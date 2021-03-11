Youth no problem as Gretna runs over Chatham

"We didn't know what to think," Gretna coach Cole Simpson said of his club, which was only cleared to begin practices Feb. 22. "... For a team that hadn't got a chance to have a scrimmage or anything, it was very impressive to do what they went out there and did. I told them they were gonna play great. I told them they were prepared. And they were, and they did play great."

The Hawks posted 301 yards of total offense (all on the ground), stopped lengthy Chatham drives dead in their tracks and busted away for occasional big gains to thrill the small, socially distant crowd at Lester Bond Field.

Mabins scored on Gretna's fourth play from scrimmage in the first quarter when he busted loose for a 46-yard touchdown. He then ran in a two-point conversion (Gretna connected on all three of its two-point tries).

"The line did good blocking," Mabins said. "... I'm proud of my team and what we did, but we've still got a lot of work to do."

Thompson said he had one mission: pound the ball through the Cavaliers' defense.

"We had a couple of missed plays, but throughout the game I think we executed perfectly," Thompson said.