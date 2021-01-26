With testing and safety strategy, VES athletes are returning to competition, ending months-long hiatus

Athletes at Virginia Episcopal School saw the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sports world during the spring and summer of last year. Then, the beginning of the month brought more disappointment for the students who spend so much of their time focusing on the sports they love. VES basketball players watched while other teams in the state and area got back to competition.
“They read the news just like we do,” coach Darko Sedlar said of his team.
Rather than adding their school’s name to the list of those finally returning to the court, though, the Bishops watched while they conducted their own limited activities. Games were still a couple weeks away — and there were plenty of hurdles to clear before they’d be able to actual test their abilities against an opponent.
Players went through a progressive return. Once back on campus, each player was assigned to a court inside the fieldhouse. No one else was allowed to be close by in a display of the utmost respect for social distancing, and shooting became the dominant work.
But the athletes, “they want to play,” Sedlar said. So they all were OK with individual skill development, followed by noncontact drills.
An entire offseason’s efforts were condensed into a couple weeks. Until finally, after having sat out of competition for months, official scorers opened their books, athletic director Bob Leake sanitized the game ball, and the Bishops opened the shortened 2021 season.
“[Last] Wednesday’s game, I almost had to calm them down a little,” Sedlar said of his players, “because they were so excited for the game. I told them during warmups not to exhaust themselves.”
Whatever he said worked. As did the progressive return to the court, and the mitigation measures that are more stringent than any school in the area.
The Bishops, on Jan. 20, walked away with a huge victory, beating Hargrave Military 112-77 — and showing the right safety procedures can lead to the game-day experience teams have missed out on for so long.
Of course, the ability to play games has required more than a list of rules; athletes have to buy in.
At VES, that’s meant an extra level of commitment to safety from not only players, but also school officials.
At the boarding school that also accepts day students, administrators have been extra cautious about limiting the spread of the virus. Players and non-athletes all have been required to provide negative tests before returning to campus for the spring semester.
The school also has implemented a quarantine period on campus, a span of about two weeks on-campus students and faculty are in now.
Sedlar described the quarantine period and campus community now as a “bubble,” similar to that employed by the NBA over the summer. The boys basketball team, then, has existed “in a bubble in a bubble,” he added.
The team, upon its return to campus earlier this month, and now, is in its own dorm in hopes of limiting contact with other students (and therefore reducing the risk of disease spread) and being able to complete as much of its nontraditional schedule as possible.
Players and coaches, are employing another mitigation measure, too. As is the case at the professional and college levels, testing is a key component of their plan to conduct the season.
No other area high school team has such a requirement, but VES, as a private school, has the ability and is committed to testing athletes and coaches at least two times a week. Using services of Physicians Treatment Center, they also conduct rapid tests on game days.
And for the winter season, VES is only playing opponents who also test players and coaches.
“It’s hard for me to understand how other schools are doing it without testing,” Sedlar said, adding the ability VES has to employ such a measure means “we’re not guessing” about whether the virus is present in teams.
According to Leake, administrators at the school insisted on the measure as part of a return to competition because of what’s at stake at the boarding school should the virus enter the campus or spread.
The risk of spread is high because of students living in close proximity in dorms, and because some staff members live on campus. The school also is conducting in-person classes, with additional safety measures.
“Testing not only impacts our ability to play games, but our ability to hold classes,” Leake said.
The boys team, though, has adapted well to the addition of testing into their normal routine, Leake and Sedlar said.
“As I’ve noticed, these kids have learned to live with it and do it so that they can get those benefits of being there every day,” Leake said, explaining testing has “absolutely forced them to grow up.”
“They begin to recognize, ‘I don’t want to be the one that causes my team not to be able to play,’” Leake added.
So far, so good, as VES has been able to complete all three of its scheduled games this month. In addition to Hargrave, the Bishops have played Woodberry Forest twice, and put up astronomical scoring numbers in those games (131 and 96 points) — results Sedlar attributes to the shooting ability gained from all the extra shots his players put up during their progressive return to the gym.
In addition to Hargrave and Woodberry, VES has had to be creative in finding a handful of other schools in the state and out of state to schedule games with. They form a de facto boarding schools league, with all members committed to testing.
And when it travels out of state for games (games against at least one school in Pennsylvania are on the schedule as of now), VES is committed to additional safety measures, like potentially staying in a bed and breakfast, where fewer guests stay, rather than a hotel to reduce possible virus exposure, and picking up food rather than stopping.
VES’ girls basketball team has fewer options for whom to play, but Leake said the school is hoping to at least play a series of games with Chatham Hall in February.
Wrestling — because of its high-contact nature — and swimming —because of the lack of a facility with Randolph College (where the Bishops normally compete and practice) all virtual during the first semester — are off this year.
But Leake said going forward, VES aims to implement similar testing and mitigation strategies to stage a spring season.
For now, the VES boys basketball team is happy just to be playing. Every game offers a chance for standout athletes to get film for college coaches to see.
Piercen Young, for example, has only upped his college potential with his shooting and ball-handling ability, Sedlar said. Augie Brody and Justyn Fernandez have shown the ability to pour on points, and reliable returners Robbie Matos and Walker Andrews are a threat from deep.
With all of VES’ safety standards, they all hope to showcase those skills as often as possible amid the pandemic.
“We go day by day,” Sedlar said, “because you never know what is going to be the last game.”