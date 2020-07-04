Amid significant growth, Lynchburg-area beach volleyball programs hope to keep increasing interest in sport

At the programs in the area that are geared mostly toward high school-age players, evidence in the interest level can be found in the number of players champing at the bit to compete.

At a recent tournament at the Moose Lodge, 10 teams signed up to play, maxing out the capacity of the courts for the event, and six more were added to a waiting list.

“It’s good,” Thoreson said of the response.

According to Shirey, a few days ahead of the start of the 4 vs. 4 summer session, 60-plus players had signed up to participate.

Every time players step onto the sand to compete and practice, coaches and directors believe athletes are learning and honing skills that result in increased athleticism and ability.

“Beach, to me, always took you to the next level. It made you incredibly athletic,” Thoreson said, explaining the benefits of training with fewer players in the sand that provides more resistance than an indoor court. “It made you almost like a self-made player.”

Having to be able to practice all skills — passing, setting and attacking — and being mentally engaged the entire game also help beach players become better all-around players indoors.