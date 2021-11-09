With five seniors as backbone, Rustburg volleyball hopes to repeat as state champ

RUSTBURG — It hasn’t been long since volleyball was just another fall sport in Rustburg. No major accomplishments the Red Devils could add to their resumes. No must-see action taking place on the court at the RHS gym.
Years went by without any particularly memorable wins, the 2012 through 2017 seasons known more as opportunities for growth than times of bountiful harvests. The Red Devils finished with a losing record in five of those six campaigns.
Kristen Hardie was on the sideline for the entirety of that span, watching and teaching each team along the way before coming home to a consistent message from her husband.
“They’re coming,” Hardie remembers her husband saying.
He wasn’t talking about victories. His words, instead, referred to a group of four girls, which later grew to five.
Delaney Scharnus, Eden Bigham, Meah Coles and Katie Bigham — along with Ari Hudson, who came to Rustburg when she was in eighth grade — were on their way to RHS.
“I knew we would be tough,” Kristen Hardie said of the 2018 season, the quintet’s freshman year, before admitting she didn’t know exactly what to expect initially, however.
The five members of the Class of 2022, according to Coles, at least once have been called the cavalry.
It was an apt description for the group, who rode in on their white (and red) horses and immediately staged a show of force.
The Red Devils, who dropped four straight to end the 2017 campaign, changed the trajectory in 2018, winning four straight to open the season. The start alone resulted in nearly as many triumphs as RHS had in ’17 (five).
With the added talent, the Red Devils ended the campaign at 16-8, triple the total number of victories of the 2017 season. Win No. 16 came in the state tournament — a stage the Red Devils, thanks to Scharnus, Bigham, Coles, Kate Hardie and Hudson, now know well.
“They have definitely raised the level of girls sports in the area,” Kristen Hardie said of the group, which has elevated RHS to prominence in a handful of athletic endeavors.
Between track and field and softball, the five have plenty of accomplishments to their names. They’ve had much to celebrate in their current sport, too, of course.
In two of their first three seasons, they captured both a Seminole District crown and a Region 3C title. They advanced to the state tourney all three years. Twice they reached the semifinals.
On their third try, they won it all.
And although no one would blame them for reveling in their success thus far, they’re certainly not satisfied.
“Winning would finish it off for us,” Coles said, referring to her team’s hope for a second straight Class 3 state title, “because it’s all we talk about.”
The desire is obvious. The determination of those five to check off that box — a path that starts with Saturday’s quarterfinal game at RHS (opponent and time have not yet been determined) — is just as evident.
“These girls have had that drive in them, competitiveness, from the get-go,” Kristen Hardie said.
Kate Hardie remembers the first several times she and her classmates shared the court on a B team when they were in middle school. That year, their seventh-grade season, they went undefeated.
“We were competitors,” Kate Hardie said, recalling the specific plays they’d run that no opponent had a chance of stopping. The offensive set referred to as a slide, an advanced series of moves that requires perfect communication and timing between a setter and hitter, was one of the examples she gave.
The four (Hudson joined later) were all in different positions then compared to their spots on the court now as seniors. But changes ahead didn’t affect their output.
“I knew if we stayed together and kept playing, we could have a good connection and play well together,” Coles said. “We all understood each other, what our mission was playing together.”
Coles, now a setter, is the energy and the “glue,” Scharnus said. Without her, hitters like Hardie, Hudson and Bigham would flounder.
From their spots at outside hitter, Bigham and Hardie are the power and the spark, showcasing an ability to smash away points or use their volleyball IQ to expertly place the ball or catch the defense sleeping.
Hudson, a middle hitter, has delivered in the clutch lately, often connecting for momentum-boosting points at important moments on a quick set from her area near the center of the net.
Scharnus, back this year after sitting out the spring campaign recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, is the stalwart on the back row. The libero is the key to starting the offense with her solid passing in serve receive and ability to dig up balls defensively.
“They complement each other well,” Kristen Hardie said of the group, the backbone of this squad that has dominated the area volleyball ranks for the past several seasons.
The five have amassed an 80-15 record, with only one loss in the past two campaigns. The goal now is to keep that second number the same, but increase that first figure to 83.
It won’t be easy, Kate Hardie explained, given the Red Devils will face either another region champion or a region runner-up in each of the next three rounds. But the competitive nature, natural talent and chemistry of the senior class certainly paves the path for a repeat title.