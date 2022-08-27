High school football roundup: Six area teams open season with road victories

E.C. Glass’ season opener at Lord Botetourt was delayed 30 minutes because of lighting in the greater Roanoke area. The Hilltoppers provided plenty of lightning-bolt highlights once they finally got onto the field.

George White accounted for three touchdowns, Avante Brown returned a block punt for a score, and the Hilltoppers opened the season with a 28-14 win over the Cavaliers in Daleville.

White threw touchdown passes to seniors Lyvarius Gilbert and Taeon Mosby, and the quarterback added a touchdown run.

Brown, a junior, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as Glass (1-0) took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

The Hilltoppers improved to 2-0 all-time against Botetourt (0-1). The teams’ first meeting came last season at City Stadium, with Glass winning 41-30.

Brookville 35, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 27

Brookville hasn’t had much trouble defeating Patrick Henry in recent seasons. In fact, the Bees had won three of the four matchups since 2017, most coming by comfortable margins.

That seemed to be the case after the first half at Merril Gainer Field in Roanoke.

Then things got a little too close for comfort.

The Bees raced out to a three-touchdown halftime lead and held on down the stretch to post their 13th win in a season opener over the past 15 seasons.

Brookville (1-0) led 28-7 at the half. The only score allowed came on a kickoff return touchdown, which was preceded by the Bees scoring on a blocked punt.

PH (0-1) cut the deficit to eight points with 2:39 remaining, but was unable to get the tying score.

Jefferson Forest 33, Gretna 12

Gretna shocked Jefferson Forest in the 2021 opener with a three-point triumph at Sabre Stadium.

The Cavaliers made sure history didn’t repeat itself when the teams met at Lester Bond Field in Gretna.

Forest methodically wore down the Hawks and cruised to a season-opening win.

It marked the 10th time in the last 12 seasons the Cavaliers (1-0) won their season opener. The only setbacks came in the 2021 fall opener against the Hawks and in 2017 at Staunton River.

Rustburg 35, Monticello 14

The Red Devils’ season opener in Charlottesville was delayed by 90 minutes because of thunderstorms. It didn’t take long for Rustburg to strike.

The Red Devils scored 18 seconds into the game and never looked back in easily defeating Monticello.

Monticello briefly tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter. Rustburg (1-0) responded by taking a 20-7 lead into halftime, and then adding to that advantage with a touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

It marks Rustburg’s second straight win over Monticello. The Red Devils claimed a 53-13 win last season in Rustburg.

Central Lunenburg 54, Altavista 17

In Altavista, Central Lunenburg racked up 406 of its 492 yards of offense on the ground, and the Chargers scored 35 unanswered points to close the first half and put away the Colonels in both teams’ openers at English Field.

Altavista quarterback Jordan Pippin accounted for both of the Colonels’ touchdowns. He connected on a 64-yard strike to Wesley Harmon and then added a rushing score.

Pippin had 34 rushing yards and added 62 yards on 2-of-3 passing.

The Colonels (0-1) finished with 165 yards of total offense.

Eli Schubert added a 30-yard field goal for Altavista.

Staunton River 35, William Campbell 28

In Naruna, William Campbell held a 20-14 lead entering the fourth quarter. That is when Staunton River’s offense got going.

The Golden Eagles scored 21 points over the final 12 minutes to rally for a season-opening win over William Campbell for the second straight season.

Staunton River, which won last season’s tilt 48-16, didn’t enjoy a comfortable triumph this season.

The Generals (0-1) used a balanced offensive attack and stingy defense to keep Staunton River’s run-based attack relatively quiet for 36 minutes.

That is when the depth for Staunton River (1-0) took over down the stretch.

William Byrd 42, Liberty 6

In Bedford, the Terriers (1-0) scored in every quarter, highlighted by a 28-point swing between the second and third quarters, to open the season with a win over the Minutemen and spoil Daryl Robertson’s debut as LHS’ head coach.

Robertson, the former LHS player, was hired July 20 to replace longtime coach Chris Watts. Robertson is the first Black head football coach in Seminole District history.

The Minutemen (0-1) avoided being shut out thanks to Noah Crumpacker’s long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

It allowed Liberty to avoid being shut out at home for the third time in a five-game stretch. The Minutemen were held scoreless in back-to-back home games last season against E.C. Glass and Brookville, and scored a combined 28 points in their final two home games of 2021.

Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0

Liberty Christian;19;21;0;0;—;40

Magna Vista;0;0;0;0;—;0

LCA — Gideon Davidson 47 pass form Joe Borchers (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — G. Davidson 70 run (kick failed)

LCA — Caleb Davidson 4 run (kick failed)

LCA — G. Davidson 12 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Camden Clinton 15 punt block return (Pettit kick)

LCA — G. Davidson 38 interception return (Pettit kick)

;LCA;MV

First Downs;8;5

Rushes-Yards;27-223;21-67

Yards Passing;101;27

Passing;6-8-0;2-16-4

Total Offense;324;94

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;2-5;6-30

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Liberty Christian, G. Davidson 9-112, C. Davidson 9-64, Elijah Castaneda 7-41, Jeb Moon 1-4, Borchers 1-2. Magna Vista, TyQuise Lampkins 9-34, Elijah Dixson 6-25, Caleb Wray 2-11, Tahjir Hairston 1-6, Ethan Dukes 1-6, Mekel Witcher 1-(minus 7), Caleb Lynch 1-(minus 8).

PASSING—Liberty Christian, Borchers 4-6-0-81, Adam Deyo 1-1-0-19, Moon 1-1-0-1. Magna Vista, Witcher 1-6-1-25, Lynch 1-10-3-2.

RECEIVING—Liberty Christian, G. Davidson 2-56, Esom Nnajiofor 1-19, Carson Meadows 1-19, Austin Rose 1-6, Jaden Skates 1-1. Magna Vista, Torian Younger 2-27.