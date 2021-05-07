Wiley's goal leads Jefferson Forest past E.C. Glass in season opener

FOREST — Playing in his first varsity game, Jefferson Forest’s Chris Wiley made a veteran play.
With E.C. Glass and Forest battling it out in a scoreless tie roughly midway through the second half, Wiley eyed a corner kick from teammate Jonah Towles. It turned out to be a perfect assist, sailing deep into the box, where Wiley headed it past Glass goalie Beck Anderson.
The Forest crowd went nuts. And Wiley got a view of not only what it’s like to score in a game that’s typically decided by razor-thin margins, but to score the game winner.
“Jonah played it in just right to me. All I had to do was tap it in,” Wiley said of his goal in JF’s 1-0 win. “It was all on [Towles’ kick]. I just headed it towards the goal. Headed and hoped.”
The season opener for both teams was full of all the trimmings one expects from a typical Glass-JF match. It was physical with plenty of takedowns, featured lots of back-and-forth jawing, and provided that tense atmosphere that comes along with playing a close game against your fiercest rival.
Forest (1-0) gave the Hilltoppers a scare from the outset, nearly scoring on a blistering shot by John Toney less than 30 seconds after play began. But Glass settled in after that and went on to basically split time of possession in the opening 40 minutes of action.
The Cavaliers had an answer for every Glass threat in the second half, ending possession with its defenders or getting saves from goalie Christian Hecker (three saves).
“They brought intensity to the game,” Wiley said of Glass. “We matched it and just tried to play our style throughout the game.”
Hecker made a diving stop to preserve the lead in the final minutes, then punched the ball away to end another Hilltoppers threat in the 79th minute off a corner kick.
Like Wiley, Hecker was playing in his first regular-season varsity game.
“Credit to my defense,” Hecker said. “They didn’t make me have to do anything big. This moment meant a lot to me. I finally got my chance, and without them, things might have been different.”
Glass received impressive play from Anderson in goal, too. The senior finished with five saves, including one in the 44th minute that momentarily confused the crowd. Anderson leapt to deflect a free kick, but the ball spun off his hand and over his shoulder. It looked as if the ball would sneak in, but Anderson turned just in time and knocked it away as JF players circled, waiting for a chance to punch it in that never occurred.
“We expected the battle,” Glass coach Randy Turille said. “I thought we played very well for our first time out. I told the guys we definitely won’t fault their effort. They gave a heck of an effort there and had plenty of chances. Both teams’ keepers made big saves, and I thought we generated about the same amount of good chances for each other — both teams did.
“[JF] finished that one and we didn’t. That’s the way it goes sometimes in games like this.”
Wiley, a sophomore, was happy to make the return to the pitch after last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was a freshman last spring and got to play in one scrimmage. Then, at the start of a new season that is limited to 10-regular season games and a postseason, he delivered from the outset, making his presence known at the varsity level.
“All credit to our defense,” Wiley said. “If [the Hilltoppers] score a goal then it’s tied 1-1 and we have to play an entirely different game.”
Rather than being content with deliberate play, JF mostly plunged ahead with fast-paced play, which Turille said caught Glass off guard at times.
“I think even though we lost, I think it’s a good result,” Turille said. “It showed our guys they can play, especially our [seven] guys that this is their first time playing in a varsity game. [JF is] a lot more seasoned than us, so I’m happy with how we did.”
Jefferson Forest heads to Liberty on Monday for a 7 p.m. game and then faces another tough test when it plays at Liberty Christian on Thursday.
It’ll be a busy week full of tough opponents for Glass. The Hilltoppers travel to LCA on Monday for a 7 p.m. game and then play their first home game at City Stadium on Thursday, when it will host Rustburg.