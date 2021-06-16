With explosive offense, Bigham's one-hitter, Rustburg reaches Region 3C title game

Fletcher singled and was the only Spotswood runner to advance into scoring position, moving to second on Lizzie Blatz’s sacrifice bunt. Brooke Morris drew a four-pitch walk a frame later.

On both occasions, Bigham rang up the next batter (and in the sixth, the next two batters) to get out of the frame.

The University of Virginia commit had confidence in her ability to eliminate the threat, especially given the Trailblazers’ propensity to swing away early in Wednesday’s contest.

“Some of my pitches weren’t strikes, but they were swinging at them anyways, said Bigham, who tallied 59 strikes in 78 pitches.

Bigham retired the first 12 batters she faced on 11 strikeouts and a flyout. Only once in that span did she fall behind in the count. On the day, she fell behind just twice (the other time came on the walk).

Fletcher and Blatz were the only two Spotswood players to put the ball in play against Bigham.

The Trailblazers, coach Brooke Hensley said, hadn’t faced any other pitcher of her caliber entering the game.

“Not even close,” she said, explaining she knew her team may be overmatched given what she’d heard about Bigham.