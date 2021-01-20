With two weeks left in regular season, area squads scramble to complete schedules

With three of the seven teams in the Dogwood District currently unable to play because of coronavirus restrictions, Altavista's boys basketball team added a game to its schedule Wednesday: a road matchup against an old friend.
The Colonels will drive to Buena Vista Thursday to take on Parry McCluer, coached by Mike Cartolaro, who commanded Altavista for 21 years until vacating his post in 2015.
The addition of the 7 p.m. contest is just one example of how area basketball teams are forced to pivot, often with little notice, during this pandemic-shortened season that has forced postponements and cancellations and left some schools sidelined, searching for answers about how best to return to play.
Now, with two weeks left in the regular season, basketball teams are scrambling to play all their games before the postseason begins. That will make for a sudden burst of contests across the area, with squads attempting to play three and four times a week.
Altavista, for instance, will attempt to play 10 games before its region tournament begins Feb. 8. E.C. Glass, the most recent boys squad to return to play in this newspaper's coverage area, has eight games scheduled between now and Feb. 4. And Gretna, currently sidelined because Pittsylvania County Schools have not yet granted a return to play, is still hoping to make a mad dash toward the regular-season finish line.
The concerns of any other year — peak at the right time, defeat your rivals, notch a postseason berth — have all gone away in 2021, replaced by concerns about conducting safe play and salvaging as much of the season as possible.
"I think coaches are a lot more concerned with getting in as many games as we can more than who's gonna win a state title this year," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said.
Three of Altavista's opponents (Gretna, Chatham and Dan River) are restricted from playing by Pittsylvania County. They may return Monday, but there is no guarantee. Should they begin, Gretna boys coach Brian Chitwood said his team may be able to play five or so games before region tournaments begin.
"They'll play us three or four [games] a week, as often as they can, once they give us the green light," Chitwood said.
The Seminole District will wrap its regular-season basketball slate Feb. 4. That means a flurry of games between now and then for six of the district's eight teams playing right now (Jefferson Forest and Liberty are currently on hold in the Seminole, as is Staunton River in the Blue Ridge District).
In an unusual step, the Seminole teams in action Thursday will all take on opponents they played against Tuesday night. That means, for instance, that Glass will match up against Liberty Christian 48 hours after the two teams' most recent meeting.
"I don't know how many years I've been coaching in the Seminole," LCA coach Paul Redgate, who previously served stints with the JF boys and girls programs, said Tuesday night, "but I can't think of a time where it's back to back like this."
On Wednesday, Glass also rescheduled its boys and girls games against Amherst. The contests, originally slated to take place Jan. 4, will now be played Monday night, with the girls at Amherst and the boys playing at McCue Gymnasium.
"It's hard for everybody," Hilltoppers coach DJ Best said of the myriad of changes, which also includes a possible make-up against Brookville. "I can't give the kids a set schedule, and I like consistency."
All the unknowns, Best said, come with an upside: his players have a sense of urgency, knowing they aren't guaranteed another outing.
"You can tell they want to play as much as they can," he added. "And to be honest, I think you're seeing kids play harder this year because they don't know. [Tuesday's game] could've been the last one before they shut it all down. So I think we're actually seeing kids play harder because of that."
Altavista, which will get a barometer for where it stands when it battles Parry McCluer (widely considered a state contender in Class 1), faces another challenge Friday. It will welcome Nelson County, which earned a 56-55 double-overtime victory over the Colonels on Jan. 12.
Beyond that, things get sketchy, since it's not clear if the Colonels will be able to play remaining games against Gretna, Dan River and Chatham. To counter, Altavista is considering adding a home matchup against Parry McCluer, but those plans have not yet been finalized.
"We're [finishing the regular season] the first week of February," Johnson said. "We don't have time to push back [games]. … It's just not fair to these kids, these upperclassmen, who are going to lose games."
As the virus alters schedules, regions are changing their postseason formats. Region 4D will allow all eight teams (or whichever teams are playing at the time) for its upcoming tournament, Amherst athletic director Robert Curd said. Region 3C will play an eight-team tourney that will feature the top two Seminole teams from Class 3. Region 2C will allow all its teams into its tournament, while Region 1B is considering doing the same.