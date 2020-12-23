With faithful attitude, inspiration of brother, Jadon Walker has become one of area's most prolific players

Over the past several years, Jadon Walker has become familiar with added pressure on the basketball court. When it comes to preparation, opponents of his New Covenant team know exactly who to keep an eye on come game time.
As a result, Walker, the Gryphons’ senior scoring phenom, has been hounded. Teams apply full-court pressure; they double-team to try to stop him from getting up shots.
But Walker, a guard, has only benefited from those on-court experiences. He’s become a better ball handler and found ways to create shots off the bounce or find teammates. He works to use opponents’ aggressiveness against them, he explained.
That skill set was on full display earlier this month at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham. During that game against a skilled private school team, which features scoring threats of its own, Walker went off.
By halftime, he’d tallied around 30 points. At the final buzzer, his total was up to 49, bolstered by a 20-for-21 performance at the free-throw line. There was no stopping him.
“He just absolutely rises to the challenge,” New Covenant coach Matt Klein said.
As Walker put on one of the best performances of his high school career, his family watched while back at home in Lynchburg.
They projected the game, live-streamed through Facebook, onto the TV. All six of Jadon’s siblings and his mom and dad, Jessi and Buck Walker, focused on the screen and the show their brother and son was putting on, letting out cheers and applause at his biggest moments.
Buck fielded texts from others following along at halftime, all of them trying to figure out exactly how many points he’d amassed at that point.
That Saturday afternoon, Jadon answered the challenge. The Walkers weren’t surprised, though. Staring down adversity, and remaining faithful in the midst of it, is part of the family business.
***
For the Walkers, Christmastime carries plenty of fun activities.
Some nights they load up in the car for a trip around the area to view Christmas light displays. Other nights they enjoy meals together. Other evenings have been dedicated to Christmas movies – “Home Alone” has been viewed probably 10 times already this year, Buck Walker said.
Watching sports, too, is part of the seasonal lineup for the Walkers — who’ve “always been a sports family,” Buck said.
The Walkers look forward still to reading the Bible’s Christmas story, a big breakfast and time dedicated to unwrapping presents.
This year’s lineup looks similar to that of years past for the Walkers, though there is one exception.
Four years ago, the days surrounding Christmas weren’t spent at home. Instead, the family was at the hospital.
Knox, Jadon’s younger brother, who wasn’t quite 6 years old, was confined to a bed receiving treatment a few months after originally being diagnosed with leukemia.
“In a weird way, it’s a different level of a bonding experience when nine people are in a hospital room, when your brother is hooked up to tubes,” Jadon said of his younger brother, with whom he shares a love of basketball. “Obviously sucks to be in the hospital on Christmas, but it was a weird sort of joy; it was a different kind of joy to know that we’re all safe and all together. Weirdly, probably one of the best Christmases I’ve ever had.”
Now 10, Knox has undergone treatments for years, originally wrapping those up in December 2019 before the leukemia came back in April of this year.
Knox and his parents have gone back and forth to Pennsylvania this year for him to receive immunotherapy treatments, with another round scheduled for January.
Cancer was an unforeseen challenge that reared its head four years ago. But the Walkers didn’t cower. Like Jadon, they rise to the occasion. And Knox, of course, is a driving force.
***
Jadon and Buck Walker point often to a concept woven through all the family does: faithfulness.
When everything’s going right, the Walkers try to be faithful. When life’s current circumstances mean things look dimmer, the Walkers are faithful.
Jessi, Jadon and Knox’s mom, is a rock who keeps the large family going, making sure all seven kids are taken care of and encouraged in their individual endeavors. Buck is a cheerleader, too, and is faithful to provide and facilitate opportunities for his kids to shine.
For Jadon, being faithful means working to get better every day.
When he’s not practicing with his travel ball or high school teams, Jadon is still in the gym. Aside from the one day off he dedicates to rest and relaxation with family, he works six days a week.
Sometimes that’s spent doing ball handling drills or conditioning workouts. Oftentimes it’s putting up 300 shots or more a day.
“It’s sort of like somebody else just having a job,” Buck said of his son. “This is where he puts in the work.”
It’s paid off especially in his past two seasons, when he’s averaged more than 21 and 28 points, respectively.
Last year, he eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau. This year, he became the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing 1,096 points in early December.
Jadon said he hopes having his name at the top of the school’s record book, or emblazoned in the school gym, will serve to inspire younger kids.
His scoring prowess, and constant commitment to improvement, has paved paths for Jadon’s future in the sport, too.
Having been recruited by several schools, he’s in the process now of finding the right fit for a college career.
For Jadon’s younger brother Knox, being faithful means staying tough while undergoing treatments.
“He’s easily the toughest kid and person that I know,” Jadon said of his little brother. “He’s been through more and seen more than I probably ever will.”
Jadon recalled a time when he was playing Fortnite and saw Knox, who also was playing, talking with a friend. That little girl was in the hospital at the time. The two talked about treatments and their journeys with cancer. They talked about it in such a normal way, Jadon explained — like he would be talking about basketball with a friend.
It’s difficult to know cancer treatments have been a regular part of Knox’s life, Jadon said. It’s hard to see him talking about it, and hard to see him going through it. But Jadon’s also inspired by his 10-year-old sibling.
“Seeing what he goes through and how he continues to be joyful and happy through it, you would never know that he’s had this and lived with this since kindergarten,” Jadon said.
Knox has been faithful as he hurdles every obstacle in his path, inspiring others along the way, Jadon said.
And in all of the Walkers’ undertakings, they use their circumstances to point to God, the one who has been faithful through it all.
“He deserves our best,” Jadon said in explaining his motivation in basketball and his life outside the gym.
In the highs — Jadon’s potential to play in college, for example — and the lows — like the long days spent in a hospital room — Buck said the family’s foundation is Christ.
“Whether [Knox] gets better, whether [Jadon] plays basketball,” Buck said, “the hope of Christ has already been accomplished.”