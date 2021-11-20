'We did it': Rustburg volleyball repeats as state champion

Immediately after recording the point, Hardie turned and pointed to Scharnus, yelling her gratitude for making the play possible.

“This is where we all come together,” said Scharnus, who was back on the court this season after missing the last with a knee injury. “I have a role, she has a role, they have a role, and it all came together.” Scharnus overcame a collision on the second point of the match in which she hit her knee; it shook her up and made her question whether she’d be OK to keep playing, but she didn’t exit.

Eden Bigham played the role of sparkplug early, recording seven of her 16 kills in the first set. Bigham, who also had six digs and three aces, and Kate Hardie were close to unstoppable in the first two sets.

Rather than going for the more natural cross-court shots from the outside spot, they were smart about placing the ball to take advantage of what Tabb’s defense gave them.

“Normally we leave the line open,” said Tabb coach Maggie Kowalski, who has led her team to three state title game appearances in the past four seasons, “ because we don’t really see too many team shooting for that.”