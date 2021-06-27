Watch Now: Rustburg defeats New Kent to capture Class 3 state softball title

NEW KENT — For six full innings Saturday, Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham and New Kent's Gracie Ellis battled from the circle, rarely giving an inch, both showing few signs of weakness as they mowed down batter after batter, each in search of a state title.
But as Rustburg prepared to bat in the top of the seventh, Carly Hudnall had seen enough. She wasn't guaranteed an at-bat — the Rustburg catcher was due up fourth — but she told herself the championship belonged to Rustburg.
"My whole mindset was: This stops right now," Hudnall said. "We're not getting shut down any more."
Minutes later, Rustburg had put together its rally and Hudnall crouched at the plate. She connected, watched the ball in flight and had another thought: Please drop.
It found a spot on the outfield grass, speedster Emily Coates streaked home and Bigham made the run stand with a trio of strikeouts in the bottom half of the inning as Rustburg defeated New Kent 1-0 to claim the Class 3 state softball championship.
"Oh my gosh, that just happened," Hudnall said to herself after Coates touched the plate. Then the senior catcher wrapped her arms around her shoulders and smiled while standing on the first base bag, a well-deserved self-hug.
The victory gave Rustburg its first state softball crown since 1997, when it earned an 2-0 extra-innings victory over Loudoun Valley. The Red Devils, which wrapped a flawless 17-0 season Saturday afternoon, were making their first championship appearance since 1999.
After starting the bottom of the seventh with a strikeout, Bigham gave up a single to Addie Rowe that hugged the right field line, briefly giving New Kent hope. But the junior flamethrower never appeared rattled. She struck out the next two hitters, let out a scream from the circle and was lost in a sea of red jerseys as her teammates mobbed the circle in celebration.
"My chest was hurting a little bit after that. I was really nervous," Bigham said of the final inning. "The crowd was getting loud and they were getting up. It was really exciting and it made me more excited for this moment."
The final line for the UVa commit who threw four perfect games this season: seven innings pitched, two hits and 16 strikeouts. Bigham labored more Saturday than she did in the state semifinals — when she tossed a perfect game — allowing three walks and hitting two batters, but the Trojans never reached scoring position as Bigham bore down any time a runner reached first.
For instance, she started the game by hitting New Kent leadoff hitter Haley Baker, then recorded three straight outs. Gave up a one-out single to Ellis in the fourth after a rain delay than lasted nearly an hour, but struck out the next two hitters she faced. Fanned two straight the following inning after giving up a one-out walk.
Bigham seemed energized by her work in the sixth, when she struck out the side to preserve the scoreless tie. She yelled her way out of the circle and was only more bolstered by Hudnall's RBI single before returning to pitch the final half inning.
"I was throwing a little bit out of the zone before that [sixth inning]," Bigham said. "They knew to lay off the high stuff, which is what I throw, so I think to be able to work the ball back down was what I needed to do to be successful."
Her mother, coach Katie Bigham, took in the moment of celebration from the dugout before making her way to the dogpile in the circle.
"When they said 'You ran so slow to the mound,' it's because I was like, 'Is it real?'" the coach said. "'That's the seventh inning and I can relax now, right?'"
The season began with Rustburg in a two-week quarantine period as caution against the coronavirus. It ended two months later on the sun-soaked field 30 minutes outside Richmond, players wearing smiles and their trademark red-eye black, posing with the state trophy, at least one player wrapped in the Rustburg flag.
"It was very chaotic," RHS centerfielder Maggie Mayhew said of the game. "We haven't really been in this situation and I felt like we all stepped up. We all put our butt into this and I couldn't be prouder."
The PA announcer kept calling her Maggie Mayhem each time she stepped to the plate — a mispronunciation of her last name, yes, but not entirely inaccurate, because Mayhew did cause some mayhem Saturday. She went 2 for 4 with two singles. In the top of the seventh — after Destiny Ochs started the rally with a single to left that popped out of the glove of Norah Murray while on a sprint to reach the ball — Mayhew blasted a liner to left that put Coates, the pinch runner, in scoring position.
"I was feeling it coming," Mayhew said. "I haven't really hit [well] for a while."
Tinsley Abbott singled to load the bases, setting the stage for Hudnall's single, which barely dropped untouched in the outfield.
The win dampened an impressive performance by Ellis, who gave up seven hits and walked two but kept Rustburg hitters off balance all day by striking out 13.
Katie Bigham knew this one would come down to one mistake, or one hit, that would allow either team the slightest of openings.
"I just knew if we could piece it together — we had a hit here, a hit there but we couldn't seem to get everybody lined up — but finally [in the seventh] I was like, maybe this is it. Maybe the girls can feed off this. And they did."
The win also is a game-changer for Eden Bigham. She made a deal with her father, Seth, before the season began: If Rustburg won a state title, the father would buy the daughter a puppy.
"I want a Husky but my dad says no," Bigham said with a laugh. "So I'm thinking a Goldendoodle."
Hudnall told herself to be patient in her game-defining at-bat. Quick hands to meet a rise ball in the zone, hold back on the changeup. She was trying to slap a line drive, but the flair into no-man's land did the trick. It didn't matter what kind of hit she delivered, anyway. What mattered was the resolve.