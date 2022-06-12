WATCH NOW: Powered by Layne's second perfect game in a title tilt, Appomattox softball repeats as state champ

SALEM — Thirteen girls in gray and blue stood on either side of her on the third-base line at Moyer Sports Complex on Saturday. As she heard five of their names called, she braced herself, knowing her number was up next. With her feet shoulder width apart, firmly planted on the dirt below her, she picked out a spot on the ground to focus on.

Then her eyes darted back toward the middle of the diamond and she clenched her lips as the preamble to her name came over the loudspeaker. Despite always diverting attention in the past, there was no way to avoid the spotlight this time. Not with that phrase said.

So when the announcer’s voice gave way to applause from the Raider faithful, Courtney Layne took a step forward to receive her medal, exhaling on the way after hearing those extra words: perfect game.

She’d done it again, in another state championship.

In the final game of her high school career, Layne stood at the pinnacle. Her perfect game Saturday at Moyer Sports Complex powered Appomattox’s 1-0 win over Page County for a second straight Class 2 crown.

“It’s the best way to go out,” Layne, the southpaw ace headed to the University of Virginia, said as she was flanked by her four senior teammates.

Among them were the other major contributors Saturday. Abby Wilkerson, the catcher who’s been the steady presence behind the plate for Layne and the Raiders throughout their careers. Macee Hargis, the reliable first baseman and power hitter. Michaela Williams, the second baseman whose defense helped make possible the perfect game Saturday, as well as ACHS’ 40-game win streak that now includes back-to-back titles (a feat never before accomplished by the program). And Kelsey Hackett, the speedster and team’s leading hitter, who recorded the game-winning hit against the Panthers (15-7).

There, with her classmates, Layne finally could smile.

Ever stoic in the circle, Layne rarely shows emotion. But several minutes removed from the game’s final out, she gave herself room to be satisfied with the feat she’d just accomplished, because she’d done what she’d set out to do.

“Giving my team the best possibility to win the game,” Layne said of her approach each inning.

Pitch by pitch, that was her goal. And pitch by pitch, she did exactly as she wanted, keeping Page County hitters off balance all morning.

She retired the first seven batters on strikeouts. By game’s end, she’d tallied 15 Ks — a result, assistant coach Davy Hackett said, of the Raiders’ game plan.

The day before — when Layne also threw a perfect game against Randolph-Henry in the semifinals — Hackett, who is responsible for pitch calling, went away from the changeup. The Raiders didn’t want its opponent in the title game to expect or be able to prepare for it.

Once Layne got that pitch working Saturday, it was “game over” for the Panthers, Hackett said.

“As on as she was and as off as their swings were, I knew we had it,” he added.

Page didn’t disagree.

“Oh my God, she is so good. Never knew what she was coming at you with,” said Bailee Gaskins, the Panthers’ pitcher and five-hole hitter who struck out twice against Layne. Gaskins was one of six in the Page lineup with two strikeouts and one of three players to strike out in every one of their at-bats.

Only one player, Marissa Monger, sent a ball to the outfield. She recorded a flyout for the first out in the seventh.

The third out of the frame, which clinched the trophy for Appomattox (24-0), was a groundout. Carrington Moore fielded a grounder to third and threw across to first in one of two defensive plays she was part of on the day. The other three grounders all went to Williams, whose made a diving stop in the fourth for the game’s most impressive defensive play.

“As soon as the ball was hit, I saw it was in play and I knew it was a little bit out of my reach, so I knew I was gonna have to make a play on it,” she said, “and I just gave it my everything.”

At that point, head coach Janet Rawes said, she began to realize the perfect game was in reach.

Hackett, though, knew even earlier.

At the end of the second inning, after Layne’s sixth K, he walked over to his ace and predicted what would take place over the next five innings.

“You’ve got another perfect game going,” he said to her. “Just keep throwing.”

Layne did so by never letting up, fanning every Page batter at least once.

“I think I was definitely on this game,” Layne said, “and then obviously just knowing that it’s the state championship, that it’s my last game ever, I’m just gonna throw it all on the field and whatever happens, happens.”

Layne pitched her best Saturday, she added, because of the bond among the Raiders, built on a commitment to never be outworked and on one overarching concept: trust.

Defensively, the Raiders drew on that trust to keep runners off the base paths. And offensively, even when down to their last few outs, they believed any one of their teammates could come through.

“I felt it,” Layne said when asked about the game’s final play, Hackett’s RBI double that sent Emily Purcell streaking in from first base.

The Raiders tallied four hits in the previous six innings and saw five batters reach on walks, but for every jam, Gaskins had an answer. The Page sophomore pitcher stranded runners every frame (eight total), including six Appomattox players in scoring position.

But after putting the “squeeze” on Gaskins throughout the morning and having nothing to show for it, the Raiders finally made Page pay in the seventh.

“If you continue to [allow] runners on the bag, you’re gonna pay for it later, because eventually a team’s gonna find a way to score, and that’s what we did today,” Rawes said, referring to the walk-off hit by Hackett with no outs in the frame.

Purcell, the leadoff batter in the seventh, singled to reach for the second time and set up Hackett.

“Everything anybody would want,” Hackett said of her two-bagger.

Then she added a refrain that is the epitome of the program’s mission.

“It just felt amazing to help the team.”

Williams, when describing her defensive stop, said something similar: “It wasn’t about me making the play; it was about me helping my team.”

And Layne, when asked about how her monumental feat of a perfect game in a state championship for the second time would be remembered, said only a couple words before talking about the rest of the program.

“We’ve tried to instill our kids that [if] you trust each other, [then] you play better,” Rawes said before closing the book on the 2022 campaign.

They’d done just that, she added, capturing the trophy with a shutout and perfect game at the end of a perfect season.

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox 1, Page County 0

Page County;000;000;0;—;0;0;0

Appomattox;000;000;1;—;1;6;0

No outs when winning run scored.

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Bailee Gaskins.

Highlights: PC — Gaskins 6-plus IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks. A — Layne perfect game; 7 IP, 15 Ks (1-2, HBP); Hackett walk-off 2B (2-4); Emily Purcell 1-2, game-winning run, BB; Haleigh Tweedy 1-2, sac bunt; Aubrey Fulcher 1-2, sac bunt; Abby Wilkerson 3 BB.

Records: Page County 15-7. Appomattox 24-0.

