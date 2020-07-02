Area baseball players who had senior seasons cut short gearing up for Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic

Jones and the Hillcats offered use of Bank of the James Stadium (previously City Stadium) for the game, which serves as the centerpiece for the Fourth of July affair.

In addition to honoring the athletes, the event pays respect to Ronnie Roberts, the beloved former general manager of the Hillcats, who died in May after battling cancer. Players will don caps and jerseys with a logo, which features Roberts’ iconic rain delay tarp slide, specially created for the day.

“With Ronnie passing and the way he cared about the community — he cared a lot about the high schools, and when I brought high school baseball back [to City Stadium for special games in recent years], he loved it — this is just a fitting thing,” Jones said.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Players from Rustburg, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian and Amherst make up one squad; Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Brookville and Heritage players make up the other. On a day normally reserved for the pros, these Lynchburg-based amateurs will serve up America’s pastime in a 10-inning contest, followed by fireworks.

“Hopefully we put on a good show and good round of baseball for the people to see,” Liberty coach Jeremy Sink said.