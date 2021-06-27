Watch Now: Rustburg defeats New Kent to capture Class 3 state softball title

"I was throwing a little bit out of the zone before that [sixth inning]," Bigham said. "They knew to lay off the high stuff, which is what I throw, so I think to be able to work the ball back down was what I needed to do to be successful."

Her mother, coach Katie Bigham, took in the moment of celebration from the dugout before making her way to the dogpile in the circle.

"When they said 'You ran so slow to the mound,' it's because I was like, 'Is it real?'" the coach said. "'That's the seventh inning and I can relax now, right?'"

The season began with Rustburg in a two-week quarantine period as caution against the coronavirus. It ended two months later on the sun-soaked field 30 minutes outside Richmond, players wearing smiles and their trademark red-eye black, posing with the state trophy, at least one player wrapped in the Rustburg flag.

"It was very chaotic," RHS centerfielder Maggie Mayhew said of the game. "We haven't really been in this situation and I felt like we all stepped up. We all put our butt into this and I couldn't be prouder."