A familiar face will take over the Heritage varsity boys basketball program, the school said Monday, announcing Tony Crews has been named head coach.
Crews was an assistant coach with the program for the past six years under Les Camm, who stepped down from his head coaching post about three months ago following a mutual agreement with school administrators.
At the time, Heritage athletic director Dennis Knight said the school chose to “move in a different direction,” but praised Camm’s dedication to athletes who have passed through the program. Camm, who will remain a teacher at Heritage, said in April he “wasn’t anticipating” the move, “but it’s probably time.”
Camm and Crews led the Pioneers to three straight state tournament appearances from 2017 through 2019, which included a championship game appearance in 2017. Heritage ended the 2019-20 season in the Region 3C quarterfinals with a 9-13 record.
"We were impressed with his passion for the student-athletes and the overall commitment to the Heritage community," Knight said of Crews, adding administrators were impressed with Crews' experience coaching at the varsity level and at lower levels at other schools in Lynchburg.
Until 2019, Crews spent his time outside the gym as a law enforcement officer, retiring as a lieutenant from the Lynchburg Police Department last fall. He worked in the field for 26 years before retiring.
Crews was chosen out of 18 applicants, Knight said.
