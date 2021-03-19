Prep football roundup: Amherst scores 27 unanswered points to overtake JF, and more

In Appomattox, the Raiders continued their hot streak, rolling to another huge victory in a win over Altavista and preserving an unblemished record.

The Raiders (4-0), who opened the season with a 42-6 triumph over the Colonels (1-3), earned the victory this week at Bragg Stadium. They stretched their win streak over the Colonels to seven.

Appomattox led the entire way, though two straight TDs in the second quarter — a Jayllen Jones 19-yard run and Tanner Cox 2-yard run — cut the Colonels’ deficit to 14-12. But the Raiders pressed on the gas.

They scored 45 unanswered points, starting with Tez Booker returning a kickoff 90 yards to the end zone.

Jordan Scott and Tre Lawing connected on TDs of 15 and 14 yards in the scoring run, and Lawing added scoring runs of 26 and 25 yards, respectively, to cap the scoring.

Lawing, the quarterback, was responsible for five touchdowns and finished with 85 yards rushing and 94 passing.

ACHS has scored 42 points or more in each of its wins. The Raiders have posted nearly 58 points per game and have won by an average margin of 51.5 points. Friday’s victory marked the first time they gave up more than one touchdown.

Tunstall 14, Gretna 0