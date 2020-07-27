VHSL votes to bring back high school sports in 2020-21 with modifications

High school sports in Virginia will begin in December.

The Virginia High School League voted Monday morning to bring back all sports for the upcoming school year, although seasons will be altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s executive committee voted 34-1 to accept Model 3, one of three recommendations it said earlier this month it was considering.

Under the model, winter sports will begin Dec. 14 and continue through Feb. 20, with the first contest date being Dec. 28. Those sports are boys and girls basketball, wrestling, swimming, boys and girls indoor track and field, and gymnastics.

Fall sports — football, cross country, field hockey, volleyball and golf, will begin Feb. 15 and continue until May 1, with the first contest date being March 1.

Spring sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls outdoor track and field — will begin April 12 and continue through June 26, with the first contest date being April 26.

Dates for competition could change, Haun said, depending on whether Virginia emerges from Phase 3 guidelines.