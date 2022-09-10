With multiple contributors on offense and defense, Amherst records lopsided win over Blacksburg

AMHERST — When he heard some of the numbers his defense was responsible for Friday night, all John Goins Jr. could do was smile.

Blacksburg picked up just one first down in the first half. Four for the game. After 48 minutes, the Bruins had gained just 98 yards.

“That’s nice,” he said, after letting a tiny laugh slip through his smile.

The unit that features seven new faces looked anything but green against BHS. It pitched a shutout through the first 29-plus minutes. Only once all night, after the Lancers committed an error, did it let the Blacksburg offense venture anywhere close to the red zone.

“Every game we just come in looking to dominate,” Goins said after also seeing two different teammates record interceptions, one a pick-6.

On the defensive side, the Lancers checked that box. Their offensive performance — powered by significant contributions from multiple players — was a spectacle to behold, too.

And Blacksburg, for the majority of the evening, only toiled in vain to find answers as it saw Amherst run away with a 63-14 victory at Lancer Stadium.

“Everybody stepped up when they needed to step up,” said Goins, who finished with one rushing and one receiving touchdown. “Everybody made plays when they needed to make plays.”

Early on, it was the offense that got the job done. The Lancers, after chewing up 4½ minutes, found the end zone on their first drive. Tyrique Thomas gave ACHS (2-0) six points on his 5-yard run, the first of his two rushing TDs on the night (the other was an 8-yard score in the final frame).

The play was the jumpstart to five straight scores in the first half. Tres Liggon, the second QB to enter the game for ACHS, found Goins for a 5-yard TD in the first quarter, then punched the ball in on a 1-yard TD run in the second.

The most impressive of the five first-half scores, however, followed.

With about 5½ minutes left until the break, Omar McPherson snagged a Spencer Campbell pass out of the air and was off to the races. He covered 45 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 lead.

Blacksburg, the recipient of those blows, started showing signs of frustration. Amherst took advantage.

The Bruins (0-3) were whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct twice in the last several minutes of the half. In the second, Goins saw evidence that the Bruins wanted to “tap out “ — something Amherst always is hopeful to see in an opponent, he said. So he and the Lancers pounced.

Goins busted through the Blacksburg defense on a 25-yard run, his longest of the night, to give Amherst a 35-0 lead at intermission.

The junior captain was one of three Amherst players to both catch a pass and rush for positive yardage.

All told, 10 players got touches in the run game, and six caught passes from Liggon and Tyreek Belcher, who serves as another QB option for the Lancers.

Belcher found Eric West Jr. for a 25-yard TD that capped the scoring with 3:51 left in the game. JJ Morris — one of five Amherst players to finish with 50-plus yards on the ground (Morris had a team-high 64), along with Thomas (58 yards), West (51 yards), Damonte Mosby (57 yards) and Jy’Shawn Manning (53 yards) — also contributed two touchdowns.

“We like to play a lot of people,” said Amherst coach Bob Christmas, whose group put up 446 yards of total offense Friday.

Morris, a senior, gave Amherst the response it needed when a series of sloppy plays cracked the door for Blacksburg.

The Bruins put the first points on the board in the third quarter when they were given a short field. A 47-yard punt by BHS’ Liam Mena pinned Amherst at its own 1-yard line, and Thomas fumbled two plays later to set Blacksburg up with first-and-goal at the Amherst 5.

It was the first and only time the Bruins’ offense got past the Amherst 46-yard line, and they took advantage with David Ajayi’s 1-yard TD run.

Then, after another Thomas fumble, Luke Poff scooped up the loose ball and raced 94 yards the other way to cut Amherst’s lead to 35-14.

“I feel like it’s a work in progress,” Morris said of his team’s tendency still to commit mistakes (it fumbled five total times and lost three of those Friday) at this point in the season. “It’s gonna take us a little bit to get there.”

But Morris made sure he and his team felt the sting of those errors only temporarily during the game, answering Poff’s long return immediately with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“When I caught it, my coach told me, ‘Run up the seam and there was gonna be a hole wide open,’ and that’s what happened. He told me right,” Morris said. “We had some really good blocking.”

The Lancers got the ball back again quickly after that thanks to Devonte Wade’s interception, and Morris punched the ball in from 13 yards out to stretch his team’s lead back out to 48-14.

Christmas praised his team for its toughness in those moments, and said the lessons learned and progress made sets the Lancers up for success as it nears district play.

“Well that’s a definite with this group right here. It really bothers them when they fumble the ball or do something like that. They just want to try to make it up. This team is tougher mentally than I think we’ve had,” he said. “… Big win, [but] we’ve just gotta come out Monday and be very intentional about getting better in some areas. I think if we do that, this can be a really good football team.”