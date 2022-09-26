What we've learned about the prep football scene as regular season reaches midway point

Seven teams from this newspaper's coverage area get refreshers this week by taking their byes as the high school football season reaches its midway point. Six of them hail from the Seminole District: Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty Christian, Liberty High and Rustburg. One, Staunton River, takes a break before continuing its Blue Ridge District schedule.

The first five weeks have given followers of area teams a glimpse of what to expect for the remainder of the regular season. Here are some of the things we've learned so far.

Dominant LCA

Any serious discussion about the Seminole these days has to include the Bulldogs (5-0), who are off to a splendid start after reaching the Class 3 state title game last year. Is this LCA team as good as that one? It's impossible to say for sure yet, but the 2022 squad certainly means business. It flattened Brookville, one of the district's top teams, Friday night with a potent offensive attack and a defense that sniffed out plays almost from the outset.

LCA's offense has been humming smoothly for many reasons, but two athletes stood out Friday. Quarterback Joe Borchers proved he's going to cause problems for area teams unless they can hang with receivers and guard well in the secondary. Borchers deflated the Bees early last week with two quick strikes, a 56-yard bomb to Gideon Davidson to start the scoring on LCA's first play from scrimmage, and a 61-yarder to Jaden Skates on the next drive. Very quickly, Bochers had 117 passing yards, LCA was up 14-0, and the Bees seemed shell-shocked.

After that, LCA rode Davidson, a four-star recruit who scored five times on the night, to the tune of 169 rushing yards. It was an example of the challenges area teams will have in the next few weeks against the Bulldogs. They have to guard against the pass but also must deal with a running back that wows crowds with his athleticism, and try to get something going against a tough defense, too.

"I think we're definitely a better team than we were starting the season," Davidson said Friday. "I feel like we still have a few things to clean up, but we're definitely getting there."

The Timberlake Road foes

Speaking of Brookville, the Bees are in the middle of a tough stretch. Coming of their bye, they'll face a Heritage team that looked strong defensively against E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl and then survived a slobberknocker at Rustburg last week, in which quarterback Hov Bateman put up a combined 315 yards (rushing plus passing). Bateman has been effective in his role this season. He's closing in on 900 passing yards and currently sports 354 rushing yards.

Heritage (4-1) has a grind-it-out mentality right now. For instance, the game against Glass wasn't decided until roughly one minute remained, the season opener against William Fleming was decided by just four points, and Rustburg was a worthy adversary Friday.

"Give credit to Rustburg. They were very prepared," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said after the last game. "… But I thought our kids did a great job adjusting, overcoming adversity and finding a way to win. ... We shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight. We had some missed throws on offense in the first half. We misaligned on defense a couple times. But I thought in the second half we settled down. I thought Hov did a good job of taking control of the game. I thought our offensive line stepped up a little bit in the second half."

Friday aside, Brookville has been showcasing a dominant rushing attack. The Bees (4-1) certainly will continue to give other teams in the district a tough fight on the defensive side, as well. They've held teams to 14 points or fewer twice this season.

"Probably the smartest thing I did was turn over my defense to coach [Dayn] Washburn and coach [Brad] Womack and let them run it. Wipe my hands clean of it," BHS coach Jon Meeks, a defensive-minded coach, said last week. "I feel like we always have a good game plan, the kids know what's expected and what to do, and then it's just a matter of going out there and executing."

Hilltoppers' balanced attack, Amherst's run game

E.C. Glass probably would like to have back that game against Heritage, but the Hilltoppers didn't need to hang their heads after the Jug Bowl earlier this month. The defense was strong for the most part and the offense moved the ball, just with no results to show on the scoreboard. That was proof the Heritage defense was at its best.

Otherwise, the Hilltoppers (4-1) have showcased a balanced offensive attack. They've put up 935 rushing yards in five games and passed for nearly 800. Much of that passing output has come from starting QB George White, who has thrown for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. Taeon Mosby and Vari Gilbert each are closing in on 200 receiving yards and are averaging double digits per catch.

A tough matchup at Amherst awaits Glass after the bye. The Lancers (4-0) are averaging more than 44 points per game and allowing a shade over 15. They are one of just two Seminole teams in action this week (the other is Jefferson Forest). Amherst this week faces a school that only recently opened its doors. Mecklenburg County, out of Baskerville, is 1-5 and has suffered three blowout losses in its inaugural season.

Amherst has churned up nearly 1,300 yards on the ground in four games and is averaging 320 rushing yards per contest. Four players already have rushed for more than 200 yards, including current leader Tyrique Thomas (323) and senior Jy'shawn Manning (second with 270).

Around the area

Rustburg (3-2) showed Friday it can hang with the Seminole's better teams. Look for that to continue as players get more comfortable in coach Burt Torrence's schemes. The Red Devils are at Liberty after the bye, then welcome Amherst. ... After a tough two-week stretch that produced back-to-back losses, Forest (2-2) heads to Halifax County on Friday looking to avenge last season's 49-32 loss. ... While the Seminole is largely on break, the Dogwood District will be in full swing Friday. Appomattox, which got back to its winning ways against Dan River last week after losing three straight, welcomes Altavista (0-5). The Raiders (2-3) then look to flex their muscles in district play for the remainder of the regular season.

Also in the Dogwood on Friday: the annual showdown between William Campbell and Gretna. Campbell (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominant 44-8 performance against Altavista last week. Gretna (1-3) has endured a tough schedule to open the season and celebrated a 19-17 win over Chatham on Friday. The Hawks have won three straight in the series after a four-game losing streak to the Generals.