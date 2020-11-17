With new attendance cap in place, area schools turn to streaming

"These are difficult times, and all of us just want to do the best we can to get their seasons in," Zaring said.

Liberty High athletic director Lori Mattson understands streaming may not be available to some families who live in more rural locations in Bedford County.

"But the challenges will be for us to do the best we can to provide those opportunities," she said. "Maybe [they won't be able to] watch live, but maybe they can in some other way. It's not an ideal situation, but we want to do our best to provide the best experience for our families."

It's not clear yet what streaming platform school divisions may chose. YouTube, of course, is easily accessible, and links to the 2019 Jug Bowl game and basketball games between Heritage and Glass were listed on Facebook and the LCS website. The football broadcast was especially impressive, with different angles and clear, up-close view of the action.

Schools also could go through the National Federation of State High School Association's NHFS Network, which offers subscription plans of $69.99 per year or $10.99 per month.

E.C. Glass athletic director Elizabeth Masencup said the school hasn't made any concrete decisions about streaming games but is looking into its options.