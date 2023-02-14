Tara Enneking has spent much of her life in or near pool.

A career spanning more than a decade began in the Lynchburg area, well before she knew how many doors the sport would open for her.

Here, in the place grew up, she built and then cemented a legacy as one of the best to ever swim in the summer Lynchburg Aquatic League and YMCA and high school ranks.

Swimming took her elsewhere, too, of course. To venues inside the commonwealth — like Scrap Chandler Pool, the place she’s called home for the last four years as member of the Old Dominion Monarchs swim team — and those in other states.

This week, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Enneking will write the last words in the illustrious chapter of her life that encompasses her athletic endeavors.

The ODU senior will suit up to swim in her final college conference meet this week as the Monarchs compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championships. There, at the University of Tennessee, the Jefferson Forest grad will swim three events: the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

“It’s bittersweet,” Enneking said in a phone interview, before she and her team departed early Tuesday morning for the airport. The sport she’s loved and found so much success in will soon be part of her past, at least competitively. But the memories — as well as the knowledge that her “dream job” as a nuclear test engineer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard awaits — have given Enneking reason to be feel satisfied while knowing the end of her swimming journey is near.

Many of those poignant memories came from her 18 years spent in the Lynchburg area, where she toppled LAL records left and right, and put her stamp on the high school swimming scene by capturing multiple district and region titles as well as two state championships.

She added more of those special moments to the memory bank with her new team in Norfolk, too.

“I feel like swimming has given me so much,” Enneking said.

From her college career, Enneking said she’ll take away and hold on to friendships she’s built outside the pool with both teammates and competitors.

Those fellow athletes afforded Enneking the opportunity to exercise her competitive muscles. And as she raced, Enneking continued to her show of dominance.

With a time recorded during this college season, Enneking qualified for the US Open Swimming Championships last December — a nationally televised event that featured some of the best swimmers in the world.

Enneking competed in the 200 IM, one of her favorite events, in the same pool as one of the country’s more recently minted swimming legends, Katie Ledecky.

“I grew up watching [these swimmers] on TV. I never would’ve guessed that I would qualify for a meet and be racing among them,” Enneking said.

She crossed paths with Ledecky in the locker room at the Greensboro, North Carolina, venue, offering her compliments while being sure to avoid “fan-girling.”

Enneking finished 38th of the 43 swimmers in her event, but said the experience only provided momentum going into the last half of her final season at ODU.

Through her four seasons with the Monarchs, Enneking climbed the program leaderboard in multiple events. In four individual events, Enneking had vaulted into the top three in the ODU record book by the end of her junior campaign. And Enneking has been part of three relay teams that have posted one of the top three times in ODU history, too.

She’s toppled pool records, as well, including one in her final home meet on Jan. 28. Although it’s not close to her personal best in the event, her 2:03:43 in the 200 IM was enough to help her check off one of the goals she’s had since stepping foot on campus as a freshman: setting a new pool best.

“It was really special to finally achieve that,” Enneking said, explaining the fanfare that surrounded that day — with her parents and throngs of friends able to attend the meet and celebrate with her — was enough to displace the moment she previously held as one of the best in her college career.

A couple weeks ago, the title of top highlight belonged to her 200 IM race during the final meet of her sophomore season. In that one, she swam a 2:02.41 to capture the Conference USA title.

For that effort and for her performances since then, Enneking has racked up multiple all-C-USA awards, to go with several conference swimmer of the week awards, the scholarship she earned as an engineering student and the C-USA Winter Spirit of Service Award.

In earning the final of the accolades on that list, Enneking was honored for her commitment to community service, academics and prowess in the pool.

“I feel like as an athlete at ODU, I’m given so much, so it feels good to give back a little bit,” Enneking said when asked about the honor, which is awarded to just one athlete across all sports in each season. Enneking, as a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at ODU, participated in Thanksgiving food drives and Christmas toy drives, distributed “blessing bags” as part of Valentine’s for Veterans and has volunteered for 9/11 tribute events and at events at her school.

That’s all part of her effort to appreciate the opportunities she has at college before entering the career field.

Her approach heading into her last few swims is similar.

Enneking has a good chance at another title in the 200 IM, and she’s seeded well in the other two, as well. But while making the podium or earning another medal (or a few) would be exciting, this weekend and her last few months as a college student are more about relishing the past and the little time she has left in school.

Enneking said she’s swimming “faster than I ever have” — a product of her knowing she will have given and taken from swimming everything it can offer her by week’s end.

“I know I’m almost done,” Enneking said hours before diving into the pool for her final conference meet, “and I need to squeeze the most out of it that I can.”