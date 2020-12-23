With faithful attitude, inspiration of brother, Jadon Walker has become one of area's most prolific players

Having been recruited by several schools, he’s in the process now of finding the right fit for a college career.

For Jadon’s younger brother Knox, being faithful means staying tough while undergoing treatments.

“He’s easily the toughest kid and person that I know,” Jadon said of his little brother. “He’s been through more and seen more than I probably ever will.”

Jadon recalled a time when he was playing Fortnite and saw Knox, who also was playing, talking with a friend. That little girl was in the hospital at the time. The two talked about treatments and their journeys with cancer. They talked about it in such a normal way, Jadon explained — like he would be talking about basketball with a friend.

It’s difficult to know cancer treatments have been a regular part of Knox’s life, Jadon said. It’s hard to see him talking about it, and hard to see him going through it. But Jadon’s also inspired by his 10-year-old sibling.

“Seeing what he goes through and how he continues to be joyful and happy through it, you would never know that he’s had this and lived with this since kindergarten,” Jadon said.

Knox has been faithful as he hurdles every obstacle in his path, inspiring others along the way, Jadon said.