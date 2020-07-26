Hillcats to host Dogwood District Senior Game

The Lynchburg Hillcats announced Sunday they will host the Dogwood District Senior Game at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Bank of the James Stadium.
The game will allow 22 seniors on the seven teams from the Dogwood District to play together one final time. A maximum of 1,000 tickets will be sold because of social distancing rules.
“Having seven seniors this year, we were heartbroken that they lost the opportunity to run onto the field one last time together,” Altavista coach Kyle Hoehne said in a written release. “We’re excited and thankful that they will get that chance now.”
The Hillcats hosted the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic on July 4, allowing more than 40 recent high school graduates from the eight Seminole District schools a final opportunity to suit up and play on the diamond.
That game drew 1,000 family members, friends and baseball fans to the ballpark for a 10-inning game and fireworks.
“After the success of the Ronnie Roberts Classic and seeing the impact the game had on not only the Seminole District Seniors but our entire community, we are excited to host the Dogwood District for a memorable night at Bank of the James Stadium,” Hillcats President Chris Jones said in a written release.
Altavista’s seven recent graduates will be joined by fellow graduates from William Campbell, Appomattox, Nelson County, Gretna, Chatham and Dan River.
“It’s been a heartbreaking spring for all these seniors,” William Campbell coach Andy Haga said in a written release. “I’m excited to see them all play one last time together.”
