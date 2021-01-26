With testing and safety strategy, VES athletes are returning to competition, ending months-long hiatus

“Testing not only impacts our ability to play games, but our ability to hold classes,” Leake said.

The boys team, though, has adapted well to the addition of testing into their normal routine, Leake and Sedlar said.

“As I’ve noticed, these kids have learned to live with it and do it so that they can get those benefits of being there every day,” Leake said, explaining testing has “absolutely forced them to grow up.”

“They begin to recognize, ‘I don’t want to be the one that causes my team not to be able to play,’” Leake added.

So far, so good, as VES has been able to complete all three of its scheduled games this month. In addition to Hargrave, the Bishops have played Woodberry Forest twice, and put up astronomical scoring numbers in those games (131 and 96 points) — results Sedlar attributes to the shooting ability gained from all the extra shots his players put up during their progressive return to the gym.

In addition to Hargrave and Woodberry, VES has had to be creative in finding a handful of other schools in the state and out of state to schedule games with. They form a de facto boarding schools league, with all members committed to testing.