William Campbell beats Altavista in game resumed after light malfunction

ALTAVISTA — It took just three plays and a little over a minute and a half for William Campbell to find the end zone Monday night. A long pass and two runs, including Ladarius Berkley’s 13-yard TD scamper, helped the Generals pull ahead.
“Welcome to the game!” an Altavista assistant coach yelled at his players, who’d just allowed their Campbell County rivals to grab momentum at the Colonels’ home field.
Altavista had reason to be confident heading into Monday evening. It had just snapped a streak of 10 quarters in which the offense failed to score when Jordan Pippin rushed for a 12-yard touchdown Friday, when the game started. The Colonels also picked off the visiting QB twice.
But those spirit-boosting plays seemed like a lifetime ago by the time Monday night rolled around, when the game between Altavista and Campbell resumed.
When lights at the stadium went out Friday, causing the contest to be suspended, Altavista’s hopes for a much-needed win dimmed, too. And, following Berkley’s go-ahead TD Monday, William Campbell’s defense made sure to snuff out any potential bright spots for the Colonels in a hurry.
The Generals, in 17 minutes and 36 seconds of game time Monday, earned a 28-6 win in the game that started and ended in different weeks.
“Just didn’t come ready to play,” Altavista coach Andy Cox said of his team, which suffered a third straight loss.
Campbell picked up its first victory of the season after two lopsided setbacks.
“We could see it,” Generals coach Danny Broggin said of the potential for a win. “We just had to put the work in and go get it, and we got it tonight.”
Both of these squads have youthful rosters, but on Monday, Broggin’s team looked seasoned and educated.
The Generals (1-2) busted through the Colonels’ line to bother Pippin, the sophomore QB who completed just one pass spanning the two days. Randle Ford pulled down the Colonels’ lone reception in the fourth quarter Monday, but he was met immediately near the line of scrimmage. The ball popped out, and Deshawn Hamlett scooped it up and ran it 38 yards to the end zone.
“The defense played well all game,” Broggin said, adding his team made adjustments after watching film to shoot defenders through different gaps to keep Altavista constantly on its heels.
Hamlett’s score was the second defensive TD of the game for Campbell. Just 19 seconds before that, Hunter Wright ripped the ball from Pippin and returned it 26 yards, extending the 14-6 lead Berkley’s TD built to 20-6.
“I told Coach Broggin today, ‘I’mma get a touchdown,’” Wright said. “I had a dream that I took it from the quarterback. Came out, it happened.”
Wright and Berkley said they were upset about the way Friday night ended. They didn’t need any extra motivation through the weekend as they geared up for Monday’s resumption, though.
“I’ll tell you straight up,” Wright said, “we hate A-town. This was a grudge match.”
Their first win of the season was proof that the work they put in in the offseason paid off, Berkley said.
Berkley, a 5-foot-8, 240-pound running back, was one of several players with size advantages over Altavista (1-4). The Generals exploited those for a pair of TDs from Berkley, one Monday that broke a 6-all tie in the third quarter and the game-opening score on a 10-yard run Friday.
Altavista evened the game on Pippin’s TD run Friday, but the offense couldn’t get anything going Monday.
The Colonels punted on their first two drives Monday, fumbled twice and recorded a turnover on downs. Their final drive marked the first time Monday they picked up a first down, courtesy of a William Campbell personal foul.
Altavista had a chance to knot the game up again following Berkley’s opening TD Monday, forcing William Campbell to punt and give the ball back on downs on its next two possessions. But the ensuing drives quickly turned disastrous for the Colonels.
The fumble returns came on their second plays from scrimmage on each of the next two drives.
“Our offense is in a slump,” Cox said matter-of-factly. “It’s not good right now. So we’re trying to build on anything that we can.”
Altavista managed 137 yards of total offense, 136 of which came on the ground. Marquel Dawkins led the Colonels with 51 yards on eight carries.
Campbell had 276 yards of total offense, with Berkley recording a game-high 72 yards on six touches and QB Montevius Thompson going 12 of 19 for 109 yards and two interceptions.
In addition to the picks, William Campbell fumbled twice (recovering both) and was penalized 14 times for 99 yards. Altavista also was called for a couple of costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.