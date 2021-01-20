With two weeks left in regular season, area squads scramble to complete schedules

The concerns of any other year — peak at the right time, defeat your rivals, notch a postseason berth — have all gone away in 2021, replaced by concerns about conducting safe play and salvaging as much of the season as possible.

"I think coaches are a lot more concerned with getting in as many games as we can more than who's gonna win a state title this year," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said.

Three of Altavista's opponents (Gretna, Chatham and Dan River) are restricted from playing by Pittsylvania County. They may return Monday, but there is no guarantee. Should they begin, Gretna boys coach Brian Chitwood said his team may be able to play five or so games before region tournaments begin.

"They'll play us three or four [games] a week, as often as they can, once they give us the green light," Chitwood said.

The Seminole District will wrap its regular-season basketball slate Feb. 4. That means a flurry of games between now and then for six of the district's eight teams playing right now (Jefferson Forest and Liberty are currently on hold in the Seminole, as is Staunton River in the Blue Ridge District).