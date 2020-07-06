Column: Saturday's Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic, complete with host of emotions, was best possible outcome for spring 2020 season

As fireworks exploded beyond the left-field fence, Jared Glinski and his Western Division teammates raced around the bases at Bank of the James Stadium following Saturday’s Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic.

Glinski and friends made that same trot, though it probably took a few more strides, years ago when they were little kids. Back then, Glinski explained, the minor league Lynchburg Hillcats let children run the bases after games. So that journey on the base paths this weekend represented a full-circle moment, one that elicited all kinds of emotions.

In the aftermath of the contest, which featured three dozen or so baseball players — all of them recent grads — from all eight Seminole District schools, the happiness that had been missing for months because of the coronavirus pandemic had returned.

“Probably one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in my life,” said Glinski, the promising catcher and slugger. Glinski, normally calm and composed for postgame chats, let a smile spread across his face and his personality shine through.

The days to come may be filled with some sense of sadness with the end of his high school career, he said, but on Saturday, that feeling couldn’t come within 100 feet of him or his fellow athletes.