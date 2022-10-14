Prep Football Roundup: Brookville runs wild against Liberty, and more

Brookville senior Andrew Cole and his teammates on the offensive line have created massive running lanes for Jor’Dyn Whitelaw, Michael Viar and Drake McDaniel to carve up defenses this season.

Cole, in addition to his role on the offensive line, serves as a blocking back in short-yardage situations. In his final Homecoming game wearing the Brookville uniform, he got an opportunity all linemen dream of during the season: take the handoff and fall into the end zone.

The senior scored on a 2-yard plunge to cap Brookville’s dominating 62-13 win over visiting Liberty at Stinger Stadium. All of the scoring was done in the first half as the Bees (5-2) recovered from last week’s loss to Heritage to post their fourth consecutive win over the Minutemen (0-7).

Whitelaw, Viar and McDaniel combined for 340 of the Bees’ 408 rushing yards, and the trio totaled seven of the eight rushing touchdowns. Cole had the eighth score on the ground.

Whitelaw ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Viar had 87 yards and two scores on seven carries, and McDaniel finished with 84 yards and two scores on six attempts.

McDaniel added a passing touchdown to Steve Preston.

Appomattox 34, Nelson 6

Appomattox’s victory over visiting Nelson was called with about three minutes remaining in the third quarter when a Nelson player was taken off the field on a stretcher with a possible concussion, according to the Appomattox Raiders Football Facebook page.

It was a somber way to end the game for both teams.

The Raiders (5-3) led 28-6 at halftime and added a touchdown early in the third quarter. They held the Governors (1-6) to six or fewer points in eight of the last nine meetings.

Staunton River 34, Northside 0

Scoring had never been a problem for Northside in its previous 15 meetings with Staunton River. Until Friday night.

The Vikings’ horrendous 2022 season continued as the Golden Eagles (4-3) cruised to their first shutout victory since 2017.

Northside (0-7) has been held scoreless in five of its seven games this season.

Staunton River won at Viking Stadium in Roanoke for only the second time in the 16-game series against Northside. It is the first time the Golden Eagles held the Vikings to fewer than 14 points in the series.

Dan River 35, Gretna 14

A low-scoring first half turned into an entertaining matchup between Pittsylvania County rivals, as the Wildcats (3-4) used an interception return for a touchdown to highlight a strong second half in a win over the Hawks (2-5) in Ringgold.

The win was the fourth straight for Dan River in its series against Gretna. The Wildcats led 7-0 at halftime and 16-0 after the third quarter.

Gretna cut the deficit to 16-6 with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter. Dan River responded with two touchdowns in a 35-second span, capped by the pick-6, to take a 29-6 lead.

Chatham 61, William Campbell 40

Chatham had never broken the 40-point threshold in its series against William Campbell.

It finally did in a big way.

The Cavaliers (4-3) used a second-half surge to break away and defeat the Generals (3-5) in Naruna.

Chatham led 28-26 at the half and then outscored William Campbell 33-14 in the second half.

The most points Chatham had ever scored against William Campbell before Friday night was 37 in a 15-point win in 2014.