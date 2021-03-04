JF, E.C. Glass cancellations have weeks-long ramifications for Seminole District

Football teams in the Seminole District are scrambling to find replacement games after E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest suspended their seasons Wednesday because of at least one positive coronavirus case within the JF program that cropped up after the teams faced off Friday night.
And just like that, after only one week of high school football, we have shutdowns.
For area football coaches, shuttering programs because of coronavirus cases has been a reality all along.
"In every coach's mind it's about, 'Man, what happens when we get shut down,'" Heritage coach Brad Bradley said before the season began. "It's 'When is it gonna happen?' If they shut you down for two weeks in football, you could miss three games, could miss half the season with one quarantine."
The scenario Bradley feared isn't too far off from the one E.C. Glass is dealing with now. The Hilltoppers' next two games are canceled (home contests against Rustburg and Liberty Christian). Thirty-one Glass players are currently in quarantine because of what Lynchburg City Schools deems potential COVID-19 exposure from the game at JF. Only 12 Glass players are allowed to practice right now, and some of them are doing so with the school's JV program since the varsity team has paused activities.
Glass can emerge from its quarantine March 13, and would have four days the following week to prepare for its March 19 game at Liberty High. Since teams are only playing a six-game regular-season slate, the landscape could look much different by the time Glass returns. Its opponents could have made dramatic strides, while Glass still would be trying to put back the pieces after a 14-day layoff.
"It shows how important practices are," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "We need to get out there and practice and consider this almost like a spring [practice] season. The fundamentals we need to instill — tackling, sound defense, blocking — hopefully by the time August gets here some of this [virus] stuff will be quelled." High school teams get back on schedule with a new season that starts in August.
"We need that practice in order to install offense and defense and the fundamentals," Woody added. "Practice is more important to me than games right now."
The cancellations have ramifications for the rest of the district. For the next two weeks, schedules will be in flux, especially if more outbreaks occur.
On Wednesday, Rustburg scrambled to find an out-of-district opponent for Friday night, when it originally was scheduled to play E.C. Glass. By Thursday evening, coach Jack Baker said his Red Devils would be forced to sit out this week, meaning they could play just five games this season rather than six and wait until their March 12 game against Heritage to hit the gridiron again.
Liberty Christian, which was scheduled to play JF this Friday and E.C. Glass the next, also will not play this weekend and is attempting to find an opponent for March 12.
"In this unique year when we're only playing six games; it's all about the kids in my opinion," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "We'll play anyone without real preparation time. I know it's not ideal, but losing games is terrible for these kids right now."
Rocco said Thursday he's been in touch with both E.C. Glass and JF and is hopeful to make up one of those games sometime this season, possibly during a midweek contest. If that turns out to be the case, LCA then could move one of its Friday games to Saturday.
"Hopefully we can pull that off," Rocco said. "We can't go two weeks without playing."
Jefferson Forest's squad is facing a 10-day shutdown after defeating Glass on Friday. It was a victory that signaled the Cavaliers will be tough to deal with this season. As of Thursday night, JF had not canceled its March 12 game against Liberty, meaning it would miss only one game.
Football teams in Virginia do not have to play all six regular-season games to be eligible for the playoffs this year, but missing games still could affect postseason seedings because the multiplier used to determine playoff power points will be adjusted to reflect games a team did not play.
Coaches are concerned about more than playoff scenarios. They talk about mental, emotional and physical effects shutdowns could have on players.
"These young men have worked since July 16 four days a week to play six Friday night games," Bradley said. "A lot of these kids are relying on these games to get game film to go to college. You talk about a domino effect; these shutdowns affect everything: college careers, the education of these young men, their mental and emotional health."
Then the coach echoed a sentiment that, since the pandemic began, has moved from being a catchphrase to a state of mind.
"You've got to treat every day," Bradley said, "like it's your last."