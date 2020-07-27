VHSL votes to bring back high school sports in 2020-21 with modifications

High school sports in Virginia will begin in December.
The Virginia High School League voted Monday morning to bring back all sports for the upcoming school year, although seasons will be altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s executive committee voted 34-1 to accept Model 3, one of three recommendations it said earlier this month it was considering.
Under the model, winter sports will begin Dec. 14 and continue through Feb. 20, with the first contest date being Dec. 28. Those sports are boys and girls basketball, wrestling, swimming, boys and girls indoor track and field, and gymnastics.
Fall sports — football, cross country, field hockey, volleyball and golf, will begin Feb. 15 and continue until May 1, with the first contest date being March 1.
Spring sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls outdoor track and field — will begin April 12 and continue through June 26, with the first contest date being April 26.
Dates for competition could change, Haun said, depending on whether Virginia emerges from Phase 3 guidelines.
The VHSL still needs to put together a calendar of dates, and aims to have those details — including information about playoff systems under the condensed season format — ironed out by Sept. 1. During their meeting Monday, the league and executive committee specifically presented questions about playoffs for football, which likely would include six or seven-regular games.
Many things will be different about the upcoming year for VHSL sports. Playoff systems likely will be dramatically altered, fan participation will be drastically reduced, travel will be restricted, and transportation could become a hot-button issue.
“People have to realize normal doesn’t exist, at least not currently, in our system,” Haun said.
This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated.
