Area baseball players who had senior seasons cut short gearing up for Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic

Saturday’s contest will be played just like any other baseball game. But when a few dozen of the area’s recent high school graduates converge on Calvin Falwell Field this weekend, there’s more on the line than a win or loss.
“It’ll be more than a baseball game,” said Nathan Porterfield, a catcher and Liberty High grad and one of about 40 grads who will participate in Saturday’s Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic.
The event is one last chance for those recent high school seniors, from all eight teams in the Seminole District, to step onto the diamond for a game and wrap up careers cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Teams across the state were days away from starting the spring season when the Virginia High School League put things on hold before eventually canceling the regular season and championships.
Knowing exactly how much had been taken from players because of his own son’s experience as member of the high school class of 2020, Chris Jones, the Lynchburg Hillcats president and general manager, dreamed up a way to offer some solace.
“What can we do?” Jones said of his initial thoughts.
So after pitching the idea of the contest to area high school baseball coaches, and getting those Seminole District teams on board, the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic was born.
Jones and the Hillcats offered use of Bank of the James Stadium (previously City Stadium) for the game, which serves as the centerpiece for the Fourth of July affair.
In addition to honoring the athletes, the event pays respect to Ronnie Roberts, the beloved former general manager of the Hillcats, who died in May after battling cancer. Players will don caps and jerseys with a logo, which features Roberts’ iconic rain delay tarp slide, specially created for the day.
“With Ronnie passing and the way he cared about the community — he cared a lot about the high schools, and when I brought high school baseball back [to City Stadium for special games in recent years], he loved it — this is just a fitting thing,” Jones said.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Players from Rustburg, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian and Amherst make up one squad; Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Brookville and Heritage players make up the other. On a day normally reserved for the pros, these Lynchburg-based amateurs will serve up America’s pastime in a 10-inning contest, followed by fireworks.
“Hopefully we put on a good show and good round of baseball for the people to see,” Liberty coach Jeremy Sink said.
Sink, who mobilized players for the game and conducted two days of practice earlier this week with his fellow Seminole coaches, called the effort the Hillcats and others have sunk into preparation for the event “a testament to how tight the baseball community is here in this area.”
Saturday, he added, will be “a chance to right some of the wrongs.”
It will be a chance to make up for, in some part, what players lost without practices, bus rides and competition with their teammates — those moments of joy and learning that were so suddenly ripped from them three-plus months ago.
Sink said as his team and others went about those final practices and scrimmages before the pandemic started shutting down the sports world, “no one knew that was gonna be the last time.”
“It was just shocking. Everyone’s always talking about senior year and playing their last game, and then it’s just gone,” Lucas Honaker, a middle infielder and Liberty grad said, remembering back to those days in March when uncertainty reigned. “Crazy.”
When players heard about the senior classic, then, they were immediately on board.
“I wasn’t letting coronavirus take anything else away,” Porterfield said.
Saturday’s game obviously will be about having fun more than anything else, coaches say, but you’d be remiss to completely eliminate the possibility of some real competition throughout the night.
“The baseball in this district is so competitive, so to think there’s not gonna be that competitiveness would be underselling it,” Sink said.
Players said the same during their practices Tuesday, when asked if they cared about the final result. Unequivocally, they answered: “Yes.”
Honaker described the transformation from rivals to teammates this week as “a weird feeling,” but said he’s enjoyed getting to know players from other high school teams.
Luckily, baseball is baseball no matter where you play, Jefferson Forest coach Ryan Gilleland said, but players have had to make some adjustments this week because of both the new cast they’re working with and because of the layoff.
“Everyone’s rusty,” Honaker said with a smile, “but we had fun.”
Players are “itching to get out there,” Gilleland said, especially given the setting they’ll step into.
One thousand spectators will fill the stands (in a socially distant manner), including friends and family — who never got to see them play this spring — and other area baseball fans. Only 1,000 tickets were offered, and the event is sold out.
The crowd will easily surpass the number of people most of these recent high school players have played in front of in the past. To be able to show off their skills with their high school friends and teammates in the area’s biggest and best venue on the Fourth of July, Gilleland explained, only adds to the anticipation.
“These guys are gonna think they’re playing at Yankee Stadium,” Gilleland said.
The field is perfectly manicured and primed for games, albeit a little lonely without minor league players gracing the grounds this year. “It just needs players,” Sink added. And these recent high school grads are happy to oblige.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.