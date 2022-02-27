What to watch at this week's Class 3/4 and 1/2 state track & field championships

The Virginia High School League's Class 3 and Class 4 state championships will be held Monday and Tuesday at Liberty University's Indoor Track Complex. On Wednesday and Thursday, the combined Class 1/2 championships are scheduled at the same venue.

Class 3 and 4 events will hold half of its field events, trials and 4x800 finals Monday, and remaining field events and all running finals Tuesday. Class 1/2 features the same schedule Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is a list of athletes and developments to watch throughout the week.

Alaysia Oakes

The 13-time state champion will attempt to win five Class 3 individual titles this week. She's seeded first in the 55-meter dash (7.19), the 300 dash (41.24), long jump (19-10) and triple jump (40-07.75). The jumps belong to her, as no competitor even comes close to the marks she's put up this season. The biggest threat to the Heritage star's chances of claiming five events, on paper at least, will be the 500 dash, where Oakes is seeded second (1:18.78) behind James Monroe's Sydney Wynn (1:16.55).

Oakes could rack up 50 points for Heritage with her individual work. Look for her to win the jumps going away. She'll receive competition from Rustburg's NaKayla Foster in the 55 dash, while looking to overcome Wynn in the 500 for the elusive five victories.

The Heritage girls

In theory, Oakes could score enough points to give the Pioneers the team title all by herself. Heritage is favored by 35 points; Rustburg and Maggie Walker will likely duke it out for runner-up status. Heritage is attempting to win its fourth track title since 2019 (it currently has one indoor title and two outdoor in that time frame, and was favored to win another outdoor title before the pandemic canceled the 2020 championships). HHS was was runner-up to Western Albemarle at last year's indoor event. While Oakes will provide the bulk of points, HHS will get help from sophomore Akera Molette, who is seeded third in the 55 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. Junior Jaelyn Arnold is third in the shot put.

The Heritage boys

Abingdon is considered the favorite here. The Falcons excel in distance events and a couple field events. Heritage will counter in sprints and field events, while hoping to flip some points Monday and Tuesday. HHS is loaded in the 55 dash and all three jumps. If the Pioneers stay close with Abingdon, the Class 3 team title could come down to Tuesday's final event, the 4x400 relay. In anticipation of the title, HHS has put together a makeshift team for that event consisting of Markus White, Tyshawn Brown, Xavier Calloway and McKinley Pennix (with Darius Brown as a possible sub-in option). Expect fireworks if the title is on the line as the event nears its end.

Deuce Crawford

The speedy senior is seeded second in the 55 dash (6.54), but he also shines in longer sprints. In the 300 dash, watch for Crawford to try to break away from the field early. His 36.06 time puts him as the favorite for the 300 title. "We should see something really good from him," Heritage sprint and jumps coach Shawn Webb said. "He's been in the zone the last month like I haven't seen from a boy since I've been at Heritage the last five years."

The Brookville boys

Brookville has been on the rise for a couple years now, bolstered by sprints, its 4x400 relay squad and success in field events. The 4x400 relay team is seeded second in the fast heat and includes Chasen Hunt, Yuet Lai, Jaylyn Marshall and Christian Seeney. Watch for the Bees to battle Phoebus for that title. Tre Lloyd, a state champ at LU last year, is seeded first in the high jump (6-02) with I.C. Norcom's Montrell Covil, and the BHS senior is also seeded third in the long jump.

The Rustburg girls

Foster and sprinter/jumper Emily Coates have made serious waves at the Class 3 level, and are a big reason why the Red Devils will garner plenty of points. Not to be missed is Rustburg's 4x200 relay, favored by more than three seconds for the title. It consists of Iyana Sherard, Alyssa Pillow, Coates and Foster. The quartet enters with a season-best time of 1:46.04.

The brother-sister combo

Liberty Christian freshman Kona Moore is favored to win the pole vault (she enters at 11 feet), and her brother, senior Kai Moore, is seeded third at 12-06. Kona is the only underclassman in the 16-person field who has vaulted 10 feet or higher. Kai will have to overcome Goochland's Tyler Black (14-00) and Brentsville's Dylan Sawyer (13-03). Do that and we could see a rare brother-sister combo of state champs in the pole vault. Note: The LCA girls also have the second-fastest 4x400 relay team in the field.

Hannah Pettyjohn

In the Class 4 field, Pettyjohn is the type of athlete coaches dream of. At the state championships last spring, she competed in six events and won the pole vault title. Now the senior is slated to win three state championships this week. She's seeded first in the pole vault (12 feet), shot put (37-00) and high jump (5-05, tied with Atlee's Jada Foreman). Heritage-Newport News is the favorite for the Class 4 team title, but Pettyjohn will bring home plenty of points for JF.

Zoie Lamanna

The Jefferson Forest sophomore is seeded first in the 1,000-meter run (2:59.49) and is the only girl in the 16-person field to turn in a sub-three-minute time in that event this season. She's favored by more than four seconds. Lamanna burst onto the cross country scene as a freshman and shined for JF at last spring's outdoor championships. She's also third in the 1,600 run and is one of only three girls with a sub-four-minute time in that field.

Addison Hilton

The two-time state champ anchors Forest's 4x400 squad, which is seeded first at 3:29.91. He'll run with Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley and Brian Aveson in Tuesday's final event. That quartet is out to set yet another relay school record. Also watch for the Cavaliers senior in the 300 dash (seeded third) and 500 dash (seeded fourth).

The Appomattox girls

The Raiders are favorites for the Class 2 team title later this week, behind sophomore Harmony Troxler, junior Nadiyah Abdussalaam and freshman Madison Martin.

Troxler is seeded first in the 55 dash (7.36) and the long jump (16-03.50), and second in the triple jump. She has a realistic chance to bring home all three titles. Abdussalaam enters second in the 55 dash (9.49) and long jump (16-01). Martin is second in the grueling 3,200-meter run, at 12:38.95.

Then there's the Raiders 4x200 relay team, seeded first at 1:54.52 after their region win on Feb. 18. That team consists of Abdussalaam, Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett and Aubrey Fulcher, with Troxler and Sarai Glover as plug-in options.

Appomattox will add to those successes with a smattering of third- or fourth-place finishers on the girls side, which should be more than enough for the title.

