Ahead of VHSL vote, football coaches and players keeping fingers crossed

JV and varsity players have been separated for now, with each group practicing two days a week. Footballs aren’t allowed. Neither are sleds or blocking dummies. Instead, Glass has been going through drills, strength training, outside weight lifting and conditioning.

“I wanna get out there and throw the football and play,” Woody said. “Everybody wants that. But at the same time, nobody knows exactly what’s gonna happen if we do that.”

Across town at Heritage, the Pioneers have been spreading out across the turf football practice field, baseball field and rotating between weight lifting stations, one indoor and one outdoor that's already earned a nickname, Venice Beach, named after famous lifting platforms in Los Angeles.

The coronavirus has left people at all levels of sports trying to figure out what the future will look like. Area football coaches like HHS’s Brad Bradley are no different.

“It’s gonna change sports in Virginia, how this is handled,” Bradley said, referring to a league response to the pandemic. “[Football] is already under attack because of concussions. Now with COVID, parents are gonna be more concerned. I’m hoping [the sport] will recover from it, but the longer it goes on, it’s gonna be harder to recover from it 100%.”