With five seniors as backbone, Rustburg volleyball hopes to repeat as state champ

Coles, now a setter, is the energy and the “glue,” Scharnus said. Without her, hitters like Hardie, Hudson and Bigham would flounder.

From their spots at outside hitter, Bigham and Hardie are the power and the spark, showcasing an ability to smash away points or use their volleyball IQ to expertly place the ball or catch the defense sleeping.

Hudson, a middle hitter, has delivered in the clutch lately, often connecting for momentum-boosting points at important moments on a quick set from her area near the center of the net.

Scharnus, back this year after sitting out the spring campaign recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, is the stalwart on the back row. The libero is the key to starting the offense with her solid passing in serve receive and ability to dig up balls defensively.

“They complement each other well,” Kristen Hardie said of the group, the backbone of this squad that has dominated the area volleyball ranks for the past several seasons.

The five have amassed an 80-15 record, with only one loss in the past two campaigns. The goal now is to keep that second number the same, but increase that first figure to 83.