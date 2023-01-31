Jordan Kiger is proof that persistence can pay off.

The senior wide receiver and safety suffered a season-ending injury when he broke his collar bone on a tackle in September. He spent the rest of the season on the sidelines, watching his Brookville teammates play, an arm in a sling.

"I had no offers," Kiger said Tuesday during a signing ceremony that featured three BHS football players. "I thought I was done. I was looking for a job."

But one day the telephone rang. It was an offer to play college football, and more like it were on the way.

In all, Kiger, who spent two seasons on Brookville's varsity team as a reserve, received a whopping 19 offers to play college football. And all of them came after his injury.

Kiger announced Tuesday he will play football next season at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, a marked achievement for an athlete who played sparingly as a junior and then missed most of his senior season.

"Because he did things the right way on and off the field, and by going to camps and visits, he set himself up to have multiple opportunities," Bees coach Jon Meeks said of Kiger. "I think that says a lot about him, that he didn't get a full season and still had a lot of opportunities."

Meeks also described Kiger as "one of the hardest workers in the building."

Signing Day is scheduled for Wednesday across the country, so the Brookville ceremony took place a day early for three athletes who made official their decisions to play for Division II and III institutions.

Also attending the Brookville ceremony: quarterback Drake McDaniel (to Emory & Henry) and offensive lineman Kolby Ferguson (to Ferrum).

McDaniel, who Meeks said "kind of became a household name in the area" for his work as a four-year starter at quarterback, wore a sling Tuesday. People outside the BHS program likely didn't know it, but the senior played hurt most of the season, filling pivotal roles on both sides of the ball.

"One of the fiercest competitors I've ever coached," Meeks said of McDaniel. "The kid hates to lose, and he's gonna lay it on the line and do anything he can to win."

Case in point: In Week 4 of the regular season, McDaniel tore the labrum in his left shoulder and tore the rotator cuff in his right shoulder on separate plays.

Still, he led the Bees through nine more games, playing almost every snap, and his team advanced to the second round of the playoffs. For his efforts, McDaniel garnered all-Seminole, all-Region 3C and all-state honors in Class 3 at offensive all-purpose.

He developed into a dual-threat quarterback the final two years of his high school career, served as punter and took on an increased role on defense after being known primarily as a passer early in his career.

He was the first four-year starter at quarterback that Meeks has had in his coaching career.

"Very rare to take the helm at that young of an age and to play at the level he played at for four years on Friday nights," Meeks said of his three-year captain. "That's a lot of responsibility on a young man, and I thought he took it on and did a great job."

Asked how he toughed out the season with those two injuries, McDaniel said: "Ibuprofen."

McDaniel made his decision to play at Emory & Henry after visiting the school last weekend. The Wasps, McDaniel said, liked his acceleration and hand-eye coordination on offense, but plan for now to use him on defense, at free safety.

He chose E&H, he estimated, from eight or nine offers.

"I don't really believe in picking hats unless you're going Power Five with 50 offers," McDaniel said, referring to the trend of players choosing between schools by displaying hats and then picking one as a last-second reveal at signing ceremonies. On Tuesday, the three Brookville players kept things low key; they sat together and turned around placards to show their future school name and emblem when making their announcements. "But once you get offers, it just shows that when you put the work in, it'll come out how you want it to."

Ferguson talked Tuesday about how much football at Brookville meant to him. He spent three years on the varsity squad as an offensive lineman.

"This program has helped shape me into a better man, player and teammate," he said.

And Ferguson, Meeks told the roughly 100 people in attendance, is "the ultimate teammate."

"He truly cares about them, will do anything for them, which is why I think he earned the respect of coaches and teammates," Meeks said. "Never seen him get upset unless someone cheap-shotted a teammate. And I think that quality is what made him such a good offensive lineman. Offensive linemen don't always get the credit they deserve, but without 'em, you're not winning a single football game.

"I love my O-line, and I really think those qualities is why Kolby excels on the offensive line. He doesn't want to see his teammates get hit, he doesn't want to be the reason a play isn't successful, and he's gonna give 100% every single play. Never seen him take a play off."

Ferguson, who has started the last two years for BHS, expects the transition to college will be difficult. "But I know I'm gonna thrive if I just keep working," he added.

Throughout their football days, all three players at Tuesday's ceremony have worn Brookville colors: maroon and gold. That goes from their youth days with the Timberlake Lions, to middle school and into high school.

"It's gonna be awkward for me to see these guys wear a different color," Meeks said. "I've got pictures of these young men playing football since they were 7."