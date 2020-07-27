Football is back, with some twists

For now at least, the plan is to go ahead with the high school football season.

As part of its return-to-play model that passed overwhelmingly in an executive committee vote Monday morning, the VHSL is bringing back the sport along with all other athletic activities in the coming school year.

As with many sports in the age of the coronavirus, there are twists, caveats and questions still unanswered as the league grapples with an unprecedented process.

Here’s what we know:

>> Football moves to the winter and spring. The first date teams can play a game is Monday, March 1, 2021; the last day for games is Saturday, May 1. That amounts to 10 weeks. Since teams could begin the season on a Monday, they could then feasibly turn around and play again that Friday. With seasons condensed, the VHSL’s goal is to allow teams to play 60% to 65% of their usual schedules, meaning teams likely would play six or seven regular-season games.