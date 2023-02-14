For one night, the senior point guard for E.C. Glass was the King of Heritage.

Playing in his final game inside his rival's gymnasium, O'Maundre Harris put on a show, scoring a career-high 40 points and leading Glass to a regular-season sweep of the Pioneers with a 74-40 victory Monday night.

The win gave the Hilltoppers (19-2) a few rare accolades.

The Seminole District regular-season crown wasn't in doubt before Monday — it already belonged to the Hilltoppers — but Glass finished district play with a 14-0 record, which is no easy feat any year.

Another rarity: Glass swept the regular-season series against HHS. Typically the rivals split the two meetings, but Glass won both games for the first time since the 2015-16 season (Heritage turned around and won both games the next season), according to archives compiled by this newspaper.

And yet another rarity: that 40 points.

Harris accomplished that feat because of sizzling shooting. He went 16 of 18 from the field, hit 70% of his two-point chances, went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and hit 5 of 8 free throws.

As far as the Glass-Heritage rivalry goes, it's difficult to imagine a more dominant performance by one player, at least in recent memory.

"He makes the best basketball play," Glass coach DJ Best said. "There's plenty of times tonight that he probably could've shot more. And he kicked it to his teammates and they made the next best play. He just plays so unselfish. It's a coach's dream. I know I've said that probably the last three years, since we've been talking about him. It's a coach's dream to coach a kid like that. Every coach has to sit back and hope they get a kid like that."

Junior forward Jason Knox tied a career high with 19 points and Dexter Harris added 10 points for Glass, which will be the No. 1 seed when the Region 4D tournament kicks off later this week.

Tyreese Slaughter, a sophomore guard, led Heritage with 11 points, while senior forward Terrell Washington added 10 points.

Heritage (11-9, 8-6) trailed by just two points, 30-28, at halftime thanks to a 3-pointer by Slaughter in the closing seconds. The Pioneers trailed by just one in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but then went cold. Glass responded with a 16-2 run to the end the frame, then poured on 27 points in the fourth quarter.

"Tale of two halves," coach Tony Crews said. "Glass is a senior-laden team and they showed it. They came out, they made some adjustments, we didn't make the adjustments that we needed to. But I take nothing from them. They're a senior-laden team and they turned it up, and we couldn't match their intensity."

Glass and Heritage traded buckets in the first half, and Harris had 16 points at the break. He downed a corner 3 with 6:08 remaining in the second quarter, but was assessed a technical foul directly after the shot for gesturing at an opposing player.

He went back down the court on the next possession and drilled a 3, then found teammate Camp Conner in the corner on the following possession, and Conner knocked down a 3.

Something clicked, Knox said, for Glass at halftime.

"Coach came in, talked us up, we made a couple adjustments and we went from there off the adjustments," he said. "We went to a zone, seen it was workin'."

But Harris really put on a show in the fourth quarter.

"The goal is to win and sweep the district," Harris said when asked about his performance.

A reporter asked him what worked well for him personally.

"Downhill," the senior responded. "They tried to overplay me. ... I got hot in the first half and then I just kept going. It feels good, but gotta keep going. There's more left to the season."

After a season in which he has scored in double figures every game, passed the 1,000 career points mark and often led his team with double-doubles, Harris is a lock for Seminole District player of the year after winning the award as a junior.

He's put together numerous 20-something performances and a few 30-plus ones, but 40 was a new mark. He hit 38 points with 4:59 remaining, connecting on a runner off the glass. His total stood there until the 1:15 mark, when he drove through traffic in the lane and laid one off the glass.

Knox saw the whole performance up close.

"I told him, I really said, 'Twenty apiece tonight,'" Knox said, Harris standing close by. "He overdid it tonight. He knows. And that's regular. I've been playing with him a long time."

Heritage scored just four points in the third quarter and 12 in the entire second half. The young squad seemed content settling for long-range jumpers rather than getting the ball inside to Washington, who burned Glass for 28 points in McCue Gymnasium last month.

Washington posted up time and time again in the second half, and he had a noticeable size advantage down low, but the senior rarely received touches.

"I think we settled for too many outside shots instead of tying to work the ball inside, but that's a learning process for us," Crews said. His team will be on the road when region play begins.

Leaving the visiting locker room, Harris turned to walk through the gym where he had just wowed the crowd. It was nearly empty by this time, but his performance still hung in the air. It was his final nod to the rivalry, occurring in his final district game in his final year of high school basketball. It's difficult to imagine an ending that's sweeter, but Harris isn't done yet.

"I gotta stay humble and stay poised, y'know," he said, "for more games down the stretch."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 74, Heritage 40

E.C. GLASS (19-2, 14-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 10, Jason Knox 19, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 40, Gilbert 2. Totals 30 7-13 74.

HERITAGE (11-9, 8-6 Seminole)

Toms 8, Clark 8, Tyreese Slaughter 11, Tucker 1, Terrell Washington 10, Farmer 2. Totals 13 7-14 40.

E.C. Glass;13;17;17;27;—;74

Heritage;12;16;4;8;—;40

3-point goals: Glass 7 (D. Harris 2, Knox, Conner, O. Harris 3). Heritage 7 (Toms, Clark 2, Slaughter 4).

Highlights: Glass — O. Harris 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Wood 2 assists; Gilbert 2 steals; D. Harris 5 rebounds. Heritage — Washington 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Clark 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal.