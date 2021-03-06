Wild days on the prep scene

This week has been exceptional. Here are a few examples:
- For two football teams, the season barely got off the ground because they were sent into quarantine after just one game.
- A player scored on a dazzling 98-yard pick-6, and it wasn't even the longest of its kind to take place within the same county in an eight-day span.
- A track team fought valiantly for a state title before falling to the same school it lost to less than two weeks earlier in a state basketball championship.
- More than a dozen athletes won state titles and made their families proud, but none of the people they love the most witnessed those feats.
- One of the most talented track athletes this area has produced in recent memory won three state titles without hitting her most impressive mark after entering the national spotlight.
- And a coach, facing surgery soon, wowed he will conduct practice later that same day.
Welcome to local sports, 2021 edition. It's laced with honor and heartbreak, uncertainty and triumph. And years from now it might just be remembered as a time when athletes fought on while a pandemic raged and altered life as we once knew it; a time when some teams weren't allowed to participate while others played on; a time of both mediocre play and exquisite accomplishments, all of which took place in an exceptionally narrow window of time.
The astronomer Carl Sagan once wrote: "The lifetime of a human being is measured in decades."
But youngsters today know their lives are instead measured by the minute, by the here and now, by the time it takes to draft and publish a tweet, by isolated days that drag on and on before eventually blending together so the promise of a new day instead becomes a reflection of the one just gone by.
And oh yeah, they somehow have to plan for their futures at the same time.
The truth of these days is that they just aren't fair. But the truth also is that we have the ability as human beings to rise above those burdens and reach for greatness.
Somehow, the last week has encompassed all those emotions and served as a window through which to view both our achievements and our failures.
Football teams at E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest entered quarantine this week when at least one COVID-19 case cropped up after the game within the JF squad. Both now have canceled their next two games and are on pause. The developments proved just how difficult it will be for teams to get through this season without suffering the same fate. The cancelations can have effects on entire districts, as teams will be forced to look for out-of-district games or sit on the sidelines themselves. Unfortunately, quarantines aren't going away any time soon. But we could enter a period in which the local football landscape is radically altered by shutdowns.
Speaking of shutdowns, Appomattox's football team was on fire Friday night with a 48-0 victory at William Campbell. Among the highlights was Tez Booker's 98-yard pick-6. A remarkable feat on its own, but Brookville's Tayshaun Butler already had set a new Virginia High School League standard eight days prior when he went 108 yards from the back of one end zone and recorded the longest pick-6 in state history.
Altavista's boys track team finished second at the Class 1/2 championships this week, getting individual titles from Jayllen Jones in the 55 dash and from the 4x200 relay team. Those were just a couple of the numerous individual titles won by athletes this week in track and swimming. But Altavista narrowly fell to Parry McCluer, which recently also held off the Colonels for the Class 1 basketball title.
All those track stars accomplished their feats in a near-empty Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Absent was the roar of the crowd as runners came to the finish line. That's something we've gotten used since sports returned, but it's still an odd sight, especially in moments these athletes will remember all their lives.
Heritage junior Alaysia Oakes won three more track titles to bring her individual total to seven, and part of her career has been altered by the pandemic. She easily could have 10 or 11 state titles by now, which is almost unheard of for a junior anywhere in the U.S. Speaking of the U.S., she's on the national radar after recording the third-best triple jump mark this year.
And that coach who will undergo surgery this week, he's Heritage football coach Brad Bradley. He tore his meniscus this week and will undergo arthroscopic surgery Tuesday.
"Don't worry. I'll be at practice on Tuesday," the coach said.
I asked a brainless question: Why?
"'Cause it's football season," Bradley responded. "I've been coaching all together for 26 years and I've never missed a day of practice. As long as I can control it, I'll be ready to roll."
That's true of all our area athletes right now. They've emerged from a time in which sports were prohibited and they're ready to roll.
And so the beat goes on, bopping through one wild week and into another.