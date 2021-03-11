Youth no problem as Gretna runs over Chatham

GRETNA — Cameron Mabins set the tone. Matthew Thompson and Mark Davenport provided some tough yards. And Matthew Roman looked like a veteran on a game-defining interception.
Three of those players entered Gretna's regular-season opener against Chatham with little varsity experience. Ditto for the whole team. In fact, the Hawks roster is comprised of 32 players, 21 of whom are underclassmen.
But if Thursday's 24-8 victory over Chatham is any indication, youth won't be much of a problem for the Hawks.
Mabins, an experienced junior, led the way with 126 rushing yards. Thompson, a sophomore, pounded the ball up the field 18 times for 85 hard-fought yards. Davenport, in his first game as a junior, added 57 yards and a touchdown. And Roman, a junior receiving his first varsity start, snagged an interception at just the right time.
With Gretna leading 16-8 late in the third quarter and Chatham threatening, Roman snared one of the only passes thrown by either team all night. His first varsity interception led to an eventual eight points that gave the Hawks (1-0) plenty of breathing room.
"I just saw the ball coming and played my good coverage," Roman said.
Two plays later, Mabins went 42 yards before being brought down near the end zone. A few plays after that, freshman quarterback Haden Moon scored on a 2-yard punch, GHS tacked on a two-point conversion, and the Hawks suddenly led 24-8.
"We didn't know what to think," Gretna coach Cole Simpson said of his club, which was only cleared to begin practices Feb. 22. "... For a team that hadn't got a chance to have a scrimmage or anything, it was very impressive to do what they went out there and did. I told them they were gonna play great. I told them they were prepared. And they were, and they did play great."
The Hawks posted 301 yards of total offense (all on the ground), stopped lengthy Chatham drives dead in their tracks and busted away for occasional big gains to thrill the small, socially distant crowd at Lester Bond Field.
Mabins scored on Gretna's fourth play from scrimmage in the first quarter when he busted loose for a 46-yard touchdown. He then ran in a two-point conversion (Gretna connected on all three of its two-point tries).
"The line did good blocking," Mabins said. "... I'm proud of my team and what we did, but we've still got a lot of work to do."
Thompson said he had one mission: pound the ball through the Cavaliers' defense.
"We had a couple of missed plays, but throughout the game I think we executed perfectly," Thompson said.
Chatham's Michael Gunnell, a 6-foot, 250-pound senior fullback, put up 121 of his team's 176 total yards (all rushing). He carried the ball a whopping 24 times. Gunnell scored on a 1-yard punch on his team's opening drive of the third quarter to bring the score to 16-8.
But ultimately, Gretna halted numerous Chatham drives, took advantage of Roman's interception and scored after a Cavaliers fumble in the first half. Sophomore Eric Lipford recovered that fumble midway through the second quarter. Two plays later, Davenport scored a 10-yard touchdown. Later, with 13.5 second left before halftime, Chatham couldn't convert from the Gretna 6-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
Roman was impressed by Gretna's overall play and by his team's fast start.
"Punching the ball hard, scoring on the first drive and taking their heart away," he said when asked what made the difference Thursday.
Simpson lauded his offensive line, which created big gaps to tote the football.
"We hammered that ball," Simpson said. "We pounded that rock over and over and over. And we kept the chains moving. We had a couple little things where, maybe we stopped ourselves, a missed block here or there, but I thought we played fantastic."