With members still questioning some new 2020-21 rules, VHSL vows to 'look at' guidelines released last week

Those general guidelines, though, likely won’t be going anywhere. Those “musts” include allowing extra space on sidelines for players and the requirement of all non-competing participants to wear masks at all times.

There is some hope when it comes to sport-specific guidelines that guidelines could be somewhat relaxed.

Dolan called the return plan a “living document,” promising that “like COVID, it could change.”

Haun said the same in an interview Friday. The VHSL, he said, has “gotten some great feedback in the last three days. ... Now we just need to go look at it and make sure that we’re consistent.”

For example, restrictions on conferences at the pitcher's circle are spelled out explicitly for softball, but no such rules are outlined for talks at the mound for baseball. Such discrepancies will be examined in the coming days, Haun said.

Should additional changes need to be made, Haun said he doesn’t believe the league will need explicit sign-off from VDH or other agencies, but it will “continue dialogue” with those groups to ensure the safety of athletes.