Amid significant growth, Lynchburg-area beach volleyball programs hope to keep increasing interest in sport

Kate Hardie and Madison Shirey were in Virginia Beach when their talents caught spectators and opponents off guard.
Both were feared athletes inside the gym; the girls from Rustburg and Appomattox had taken their volleyball talents outside and picked off opponents there, as well.
Beach volleyball is a different beast than indoor, players and coaches will tell you. Add that to the fact the two come from rural areas of central Virginia — nowhere near the beach — and it’s easy to understand why Hardie and Shirey’s winning ways in the sand surprised those coastline natives during the beach tournament.
Those familiar with the beach volleyball scene in Lynchburg and the surrounding area, though, knew the two weren’t to be taken lightly.
In an area hundreds of miles from the ocean that is known more for its mountains, Hardie, Shirey and dozens of other girls are learning the art of beach volleyball and developing their skills as they enjoy the lesser-known sport.
“I never thought we’d be here,” Kaleb VanDePerre, director of the VA Sand Volleyball program, said of the growth of beach volleyball in the Lynchburg area.
VanDePerre’s group complements the Central Virginia Volleyball’s beach program. Both came on the scene about five to six years ago.
VA Sand players train at Liberty University, where VanDePerre coaches the club team, and play in the occasional tournament the program hosts there, but they also travel to out-of-state tourneys. The organization offers both a spring/summer option and a year-round option, for athletes who forgo indoor high school seasons and for those who aim to earn a spot on a college team.
Central Virginia Volleyball, meanwhile, offers local instruction and competition during the spring and summer at the Waterlick Road Moose Lodge — on a pair of courts constructed via hours of sweat and hard work.
Coach Tye Thoreson and Kristen Hardie, the former CVV beach director and current Rustburg High varsity coach, started the program and were two of multiple individuals involved in the courts’ construction. The first court came about as the completion of a project someone else had started and abandoned.
Then the group moved onto the creation of the second court by digging holes for posts for the volleyball net itself and the nets that surround the court to keep balls from getting lost, and shoveling sand for hours and weeks — tons of sand.
“We never knew there were so many types of sand,” Hardie said, smiling as she thought back to their endeavor. “A lot of sand was shoveled.”
Players 12 and older in the CVV program are divided into “gold,” “silver” or “bronze” groups — based on talent, effort, athleticism, ball control, attacking ability and other factors, according to Thoreson — in the “beach elite” division, while younger athletes participate in a developmental division.
In both leagues, pairs play against each other, and CVV this summer has added a 4 vs. 4 summer session, hoping to attract more people.
“Once they get out here, it’s a lot of fun,” said Jeff Shirey, the current CVV beach director.
Growing up in California, beach volleyball was a way of life for Thoreson, who hopes to instill that same type of love in the Central Virginia girls he coaches.
“This is something fun; this is something good,” Thoreson said of the message he hopes to get across to players, especially those who are just dipping their toes in the sand.
About 100 girls are playing beach volleyball in the area between the two programs, coaches and directors said. The VA Sand program also draws players from Roanoke, Lexington and some in the northern Virginia area.
Both programs have seen significant growth since their start, with numbers of participants doubling, tripling or growing even more than that year to year.
“That was really crazy to see the growth,” VanDePerre said.
Those trends mirror the figures seen at the college level, too. According to the Association of Volleyball Professionals, in 2011, when beach volleyball debuted as a club sport, there were 15 NCAA-affiliated teams. Nine years later, for the 2020-21 school year, 84 institutions fielded varsity beach volleyball teams at the NCAA Division I, II or III level.
At the programs in the area that are geared mostly toward high school-age players, evidence in the interest level can be found in the number of players champing at the bit to compete.
At a recent tournament at the Moose Lodge, 10 teams signed up to play, maxing out the capacity of the courts for the event, and six more were added to a waiting list.
“It’s good,” Thoreson said of the response.
According to Shirey, a few days ahead of the start of the 4 vs. 4 summer session, 60-plus players had signed up to participate.
Every time players step onto the sand to compete and practice, coaches and directors believe athletes are learning and honing skills that result in increased athleticism and ability.
“Beach, to me, always took you to the next level. It made you incredibly athletic,” Thoreson said, explaining the benefits of training with fewer players in the sand that provides more resistance than an indoor court. “It made you almost like a self-made player.”
Having to be able to practice all skills — passing, setting and attacking — and being mentally engaged the entire game also help beach players become better all-around players indoors.
“It’s harder to move and jump,” Kate Hardie said of playing in the sand. “I like doing the beach stuff just because it’s different, and it transfers to indoor. You can read more, you’re able to jump higher, move faster.”
Given the high level of difficulty when playing volleyball on the beach, Thoreson and VanDePerre both have seen players make mistakes. But through that process — when players are “willing to take their lumps,” VanDePerre said — progress is made.
Many of his players, when they first started, weren’t especially talented in the sand, VanDePerre added. But he’s seen 13-year-olds who started as novices now draw looks from college beach programs.
“They started young enough and took the long road of training and losing, but three years later, they’re starting to get noticed by coaches,” he said.
Athletes in both area programs are encouraged to play with multiple different partners so they can develop a well-rounded repertoire of skills. And they’re able to play against athletes of any age, rather than being restricted to the age groups typically found on high school varsity or JV teams.
“That’s what makes you so good,” Thoreson said. “I’d say that’s the greatest thing [about beach].”
Additionally, Kate Hardie said being part of VA Sand has afforded her the opportunity to make friends with people from all over the region. And Madison Shirey said beach volleyball gives her a chance to play with people she wouldn’t normally be able to play with during the high school indoor season.
“I like doing beach because you’re with your friends,” she said.
Ultimately, coaches and directors of the two area programs hope their players love the sport. That’s the barometer by which VanDePerre measures success in his organization.
And those leaders, as well as players, all hope they continue to see beach volleyball grow and flourish in the area.
“I hope more people come out here,” Kate Hardie said, “and see how much fun it is.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.