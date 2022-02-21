With Jeni Levine as driving force, sister Cali as contributor, Staunton River looks to keep perfect streak going in playoffs

It was a Wednesday morning in Moneta, all of Jeni Levine’s classes still ahead and Game 4 in a six-day stretch set for later that day. Levine was coming off a 27-point showing (in which she also posted 10 rebounds) in a 23-point win over William Byrd the night before. Levine was in the gym, at the free-throw line going through her routine over and over again.

The double-double she’d just put up wasn’t to her satisfaction. Her final scoring tally should’ve been over 30, she believed — but she missed four free throws. So around 12 hours after she’d changed out of her Staunton River uniform, and about 12 hours from the second of back-to-back road games, she was working to improve.

“She’s always wanting to get better,” Staunton River coach Kim Jones said after her team put together a 26-point win over Jefferson Forest that Wednesday night. Levine had another double-double, 22 points and 11 rebounds, in that one.

For Jeni Levine, a senior, it’s almost as if there’s no other choice but to put in the extra work. The same goes for her twin sister and teammate, Cali.

Jeni and Cali both have the goods to play at the next level. They’ve been in talks with coaches from the Division I, II and III levels, they’ve said, so it makes sense that basketball has to be more than just an after-school activity.

Spending so much time refining their shots and ball-handling, driving and passing skills, however, is about more than upping their stock. There is no separating the Levines from the sport, physically or emotionally.

“That’s pretty much all we do is play basketball,” Cali said, a basketball under her arm as she spoke.

Jeni was practically Cali’s mirror image during the interview; she had a ball under her arm, too. That, after all, is what feels natural for these twins, no matter what activity or part of the day they’re experiencing.

As they walk the hallways at school, they both hold their personal basketballs. In other public places they do the same.

“We get our hands on a ball as much as we can,” Cali said with a smile.

Not much changes when it's game time for the Golden Eagles — who host Northside in the Region 3D quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The backcourt duo account for two of the players Jones most trusts with the ball in their hands with the clock ticking.

Cali is a reliable shooter who can knock down the open shot, averaging 11.8 points per game, and she also is one of the defenders opponents should most fear. Anything short of clean pass on the perimeter is liable to be picked off by Cali and taken the other way.

Jeni has the ability to do the same, a chunk of her 23.4 points per game coming on the break. The lefty perhaps does most of her scoring damage on drives to the rim, finishing off layups that sometimes are taken for granted in the girls game, and she also can spot up and unleash from long range.

“Getting to the lane,” Jeni said when asked what she has become best at this year, a skill that also helps her draw fouls and then calmly knock down those free throws she’s always working on.

Jeni’s senior campaign has been stellar, representing a development in a career she’s been working toward and waiting on for years. The talent was always there for both Jeni and Cali, but the rest of the pieces and timing weren’t in perfect alignment in previous seasons.

In the Levines’ freshman year, Staunton River went 5-16. Then, in their sophomore year, the Golden Eagles made massive leaps, finishing 16-9.

Everything was clicking, and the Levines and their teammates were on the right track when the unforeseen halted their momentum.

The pandemic, and the Bedford County School Board’s decision to not allow winter sports to be contested (the area’s other districts did play a shortened season), meant Jeni, Cali and the Golden Eagles were sidelined.

“It’s been a journey since freshman year,” Jeni said. “Last year kind of hurt, not having a season. But we took all that and gave more energy this year.”

Cali echoed her sister’s thoughts, saying the two of them and other members of their team waited for an opportunity to play just to have it never come. “But that didn’t stop us from working,” Cali said.

The result has been everything Jeni and Cali wanted in their senior campaign so far.

Nearly three months into their season, Staunton River is still undefeated at 23-0, a Blue Ridge District title in hand.

Jeni has been the driving force behind their perfect run, whom no opponent has been able to figure out.

She accounts for nearly 39% of SRHS’ 60-plus points per game. She tallied her 1,000th career point (in her third season after last year’s hiatus) on Feb. 1 in a 21-point, 11-rebound outing against William Fleming. She also had six assists.

Jeni’s defense — she tallies four steals per game, on average — is part of the reason the Golden Eagles have outscored opponents by nearly 27 points per contest.

And Jeni contributes as a rebounder and distributor, too, averaging just off a double-double at about nine rebounds per game and about four assists per game with excellent vision of the court.

The senior has flirted with a triple-double twice in recent weeks, putting up 32 points, nine rebounds and eight steals Feb. 4 against Lord Botetourt and 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in a Valentine’s Day contest against Franklin County in the district tourney semifinals.

There’s still time for her to hit that mark, but neither Jeni nor Cali are too worried about the numbers at this point. For now, they hope to simply keep the winning streak alive, because although there’s no room for error in the playoffs, a state title and the perfect ending to their careers is well within reach.

