Prep football roundup: Amherst scores 27 unanswered points to overtake JF, and more

In Amherst, Jefferson Forest scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns in a span of 81 seconds to take an early lead, but Amherst didn’t cower. The Lancers scored 27 unanswered points, tying the score before halftime and pulling ahead in the third on their way to a 27-14 victory Friday night.
Four players scored for the Lancers, who rolled up 347 yards of total offense, including 327 yards on the ground. Truck Roberson and Will Gregory found the end zone first for ACHS (2-2), pulling within 14-7 and then even at 14-all on Gregory’s 24-yard run with 7:24 left in the half.
Quarterback CJ Rose put six more points on the board on a 2-yard run with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. Xzavier Ellis capped the scoring on a 9-yard TD run in the fourth.
Roberson tallied 87 yards on three carries, including his 35-yard TD run. Donte Martin led all rushers with 106 yards on 11 totes.
For Jefferson Forest, quarterback Jacob VanRemortel tallied 30 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD tote that gave the Cavs a 7-0 lead. He added 95 yards on 5-of-12 passing (two interceptions). Justin Lambert punched in the other score for JF from 10 yards out as part of a 97-yard rushing night.
The Cavaliers were coming off a two-week COVID-19 pause, falling to 1-1 after a season-opening win over E.C. Glass late last month.
Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 12
Liberty Christian pounded the ball past Rustburg, tallying 366 yards on the ground en route to a lopsided win over the Red Devils, their fourth all time in the series.
Avery Dixon and Aldon Epperson connected on a 10-yard TD pass for Rustburg (0-3) that cut the lead to 20-6, and Jaidian Johnson later punched the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard run to make it 34-12 LCA, but the Bulldogs’ ground attack couldn’t be stopped.
Davis Lane, Thomas Murphy and Caleb Davidson each scored a rushing TD for LCA (2-1), and Cade Wycoff tallied 12 points on a pair of TD runs (2 and 6 yards). Lane also connected with Delvonte McLean on a 5-yard scoring toss.
Johnson tallied 107 yards of offense (55 rushing, 52 receiving) for RHS, and Dixon went 6 for 18 passing for 162 yards with 8 yards on the ground.
Davidson led LCA with 149 yards on 17 carries, and Lane, Julius Mason and Wycoff each tallied 57 yards or more on the ground. Davidson also had 118 yards passing for a total of 267 total yards on the night.
E.C. Glass 13, Liberty 6
In Bedford, E.C. Glass picked up its first win of the season, overcoming a two-week layoff under COVID-19 protocols in a low-scoring affair with Seminole District foe Liberty.
Markevus Graves was responsible for both of the Hilltoppers’ scores, finding the end zone in the third and fourth quarters. Graves opened the scoring with a 1-yard run, then padded Glass’ narrow, one-point lead with a quick, 62-yard scamper in the final frame.
Liberty had a chance to tie or take the lead following Graves’ first score, but a play on special teams came up short.
Garrett Whorley ripped off a 71-yard run for Liberty to make it 7-6, and Liberty initially set up to attempt a kick for the tie. An E.C. Glass penalty threatened to doom the Hilltoppers, with the Minutemen rethinking the try after gaining free yardage. But Glass easily stopped the run on Liberty’s two-point try, and preserved the lead from there.
Glass had just 185 yards of total offense, while Liberty tallied 265, almost exclusively on the ground.
Whorley finished with 125 yards on 15 carries for LHS (0-3), and Cortarius Gilmore added 77 on 14 totes.
Graves led ECG (1-1) with 77 yards on seven carries, while Brandon Pearson had 52 yards on 10 totes.
Glass began a tough stretch with Friday’s win, as it is set to play again Tuesday (against LCA) and next Friday (against Amherst).
Appomattox 57, Altavista 12
In Appomattox, the Raiders continued their hot streak, rolling to another huge victory in a win over Altavista and preserving an unblemished record.
The Raiders (4-0), who opened the season with a 42-6 triumph over the Colonels (1-3), earned the victory this week at Bragg Stadium. They stretched their win streak over the Colonels to seven.
Appomattox led the entire way, though two straight TDs in the second quarter — a Jayllen Jones 19-yard run and Tanner Cox 2-yard run — cut the Colonels’ deficit to 14-12. But the Raiders pressed on the gas.
They scored 45 unanswered points, starting with Tez Booker returning a kickoff 90 yards to the end zone.
Jordan Scott and Tre Lawing connected on TDs of 15 and 14 yards in the scoring run, and Lawing added scoring runs of 26 and 25 yards, respectively, to cap the scoring.
Lawing, the quarterback, was responsible for five touchdowns and finished with 85 yards rushing and 94 passing.
ACHS has scored 42 points or more in each of its wins. The Raiders have posted nearly 58 points per game and have won by an average margin of 51.5 points. Friday’s victory marked the first time they gave up more than one touchdown.
Tunstall 14, Gretna 0
In Dry Fork, Gretna couldn’t add a second win in its second week of play, falling to Pittsylvania County foe Tunstall.
A week after scoring 24 points, the Hawks (1-1) couldn’t find the end zone Friday. Tunstall (1-1) bounced back from a seven-touchdown loss to Dan River last week.
William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7
In Naruna, William Campbell rolled to a second lopsided victory over Nelson, this time at home.
The Generals (2-2) evened their record and improved on their 38-7 win March 1 by adding 10 points to their total this time around.
Campbell led 28-7 at the half, then held Nelson scoreless for the last two quarters.
In each of their three losses, the Governors (1-3) have been unable to come up with stops, surrendering 38, 83 and 48 points (an average of 56.3 points per game). Nelson, which has lost two straight, found the end zone just once in each of those games.
Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6
In Moneta, after visiting Lord Botetourt went up two touchdowns early, Staunton River cut the lead down to one score in the first half. But the Cavaliers (4-0) took over from there, scoring 35 unanswered points (all before the end of the third quarter) to roll to a fourth straight win. The Golden Eagles fell to 0-3.