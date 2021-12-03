With memories of last year's state semifinal loss, LCA confident it can push its way into title game

"There's been a lot of that talk," he said when asked about making school history with a victory Saturday. "To be undefeated and be 15 weeks into the season, that's a major accomplishment. So it's just like 'Remember the Titans.' You get to the end and you say, 'Hey guys, we might as well go undefeated throughout the whole thing. If we end up 13-1 or whatever, it would be a great year. But you know what, let's make history while we're doing it."

FACTS: LCA quarterback Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, ran for 60 and accounted for three touchdowns last week. LCA hopes the senior is slated for another big performance tis week against Abingdon, the Region 3D champ making its first state semifinal appearance since 1979 (the Falcons fell to Jefferson Forest that year). "He's not a vocal leader, but he's still a leader on this team," receiver Jaylin Belford said of Lane. "And I love the way he takes control of the offense sometimes when we're struggling. It's just amazing how he can make plays." This is the first meeting between these two clubs, and it figures to be a physical one. Might be difficult to believe, but Abingdon's lines are actually bigger than LCA's, pound for pound. The Falcons have several lineman who weigh in at close to 300 pounds. Quarterback Cole Lambert has thrown for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns. Six-foot-1 receiver Haynes Carter has caught 38 passes for 981 yards (25.8 yards per reception) and 6-3 receiver Peyton McClanahan is also a threat. The challenge for Abingdon will be trying to establish the run against LCA's quick defensive line. LCA should have the advantage on special teams because of its speed and with its reliable kicker, Chase Dupin. If Abingdon wants to walk away with the upset, it must also slow down Belford, who is able to break away from defenders in a hurry and who has 31 receptions for 684 yards and five scores at wide receiver. Abingdon's lone loss occurred to Christiansburg in the final seconds during Week 2. It has reeled off 11 wins since. That could end today if LCA applies the pressure like it has all season long.