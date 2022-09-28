William Campbell and Gretna to square off in annual rivalry game on Thursday

If there's one stat that pops out from the William Campbell vs. Gretna rivalry these days, it's this: the Hawks lead the all-time series between the two squads by the slimmest of margins at 24-23-1.

"It goes back a long way," Gretna coach Shaun Miller said of the rivalry, which dates back to 1964. "So it's something the kids always look forward to."

William Campbell (2-3) looks to bring things all square when it hosts Gretna (1-3) for its homecoming at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Seems like it's usually the same story, which is part of the appeal: both teams often feature several dynamic playmakers and at least a few hard-nosed athletes. This year, consider Gretna quarterback Melvin Wooden and Campbell signal-caller Montevius Thompson.

"One of the area's best in passing right now," Campbell head coach Danny Broggin said of Thompson, a sophomore in his second season at QB. "I think our passing attack right now is a lot further along than it has been in some time. I think the game is slowing down for him, he's making his reads quicker and trusting his offensive line."

Thompson also relies on experienced receiving corps, all of which have at least three years at their positions. Overall, it's the most experienced group on Broggin's squad.

A different receiver has led Campbell in yards receiving each week, and one player in the corps has finished with 100-plus receiving yards in every game.

"So you can't really key in on one kid, because they all could have breakout games," Broggin added.

Gretna has showcased a balanced offensive attack. Junior quarterback Melvin Wooden has thrown for 459 yards in four games and is averaging 114.8 passing yards per game. He's completed nearly 60% of his throws.

Wooden, who took over as QB for Ryder Brooks in Gretna's final few games of the 2021 season, also leads the team in rushing, with 169 yards and two touchdowns. Gretna has put up nearly 400 yards on the ground.

The battle at quarterback alone makes this one intriguing.

"Gretna is the Gretna of old," Broggin said. "A lot of speed and athleticism. A really good quarterback and a slot receiver that can run with the best of them. We're gonna need to rattle [Wooden] and make him uncomfortable and let the chips fall where they may."

The game is one of four moved to Thursday night rather than the traditional Friday, because of possible rain associated with Hurricane Ian that could last throughout the weekend. Five area teams play tonight, including Jefferson Forest (at Halifax County), Amherst (at Mecklenburg County) and Nelson (at Chatham). One other game, Altavista at Appomattox, is still scheduled for Friday night.

Both Gretna and Campbell are a work in progress. The Generals have been outscored 107-56 in their three losses, but Broggin is focused on the long-term. He wants his group peaking in the playoffs, not at the season's outset. Still, the tiny Class 1 school often has to face larger squads. According to the VHSL's most recent figures, provided by the Department of Education, William Campbell has just 183 students. Players get the majority of their reps in games rather than in practice.

"I'm liking where we're heading right now," Broggin said. "Not where we want to be, but we're gonna get better as the year goes on."

Gretna's early schedule was defined by playing larger schools. The Hawks, currently sitting roughly in the middle of Class 2 with 404 students, went up against Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass from Class 4 and Magna Vista from Class 3 to start the season.

"The first three weeks playing 4A and 3A schools definitely got us prepared for district play," Miller, in his second year as head coach, said. "All those opponents that we faced were great teams, they were coached well, but it showed us where we were at. We cleaned some things up."

With Wooden now at QB, Brooks has moved to wideout and leads the receiving corps with two touchdowns. Gretna has numerous threats in the receiving game, including Ladonta Davis, who leads the team with 107 receiving yards. Three additional receivers — Brooks, Matthew Thompson and Amare Gunn — are closing in on 100 receiving yards for the season.

Thursday's contest is all about which team can contain that offensive firepower. If neither squad can, it could turn into a good old fashioned Gretna vs. William Campbell game. The kind fans of both squads have seen time and time again.

"It's definitely one of those games that both schools circle," Miller said.