With memories of last year's state semifinal loss, LCA confident it can push its way into title game

The last time Liberty Christian was in the state semifinals, it staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback against Lord Botetourt after falling into 24-0 hole. The Bulldogs nearly pulled it off, too, but turned the ball over on downs during their final offensive possession. The Cavaliers kneeled out the clock, and LCA left Daleville wondering what could have been.
The thinking around school these days: put the past to bed.
Things are different this time around. The Bulldogs are the favorite in Class 3. No team has hung with them for four quarters all season. They're more experienced and sure of their chances. And they're barking their way toward what would be the first state football title appearance in school history.
These Bulldogs haven't forgotten that late-April day during the pandemic-altered season when LB held on.
"We think about that all the time," senior Jaylin Belford said Friday night as LCA (12-0) wrapped its final practice ahead of Saturday's 2 p.m. kickoff at Williams Stadium, where the Bulldogs host Region 3D champ Abingdon (12-1). "We actually talked about it today. We're just planning on making history, man. That's our goal. This year's the year we've got to make it to states. It's been on our minds all day and all year."
Belford, who shines at receiver and takes an occasional tote, too, could take on an increased offensive role Saturday. That's because freshman running back Gideon Davidson (1,108 yards and 18 touchdowns) may see limited action after spraining a knee in the first quarter of last week's Region 3C championship game against Brookville, LCA coach Frank Rocco said. Davidson played the entire game last week, but "we're kind of nursing him along," Rocco added.
That means LCA could lean heavily on junior Caleb Davidson (919 rushing yards and 19 TDs) at running back, get Belford in the mix more and make room for speedy quarterback Davis Lane. Rocco made a point Friday that his team needs to establish the run against Abingdon, which features a well-balanced offense and a line that's bigger, all across the board, than LCA's.
"If we have one area where we might have a slight advantage, it might be team speed," Rocco said. "[Abingdon has] the size and length. Their receivers are like, 6-4. They might be bigger and longer, but we might be a little faster. But very similar teams."
Tight end and linebacker Dillon Stowers, voted this year's Seminole District defender of the year, remembers last season's state semifinal loss all too well.
"I wouldn't call it that we got defeated," he said. "We just ran out of time. We had something going there, and time just ran off the clock. So what we've learned is don't waste the seconds that we have, because every second is valuable and every play is valuable. We can't take anything for granted right now."
That kind of resolve has built confidence is this group. A season that's been perfect up to this point helps, too.
"We're hopeful, I'm gonna be honest," Stowers said. "We're excited, and we're very confident we've got what it takes."
Rocco talked Friday night about second chances.
"There's been a lot of that talk," he said when asked about making school history with a victory Saturday. "To be undefeated and be 15 weeks into the season, that's a major accomplishment. So it's just like 'Remember the Titans.' You get to the end and you say, 'Hey guys, we might as well go undefeated throughout the whole thing. If we end up 13-1 or whatever, it would be a great year. But you know what, let's make history while we're doing it."
Abingdon at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 2 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Abingdon 12-1. LCA 12-0.
LAST WEEK: Abingdon slayed Lord Botetourt 28-14. LCA stung Brookville 42-6.
FACTS: LCA quarterback Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, ran for 60 and accounted for three touchdowns last week. LCA hopes the senior is slated for another big performance tis week against Abingdon, the Region 3D champ making its first state semifinal appearance since 1979 (the Falcons fell to Jefferson Forest that year). "He's not a vocal leader, but he's still a leader on this team," receiver Jaylin Belford said of Lane. "And I love the way he takes control of the offense sometimes when we're struggling. It's just amazing how he can make plays." This is the first meeting between these two clubs, and it figures to be a physical one. Might be difficult to believe, but Abingdon's lines are actually bigger than LCA's, pound for pound. The Falcons have several lineman who weigh in at close to 300 pounds. Quarterback Cole Lambert has thrown for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns. Six-foot-1 receiver Haynes Carter has caught 38 passes for 981 yards (25.8 yards per reception) and 6-3 receiver Peyton McClanahan is also a threat. The challenge for Abingdon will be trying to establish the run against LCA's quick defensive line. LCA should have the advantage on special teams because of its speed and with its reliable kicker, Chase Dupin. If Abingdon wants to walk away with the upset, it must also slow down Belford, who is able to break away from defenders in a hurry and who has 31 receptions for 684 yards and five scores at wide receiver. Abingdon's lone loss occurred to Christiansburg in the final seconds during Week 2. It has reeled off 11 wins since. That could end today if LCA applies the pressure like it has all season long.