Wiley's goal leads Jefferson Forest past E.C. Glass in season opener

The Cavaliers had an answer for every Glass threat in the second half, ending possession with its defenders or getting saves from goalie Christian Hecker (three saves).

“They brought intensity to the game,” Wiley said of Glass. “We matched it and just tried to play our style throughout the game.”

Hecker made a diving stop to preserve the lead in the final minutes, then punched the ball away to end another Hilltoppers threat in the 79th minute off a corner kick.

Like Wiley, Hecker was playing in his first regular-season varsity game.

“Credit to my defense,” Hecker said. “They didn’t make me have to do anything big. This moment meant a lot to me. I finally got my chance, and without them, things might have been different.”

Glass received impressive play from Anderson in goal, too. The senior finished with five saves, including one in the 44th minute that momentarily confused the crowd. Anderson leapt to deflect a free kick, but the ball spun off his hand and over his shoulder. It looked as if the ball would sneak in, but Anderson turned just in time and knocked it away as JF players circled, waiting for a chance to punch it in that never occurred.