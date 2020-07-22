'Any season's better than no season': Area high school soccer coaches pulling for VHSL's condensed season model

Model 3 pushes back all sports until mid-December. Fall and winter sports would be flipped, and all three seasons (winter, fall and spring) would be condensed. Details about how playoffs would work in this scenario were not determined during the VHSL’s discussion last week.

Model 1 leaves activities in their regularly designated seasons, but it also eliminates fall sports football, volleyball and field hockey. Only golf and cross country would be contested in the fall under Model 1.

The VHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to decide on one of the three models Monday.

Turille, Newton and Zaring all said Model 3 seems to be the best option for their teams — even if the playoffs or regular season look different than normal with a condensed format.

“Any season’s better than no season right now,” Turille said.

Delaying the season, and giving the state and country a chance to make progress with the pandemic, also helps ensure athletes aren’t immediately at risk for contracting the virus.

“It doesn’t hurt to push [seasons] back,” Zaring said. “You’re not putting anybody’s lives in danger by saying let’s wait a few more months.”