earn a 2-0 victory and a trip to the state championship.
“It’s huge,” Layne said of the win. “All these girls are doing it for each other. We trust each other, and we’re gonna have each other’s back until the end.”
The Raiders (14-0) now are one win away from earning a state title. The 1987 Raiders — of which current coach Janet Rawes was a member — were the only other team in program history to accomplish the feat. ACHS (14-0) will travel to Randolph-Henry, which beat Buffalo Gap 1-0 in the other semifinal, for the championship game Saturday (a time has not yet been announced).
The Pioneers (17-1) and Raiders battled for five scoreless frames before Appomattox strung together costly hits in the sixth. Appomattox had its chances to put runs on the board early in the first inning and had runners reach in the second, fourth and fifth innings, as well.
“It was a little nerve racking,” Mann said of not being able to score until the late stages of Tuesday’s game. “But I knew that we could push through it and do it. I have confidence in all my teammates.”
In the sixth, Layne knocked a leadoff single to left field to jumpstart the Appomattox offense. Mann provided the defining hit three batters later when she knocked a one-out single to left field.
The hit scored courtesy runners Kelsie White and Haleigh Tweedy (running for Wilkerson, who also singled) to send the Appomattox dugout and fans into a frenzy.
“It was super exciting,” Mann said. The senior, behind 0-2 in the count, saw the pitch coming right down the middle of the strike zone before sending it to the outfield.
Lebanon starter Adrienne Morrison, who had given up four total hits over the first five frames, surrendered four hits in the sixth.
Like Layne, the Lebanon senior pitcher worked out of her own share of jams (and got help from her defense) to keep Appomattox off the board for the first five frames.
Morrison waked a runner with one out in the first, then gave up a single to Macee Hargis. Appomattox juiced the bases when Layne reached on a fielder’s choice. But Morrison came back to strike out the next batter and induce a fielder’s choice groundout for the final two outs.
“I never had any doubt in her,” Haley Finney, the Lebanon catcher, said of Morrison. “I’ve caught her all my life. I knew what she’s capable of.”
The Raiders threatened again in the fourth when Carrington Moore singled and moved to third on Mann’s bunt. But shortstop Tatum Dye snagged a liner from Julianna Southall, which looked destined to get into the outfield for an RBI single, to strand the runner.
“Honestly, I just went for it, and I turned around and it was in my glove,” Dye said. “I have no idea how I even caught it.”
Although Lebanon did everything it could to keep Appomattox in check, it couldn’t put many runners on or capitalize on its few opportunities. The Pioneers, of course, credited Layne for that.
Layne’s rise ball was unlike pitches they’d seen from other pitchers, Dye said. And Layne painted the outside edge of the plate often, freezing Lebanon batters.
“Best pitcher we’ve seen, hands down, all year,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said.
His players agreed — “110%” Dye said.
Only Finney and Ema Musick recorded hits against Layne.
Musick singled to right field in the fifth and moved to second on the throw to third, with Appomattox aiming to get the leadoff runner, Finney, who reached on a walk. But Alivia Nolley popped out in foul territory on the first pitch she faced for the second out, and Layne got Horne to look at strike three for the third out, stranding the two runners in scoring position.
“I knew I just had to take it pitch by pitch, keep throwing strikes,” Layne said.
In the seventh, Finney hit a two-out double to the fence in right-center field but was left at second when Layne struck out Musick.
“It was everything,” Layne said when asked about her 13th strikeout of the day. “I just knew I had to get one more out. I was gonna do it in any way possible, whether it was a popup or strikeout, I was gonna get the out.”