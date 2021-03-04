JF, E.C. Glass cancellations have weeks-long ramifications for Seminole District

Football teams in the Seminole District are scrambling to find replacement games after E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest suspended their seasons Wednesday because of at least one positive coronavirus case within the JF program that cropped up after the teams faced off Friday night.

And just like that, after only one week of high school football, we have shutdowns.

For area football coaches, shuttering programs because of coronavirus cases has been a reality all along.

"In every coach's mind it's about, 'Man, what happens when we get shut down,'" Heritage coach Brad Bradley said before the season began. "It's 'When is it gonna happen?' If they shut you down for two weeks in football, you could miss three games, could miss half the season with one quarantine."

The scenario Bradley feared isn't too far off from the one E.C. Glass is dealing with now. The Hilltoppers' next two games are canceled (home contests against Rustburg and Liberty Christian). Thirty-one Glass players are currently in quarantine because of what Lynchburg City Schools deems potential COVID-19 exposure from the game at JF. Only 12 Glass players are allowed to practice right now, and some of them are doing so with the school's JV program since the varsity team has paused activities.