While other area schools have returned to athletic practices, Nelson is cautiously waiting

Workouts were staged for about two weeks in July, according to Mullins, but that allowance was rescinded after the school board decided to move to remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.

While some other divisions in the area also have remote learning requirements or options, voluntary workouts are still taking place. In Nelson, the thinking is because virtual learning is in place to preserve the safety and health of students and teachers, in-person workouts during the remote period are not necessary, Mullins explained.

Mullins and division officials have talked about a potential return for athletic practices next month — which would leave about two months before the planned start of 2020-21 athletic seasons — but there is no guaranteed timeline. That decision is left up to the Nelson County School Board.

“We have time,” North District representative Janet Turner-Giles said.

Divisions elsewhere in Central Virginia have left those decisions up to administrators and have not required the approval of a school board. Many of those divisions also formed athletics and extracurricular activities subcommittees, which set up policies for restarting practices, as they weighed returns to school amid the pandemic, whereas Nelson does not have such a committee.