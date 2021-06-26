Watch Now: Layne's perfect game, Hargis' RBI triple power Appomattox to Class 2 state softball title

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — Courtney Layne was engulfed by her teammates. The Appomattox softball players unleashed screams of joy. They jumped around near the circle at Laine Field. The ringing of cowbells echoed from behind the first-base dugout as Raider Country, out in full force, celebrated wildly.
Layne, in the midst of her teammates, could only think one thing.
This moment was perfect.
Layne threw her fourth perfect game of the season, and Appomattox capped an unblemished campaign with a 2-0 victory over Randolph-Henry in the Class 2 championship game Saturday afternoon.
“It means everything,” Layne said. “We had an entire community that traveled with us to this game. It was an all-out effort from each one of these girls.”
The Raiders (15-0) claimed their second title in program history to go with the Group AA title from 1987.
Raiders coach Janet Rawes was a player on that 1987 squad, and she said the second state title was almost like coming full circle.
She added her first title as a coach, though, was more memorable.
“You just see the look of joy on these kids’ faces. You can’t describe it because it’s about the kids,” she said.
Layne, the Raiders’ ace and a University of Virginia commit, was electric in the circle.
She struck out 15 and threw 62 of her 73 pitches for strikes.
“They were swinging, they were really aggressive, so I got some swings and misses with that, too,” said Layne, who added she utilized her riseball and curveball effectively against the Statesmen (15-1).
The southpaw benefited from key defensive plays, highlighted by right fielder Emily Purcell’s diving catch to rob Taylor Trent of a leadoff single in the fourth inning.
“I know I can trust my defense, so that allows me to throw even more strikes," Layne said, "and I know if they put it in play, they’ll get the out any way possible."
The game’s final out, which many expected to be a strikeout, was a fly ball off the bat of Danner Allen that left fielder Tori Hoffman settled under to secure the state crown.
“For a second I thought she had gotten a hold to it and it was gone,” Appomattox shortstop Kelsey Hackett said of the at-bat of Allen, her cousin. “When I saw Tori step up to it, I knew we had it, and it was just amazing to see her catch that last out.”
Hackett went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles.
She was stranded in scoring position in the first and third innings, but the Raiders finally broke through in the sixth for the game’s only runs.
“Danner, she’s a really good pitcher, she had really good defense behind her," Hackett said. "I thought we hit the ball really well, they just worked behind her, and they kind of shut us down for a little bit. We came through when it mattered."
Hackett laced a 2-1 offering into the right-center field gap for a leadoff double that energized the Raiders' dugout.
Macee Hargis followed two batters later with a triple down the right-field line that easily scored Hackett from first to put the Raiders ahead 1-0.
“I was honestly thinking the whole time, just score, just get there for my girls,” Hackett said. “Honestly, it was amazing. I knew once we got that, it was going to start more people coming through.”
Hargis attacked on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent the offering from Allen the opposite way.
“I went with the pitch. She threw mainly outside the whole game, so I knew I was going to have to send it that way somehow,” said Hargis, who went 2 for 3 with a fourth-inning single. “The at-bat before that, I sent it that way, but not as big of a hit. I’m just glad I got to square it up that time.”
Layne’s ground ball to shortstop easily scored Hargis from third to give the Raiders a two-run advantage.
“We were all on a high,” Hargis said of scoring the second run, “and part of us knew that this was our game, and we weren’t going to let them take it back.”
Allen, a freshman, allowed seven hits and struck out two.
She stranded runners in scoring position in the first, third and fourth innings before the Raiders capitalized in the sixth.
“They’re a great hitting team,” Allen said of Appomattox. “I think they started hitting me pretty good first pitch. I think I just didn’t throw it my best today, but I was hitting the corners and they were just poking it.”
The Statesmen fell to 0-4 in state title games. They lost previously in 1985, 1999 and 2002.
Appomattox, though, enjoyed the spoils of its triumph. The players gathered for a plethora of photos with fans in the outfield. They basked on this sun-splashed Saturday with the program’s second state championship in hand.
Rawes stopped and thought for a moment as she took in her players celebrating: Could there have been any better way than to cap a perfect season than with a perfect game for a state championship?