'Any season's better than no season': Area high school soccer coaches pulling for VHSL's condensed season model

Area high school soccer teams are waiting anxiously as their season in the upcoming school year hangs in the balance.
With the sport newly classified as a “high contact risk,” squads in the commonwealth are hoping the Virginia High School League doesn’t eliminate a second straight season of competition.
“I just want it to be right for the kids,” E.C. Glass boys coach Randy Turille said Wednesday, a day after the VHSL announced the possibility of the sport’s removal in 2020-21.
The VHSL, following the guidance of the NCAA, said Tuesday the sport previously considered moderate contact risk has been reclassified as high contact risk. The modification, the VHSL said, “drastically” changes the concept of one of the three models it is considering for how athletics will look in 2020-21.
Model 2, as proposed last week by VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun, says fall and spring sports would be switched, but only low and moderate contact risk sports could be immediately played in the fall. That means boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls soccer, normally spring sports, would not be contested in the 2020-21 school year.
Asked Wednesday about the new information, soccer coaches in the Lynchburg area said the NCAA’s classification of their sport as high contact risk “makes sense.” Scrums in front of the goal on a corner kick, competing for 50-50 balls or marking a player, for example, all result in close physical contact.
Turille said he isn’t surprised by the designation, but was caught off guard by the timing of the new classification. With the NCAA having considered sport-specific issues for months now, as it tries to offer guidance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Turille wondered why soccer hadn’t already been considered a high contact risk.
That the information came out days before the VHSL is set to make its decision is hard to swallow, he added.
Eliminating soccer for 2020-21 would take competition away from players for two straight seasons.
“It would be hard to lose this season. I was super impressed on where we were already, felt very confident we would make another state run based on what I was seeing already with the team and our chemistry,” JF girls coach Matt Newton said of his squad’s progress in preseason workouts and scrimmages before the 2020 spring season was canceled in March. “Certainly wouldn’t want to lose [a season] again.”
Such an outcome could be especially detrimental to athletes hoping to use their high school campaign as a springboard to a spot on a college roster, Turille added.
So Turille, Newton and JF boys coach Scott Zaring all are hoping the VHSL pivots away from choosing Model 2 from the three options.
Instead, they’re hoping for Model 3, a popular model among coaches of multiple sports and area athletic directors.
Model 3 pushes back all sports until mid-December. Fall and winter sports would be flipped, and all three seasons (winter, fall and spring) would be condensed. Details about how playoffs would work in this scenario were not determined during the VHSL’s discussion last week.
Model 1 leaves activities in their regularly designated seasons, but it also eliminates fall sports football, volleyball and field hockey. Only golf and cross country would be contested in the fall under Model 1.
The VHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to decide on one of the three models Monday.
Turille, Newton and Zaring all said Model 3 seems to be the best option for their teams — even if the playoffs or regular season look different than normal with a condensed format.
“Any season’s better than no season right now,” Turille said.
Delaying the season, and giving the state and country a chance to make progress with the pandemic, also helps ensure athletes aren’t immediately at risk for contracting the virus.
“It doesn’t hurt to push [seasons] back,” Zaring said. “You’re not putting anybody’s lives in danger by saying let’s wait a few more months.”
Model 3 also has the benefit of being “fair” for athletes across all high school sports in Virginia, the coaches said, with no sports eliminated off the bat. Football, a sport that drives revenue in Virginia schools, specifically would remain, which should be a huge factor in the VHSL’s decision, Turille said.
Zaring said his “gut feeling” is the VHSL will choose Model 3, and Newton and Turille added they think the VHSL will make the “right” decision.
In the meantime, they say they and their players are all in waiting mode. Even after Tuesday’s news, they’re trying to avoid jumping to conclusions before anything is determined.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
