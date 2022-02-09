Whitfield wins two region titles to help JF boys to second place, and more from the 4D swim meet

At the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Jefferson Forest junior Brendan Whitfield claimed two individual events, the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and helped the Cavaliers to a second-place finish in the team standings behind Western Albemarle at the Region 4D Championships on Wednesday. The event ended after press time.

Whitfield, a Virginia Tech commit, won the 50 free by more than a second with a 21.34, then took the 100 fly with a 51.29. He also powered the Cavaliers to two runner-up relay finishes: the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Forest finished with 134 points as a team, while Western Albemarle posted 159 points and swept all three relay events.

JF's Ben Hiss won the 100 back with a 1:02.30. Teammate Max Schonfelder was second in the 100 back (1:02.68) and third in the 200 IM (2:04.51). Evan Shopbell swam to second place in the 500 free (4:57.60) and third in the 200 free (1:51.95). And Jack Mills posted two individual runner-up finishes: the 200 IM (2:02.31) and 100 fly (52.45).

E.C. Glass' Luke King finished third in the 500 free (5:03.97).

Forest's 200 medley relay team (Whitfield, Schonfelder, Mills, Ryan Frasier) posted a 1:38.27 for second place. Its 200 free relay squad (Jackson Hunt, Evan Schonfelder, Hiss, Frasier) was third with a 1:35.22, and its 400 free relay squad, comprised of Shopbell, Mills, Max Schonfelder and Whitfield, posted a 3:17.47 for second.

Glass (31 points) finished sixth out of eight teams, while Amherst was seventh (10 points).

On the girls side, Emory Hill put together a masterful performance in her Region 3C championship debut, winning a pair of events and contributing to two other third-place finishes in relays for E.C. Glass.

Hill, a freshman, sprinted away with victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, posting a 24.32 in the 50 for a win by just over one second and a 54.05 in the 100, winning that one by three seconds. Both times were season bests.

Hill’s teammate Caroline Russell also walked away with a victory, posting a 1:00.56 to win the 100 backstroke by 1.62 seconds.

The two combined with Lily Jablonski and Libbie Sommardahl for third-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (1:58.87) and 400 free relay (4:03.95).

Glass finished fourth as a team with 63 points, behind Jefferson Forest, which posted 89 points for third place. The Cavaliers were just a point off second-place Blacksburg, but Western Albemarle ran away with the team title with 184 points.

JF’s best finishes on the day came from Emily Hansen in the 100 breaststroke and the quartet of Ruby Duis, Rylee Champney, Payton Heimbach and Avery Mahland in the 200 free relay. The Cavaliers were third in both events.

Hansen recorded a season-best 1:13.71 in her best event of the day. The relay team finished in 1:50.81, an improvement of nearly five seconds over its seed time.

Wednesday's region meet was the final stop before the Class 4 state championships, scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center in Richmond.