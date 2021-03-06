Wild days on the prep scene

But youngsters today know their lives are instead measured by the minute, by the here and now, by the time it takes to draft and publish a tweet, by isolated days that drag on and on before eventually blending together so the promise of a new day instead becomes a reflection of the one just gone by.

And oh yeah, they somehow have to plan for their futures at the same time.

The truth of these days is that they just aren't fair. But the truth also is that we have the ability as human beings to rise above those burdens and reach for greatness.

Somehow, the last week has encompassed all those emotions and served as a window through which to view both our achievements and our failures.