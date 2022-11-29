'Well-rounded' E.C. Glass junior Jackson Moore showcases passion for football, music

It’s hard to slow down Jackson Moore. That’s not because the E.C. Glass junior is the fastest guy on the football team. For that you’d have to look at one of the other names on the roster.

But anyone who knows Moore knows the description is appropriate, whether applied on the gridiron or off.

Since Day 1 of the first year of his varsity career at Glass, Moore has been “full-go, every day,” explained quarterback George White, the teammate who marvels at what Moore offers as both a football player and “well-rounded person.”

White was referring to the spring of 2021, when Moore was a freshman and White was a sophomore, both getting their chance at starting on a team that struggled with depth in a pandemic-altered season.

“I just remember Jackson being one of the only consistent pieces on that team,” White said of Moore, one of the teammates White has learned to trust most over the past three years.

Before White gets the ball, Moore is there to initiate the snap, playing starting center for the Hilltoppers in each of the past three seasons. Moore hasn’t missed an offensive snap the starting unit has played in that span.

“It’s huge not having to worry … about the snap and where it’s gonna hit on my hands and stuff like that,” said White, who’s thrown for more than 2,200 yards headed into the Hilltoppers’ Class 4 state semifinal bout with Kettle Run at 5 p.m. Saturday at City Stadium. “… So that consistency that he brings is huge.”

Having played the sport since he was young — following in the footsteps of his father, Ian Moore, a former offensive lineman who helped coach Jackson at Dunbar Middle — Jackson Moore is counted on for his abilities, but also because he understands the sport. Credit his unrelenting curiosity — a display of his inability to slow down mentally — for his football IQ.

“Jackson’s a super smart football guy. He’s a sponge,” White said.

Moore wants to know as much as he can about not only what he and the rest of the line should be doing on any given play or against a particular defense, but about “what everybody else is doing on the field around me.”

“If they have a question, I can tell them,” Moore explained.

In the past, White added, Moore has asked “a ridiculous amount of questions,” leading teammates and coaches to impose limits on the number of queries at times in the past. It didn’t bother Moore, though, because the answers he’s gotten over the years have been more than enough to help him play his best and to bolster teammates — to many of whom he’s distributed the playbooks he’s spent hours drawing up “late at night.”

With Moore, who makes Glass “intelligent up front,” coach Jeff Woody said, the Hilltoppers have been successful in pivoting to make the run a bigger part of the offense. Nine rushers have combined for 41 of Glass’ 64 touchdowns, four players are at 324 yards or more (including Mike Thomas with a team-high 1,145), and the ’Toppers have tallied 2,583 of their 4,788 yards on the ground.

Anchored by Moore, the line also has kept White safe in the pocket. After taking at least six sacks in his first game as a starter back in the spring of 2021, White said, he’s been sacked only a couple times this year.

White likened his connection with Moore to an “old, married couple.” They’ve played together so long that they know each other’s tendencies well at this point, and they also aren’t afraid to loudly advocate for their own perspectives about particular plays.

Moore tends to win many of those arguments, White said, if only because Moore won’t yield.

“I do talk so much that he just stops,” Moore said.

It’s yet another example of his unwillingness to take it easy. No matter the task, Moore’s personality and his passion won’t let him ease up.

That’s certainly true outside of practice and on non-game days, too. For as much talent as he showcases in football, Moore is “just as good of a musician,” White said.

“He’s so much more well-rounded than I am,” the QB added of his center, explaining he listened somewhere around four times Tuesday to one of the covers Moore recently performed (by both playing an instrument and singing) and posted on Facebook. “I wish that I could have something that I was that good at.”

Moore started playing music around the same time he took up football, starting with the violin. Like his father was, Moore now is a proficient player of “anything with strings” — including bass, banjo and guitar, among others.

The two activities occupy about the same amount of his interest, and he tries to dedicate just as much time to practicing, recording and playing gigs as he does to football.

Moore is the first-chair viola in E.C. Glass’ orchestra chamber. He also plays violin for the jazz band at the school.

Outside the confines of the Memorial Avenue institution, Moore plays with a local band, Ivy Creek Tradition, and his own band, Axn Jxn & the Supernaturals. With those groups, he’s played multiple smaller paid events at area venues and at weddings.

Although the school bands require his mastery of classical and jazz music, it’s bluegrass that has Moore’s heart. Its tempo more closely matches his metaphorically fast heart rate, Moore said, explaining that for as long as he can remember, he’s always “wanted everything fast.”

But as with football, Moore has understood that improvement and precision require repetition.

“You’ve gotta do it over and over again until you get it right,” Moore explained.

Years of doing just that, with a stringed instrument in his hands or a football, have paid off. Moore has another year left of high school, but his passion for music has given him an ability to pursue music beyond Glass, and his love of football has helped keep alive one of the most successful seasons in Hilltoppers history.