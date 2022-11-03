With plenty on the line, E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian prepare to meet Friday night

Gideon Davidson has been looking forward to something for a long time, and the possibility is just now starting to sink in: his Liberty Christian team has the chance to finish the regular season with a 10-0 record.

And that's not all. The Bulldogs are aiming to win the Seminole District for the second straight year and take the top playoff spot for Region 3C for the third straight season.

"We were all unsure we could be that championship team that we want to be," Davidson, the area's leading rusher, said Thursday after his team finished its final walk-through for Friday's regular-season finale. "I feel like, right now, we have a good shot at being that."

The main championship Davidson referred to is still weeks away, in December. But the Seminole championship, that's on the line right now. And to earn it, LCA (9-0) will have to take down challenger E.C. Glass (8-1). The two teams clash Friday, the final night of the regular season, at 7 p.m. at Lynchburg's City Stadium.

The stakes are high. LCA is locked into the top spot in Region 3C and is trying to once again rule the Seminole. Glass currently sits in the top spot in Region 4D, with Louisa County and Salem close behind. Upset the Bulldogs and the Hilltoppers, just like Friday's counterpart, will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and earn a share of the Seminole regular-season title. Lose and they could drop to the third spot, depending on the outcome of other games.

"We know what's at stake." E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said this week during practice. "Their nine wins will help us [for seeding in the Virginia High School League's playoff system] but we've got to win to control our own destiny."

Toppling the Bulldogs will take a monumental effort. LCA has won 17 straight regular-season Seminole District games, a streak that began during the pandemic-altered spring schedule played in early 2021. Brookville defeated LCA on opening night that season. Since then, the Bulldogs have been unstoppable, looking vulnerable only a few times, such as when Heritage owned the first half at Williams Stadium last month before eventually falling 14-6.

It'd be easy to get intimidated against a team of that caliber. There was no indication this week that Glass is alarmed, however.

"It starts in practice," receiver and defensive back Vari Gilbert said this week. "Everything we do in practice translates to the game. So go hard in practice and encourage your teammates, because when we're in the game and things aren't going well, who are you here with? Your teammates. So encourage them."

Woody backed up that sentiment.

"We have an upbeat mentality," the coach said.

Quarterback George White was frank.

"They're as advertised," he said of LCA. "It jumps out at you on film. They're a fantastic football team. They're the best coached football team that I've ever seen. … So we're gonna have to pick our spots and know that some good things are gonna happen for them, because they're really good."

Offensively, Davidson has taken over this season for LCA. If there were any doubts about his talent after a breakout freshman campaign, they've been put to rest in 2022. Davidson has rushed for nearly 1,400 yards in nine games and scored 23 touchdowns on 136 carries. His output has been phenomenal.

He was a hard runner as a freshman. But in the year that's gone by since, he's built muscles and become an even harder runner, maybe even gained some quickness, too.

"What's going well right now is, I guess, running the ball, hitting holes and trusting my offensive line, because I know they'll be able to block for me," he said. "They'll be able to move that defensive line no matter what team we're playing."

Like they did in midtown, Davidson sang the praises of the opposition from his spot in the city's south-eastern end.

"I like how they're a hard-hitting team," the 6-foot-1 running back said. "They have plenty of good players across the board. I also like how they can challenge you and how they're a good group of guys. I know some of them, and I'm excited to play against them."

The offensive line, the one Davidson has so much confidence in, has been a work in progress this season, as has the defensive line. But both have proven stout for the Bulldogs. Junior center, defensive end and captain Tyler Murray has seen the transition: from starting as a freshman during the shortened season, to his sophomore year when the O-line created gaping holes so that LCA could bulldoze its way to the Class 3 state title game, and to now — when his team refilled at numerous spots.

"Last year I was young and the big guys taught me well," he said, "So now I'm trying to do that with the younger guys. … I think the group in general is really connected. We bond and we get together on weekends and do things. We know what each other is thinking without even having to tell. So when we get out there, we're going fast. And that's what you want. You want to be moving fast so you don't have to think too much, you just play."

Murray was confident about his team's chances against Glass after Thursday's practice.

"Play fast, like I said, and just hit people with all we've got and I think we'll be able to dominate.," he said.

LCA coach Frank Rocco talked about life in the Seminole District. Every team has main weapons to watch out for, he noted.

"Some teams have good size, other teams have good receivers, good running backs, a good quarterback. But nobody has everything, like Glass does," he said. "And the thing about Glass is they've got guys sitting on the bench that come in and you're like, 'Where did he come from?' And they've got a lot of athletes and they're big. And George White is the real deal at quarterback. So you've got all three components of your team addressed. They're obviously a major challenge."

At Glass, Woody expected a classic.

"Two great communities facing each other, two great teams playing good football against each other. You can't ask for anything better of a high school football game than what's getting ready to happen Friday night," he said. "And I'm glad it's at home."