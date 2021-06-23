WATCH NOW: Layne, Mann push Appomattox softball past Lebanon into Class 2 state title game

The Pioneers (17-1) and Raiders battled for five scoreless frames before Appomattox strung together costly hits in the sixth. Appomattox had its chances to put runs on the board early in the first inning and had runners reach in the second, fourth and fifth innings, as well.

“It was a little nerve racking,” Mann said of not being able to score until the late stages of Tuesday’s game. “But I knew that we could push through it and do it. I have confidence in all my teammates.”

In the sixth, Layne knocked a leadoff single to left field to jumpstart the Appomattox offense. Mann provided the defining hit three batters later when she knocked a one-out single to left field.

The hit scored courtesy runners Kelsie White and Haleigh Tweedy (running for Wilkerson, who also singled) to send the Appomattox dugout and fans into a frenzy.

“It was super exciting,” Mann said. The senior, behind 0-2 in the count, saw the pitch coming right down the middle of the strike zone before sending it to the outfield.

Lebanon starter Adrienne Morrison, who had given up four total hits over the first five frames, surrendered four hits in the sixth.