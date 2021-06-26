Watch Now: Layne's perfect game, Hargis' RBI triple power Appomattox to Class 2 state softball title

She was stranded in scoring position in the first and third innings, but the Raiders finally broke through in the sixth for the game’s only runs.

“Danner, she’s a really good pitcher, she had really good defense behind her," Hackett said. "I thought we hit the ball really well, they just worked behind her, and they kind of shut us down for a little bit. We came through when it mattered."

Hackett laced a 2-1 offering into the right-center field gap for a leadoff double that energized the Raiders' dugout.

Macee Hargis followed two batters later with a triple down the right-field line that easily scored Hackett from first to put the Raiders ahead 1-0.

“I was honestly thinking the whole time, just score, just get there for my girls,” Hackett said. “Honestly, it was amazing. I knew once we got that, it was going to start more people coming through.”

Hargis attacked on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent the offering from Allen the opposite way.